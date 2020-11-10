2021 Land Rover Discovery boosted with new tech, mild-hybrid engines

Land Rover hopes to rejuvenate slumping sales of what was formerly one of its best-selling models by facelifting the Discovery.

The Volvo XC90 rival benefits from a number of exterior revisions, an overhaul of its cabin technology and new mild-hybrid engine options.

It is available to order now, priced from £53,090, with deliveries due to start early next year. Although numerous, the changes to the large SUV’s styling are subtle.

New LED headlight clusters with a jewel-like design set the daytime-running lights lower, while sweeping indicators are introduced. A refreshed front bumper brings new side strakes, while an altered front grille aligns the car closer to the latest Discovery Sport. There are new wing vents on the sides, too, plus fresh wheel designs ranging from 19in to 22in.

At the rear, new-shape light clusters sweep around the back edge and are joined by a gloss black panel incorporating the Discovery badging.

The designers say that their intention, particularly at the rear, was to visually widen and lower the Discovery. However, the controversial offset numberplate remains.

Land Rover has also added a sportier-looking R-Dynamic model with a gloss black roof, trim, wheel arches and grille.

Inside, the changes to the Discovery mimic those seen on a number of recently updated Jaguar Land Rover models. The most significant is the introduction of the “faster, smarter and better connected” Pivi Pro infotainment system, which has a touchscreen that is 48% larger and three times brighter than its predecessor.

The system also features over-the-air software updates, plus the 360deg cameras with Clearsight Ground View that made their debut on the new Defender. Plus, the 12.3in digital dials are complemented by a new head-up display.

Other additions include Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new wearable Activity Key, wireless phone charging, extra connectivity points throughout the cabin and a new air filtration system that can purify the car remotely via a phone app.

Furthermore, there’s a new-look steering wheel with haptic buttons and the second-row seats have been redesigned with contoured bases to improve comfort.