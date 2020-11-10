BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Land Rover Discovery boosted with new tech, mild-hybrid engines
UP NEXT
SMMT issues final plea for tariff-free Brexit trade deal

2021 Land Rover Discovery boosted with new tech, mild-hybrid engines

Redesigned SUV available to order now from £53,090
News
2 mins read
10 November 2020

Land Rover hopes to rejuvenate slumping sales of what was formerly one of its best-selling models by facelifting the Discovery.

The Volvo XC90 rival benefits from a number of exterior revisions, an overhaul of its cabin technology and new mild-hybrid engine options.

It is available to order now, priced from £53,090, with deliveries due to start early next year. Although numerous, the changes to the large SUV’s styling are subtle.

New LED headlight clusters with a jewel-like design set the daytime-running lights lower, while sweeping indicators are introduced. A refreshed front bumper brings new side strakes, while an altered front grille aligns the car closer to the latest Discovery Sport. There are new wing vents on the sides, too, plus fresh wheel designs ranging from 19in to 22in.

At the rear, new-shape light clusters sweep around the back edge and are joined by a gloss black panel incorporating the Discovery badging.

The designers say that their intention, particularly at the rear, was to visually widen and lower the Discovery. However, the controversial offset numberplate remains.

Land Rover has also added a sportier-looking R-Dynamic model with a gloss black roof, trim, wheel arches and grille.

Inside, the changes to the Discovery mimic those seen on a number of recently updated Jaguar Land Rover models. The most significant is the introduction of the “faster, smarter and better connected” Pivi Pro infotainment system, which has a touchscreen that is 48% larger and three times brighter than its predecessor.

The system also features over-the-air software updates, plus the 360deg cameras with Clearsight Ground View that made their debut on the new Defender. Plus, the 12.3in digital dials are complemented by a new head-up display.

Other additions include Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new wearable Activity Key, wireless phone charging, extra connectivity points throughout the cabin and a new air filtration system that can purify the car remotely via a phone app.

Furthermore, there’s a new-look steering wheel with haptic buttons and the second-row seats have been redesigned with contoured bases to improve comfort.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK review
BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport 2020 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK review
Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Discovery review hero front

Land Rover Discovery

Is this a triumph of style over substance, or is the fifth-gen Land Rover Discovery the best yet?

Read our review
Back to top

As for the engine line-up, a trio of new Ingenium straight-six units bring 48V mild-hybrid technology to the Discovery for the first time. The petrols are the P300, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 296bhp, and the P360, a 355bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight six. Two diesels are offered, both mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight sixes: the 246bhp D250 and 296bhp D300, the latter with 479lb ft of torque.

All feature air suspension and only the D250 misses out on adaptive dampers. A commercial version of the Discovery continues to be available, offering a 2024-litre cargo bay. It’s powered solely by the D300 diesel engine.

READ MORE

Jaguar Land Rover to continue AJ V8 production in-house

4x4 face-off: Land Rover Defender meets G-Class, Jeep rivals

Jaguar Land Rover project aims for hydrogen SUVs by 2030

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK review
BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport 2020 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK review
Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
View all latest drives