Skoda Enyaq iV: electric SUV to gain coupe version next year

Skoda’s recently revealed Enyaq iV electric SUV will soon be joined by a style-oriented coupé version, spy images have revealed.

The Czech brand’s first bespoke, MEB platform-based electric car was first previewed by the Vision iV concept. That featured a more sloping roof design than the eventual production Enyaq, but prototype shots reveal a model far more closely aligned with the concept is on the way.

While it appears identical to the regular Enyaq from the front, things change from the B-pillar backwards, with a reduced glasshouse, a rising shoulder line and a roofline curving into a steeply raked rear screen and short, saloon-style tailgate.

The Enyaq coupé, whose production name hasn't been confirmed, will use the same underpinnings as the regular Enyaq. That should mean a range of rear and four-wheel drive powertrains, kicking off with a rear-driven 177bhp model with a 62kWh battery and rising to the vRS with 302bhp, four-wheel drive and an 82kWh battery.

It remains to be seen if the redesigned rear end has a positive impact on range; sister brand Audi’s E-tron Sportback achieves an extra 6.2 miles over the regular E-tron, thanks to a lower drag coefficient. It’s likely the Enyaq’s altered roofline will have a similar effect.

Every Enyaq can be charged at a rate of up to 50kW as standard, with 100kW charging optionally available for the 62kWh battery and 125kW charging offered at extra cost on the 82kWh model.

Don’t expect a radically altered interior, either, with the same digital instruments and infotainment display as the standard car. Whether or not the roofline will impact rear seat space remains to be seen, but it will almost certainly reduce the 585-litre boot capacity of the standard Enyaq.

As is customary with coupé-styled models, a small price increase is likely over the £30,450 (post-government grant) base price of the standard SUV. Expect the coupé to cost approximately £1000 more.