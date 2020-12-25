Autocar's ultimate Christmas quiz

Autocar's staffers have assembled 50 of the toughest car questions to test your noggin this Christmas. The answers - for scorers, enthusiasts and cheaters - are at the bottom of the page.

1 What was the short-lived Aston Martin GT that lasted just over a year on sale from 2011 called?

2 The Cupra Formentor is named after a peninsula on which Spanish island?

3 Karl Benz introduced the Benz Patent-Motorwagen in 1886, but in what year did he introduce his first four-wheeled car, the Viktoria?

4 The Volkswagen family hatchback sold in Brazil is not the Golf but the what?

5 Silverstone hosted the first Formula 1 World Championship race in 1950. Which two venues have hosted more championship grands prix since?

6 Which short-lived electric car from 1996 is the only car to be badged General Motors, rather than one of the firm’s brands?

7 In which year did Autocar merge with its historic rival, Motor?

8 The Lotus Esprit and Excel both shared their tail-light units with which other British car?

9 In 1955, which car became the first to achieve three litres per 100km (94mpg)?

10 Which eight manufacturers had works entries into the 1998 British Touring Car Championship?

11 On which road in Hethel, Norfolk, is Lotus’s headquarters located?

12 What is the name of the Australian arm of General Motors, which is going to be retired at the end of this year?

13 Why was the 14 November 1896 issue of The Autocar printed using red ink?

14 TVR has registered how many examples of its reborn Griffith since its unveiling in 2017?

15 Which are the only two non-American car manufacturers to have scored wins in Nascar-sanctioned stock car races?

16 Which three manufacturers were the last to build cars in Australia?

17 In which country was Skoda founded as Laurin & Klement in 1895?

18 The BMW M1 supercar started life as a joint venture with which other manufacturer?