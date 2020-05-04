New 2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed

Skoda has revealed UK pricing and spec details for the new Octavia ahead of orders opening in June.

The fourth generation of the Czech brand's global best-seller will be priced from £22,390 until cheaper derivatives arrive later in the year, such as the 1.0-litre TSI S variant, which is expected to start from under £20,000.

The current base price is for an SE First Edition hatchback powered by the 148bhp 1.5 TSI petrol engine. A 113bhp 2.0-litre diesel can be had for £910 more, while the estate adds £980 to the base price. Standard kit includes front assist, lane keep assist, an 8.25in touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a Virtual Cockpit instrument display and LED headlights.

Other available trim levels include the business-focused SE Technology (from £22,460) and current range-topping SE L First Edition (from £25,150). A 148bhp diesel with DSG dual-clutch automatic in SE L First Edition trim is priced from £28,640. The first examples of the new Octavia will arrive in retailers throughout July.

Among the additional variants due to arrive at a later date are mild-hybrid DSG versions of the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrols, more powerful diesels and petrols, a plug-in hybrid and the Octavia vRS, which will be offered in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid forms.

Skoda calls the Octavia its “heart and engine” – more than six million have been produced since 1996 – and the new Mk4 version is said to build on the existing car’s strengths with more interior space, better functionality and higher levels of safety and comfort.