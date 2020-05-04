New 2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed

Initial launch range will include three engines and starts from £22,390, with a sub-£20k variant due later in year
4 May 2020

Skoda has revealed UK pricing and spec details for the new Octavia ahead of orders opening in June.

The fourth generation of the Czech brand's global best-seller will be priced from £22,390 until cheaper derivatives arrive later in the year, such as the 1.0-litre TSI S variant, which is expected to start from under £20,000. 

The current base price is for an SE First Edition hatchback powered by the 148bhp 1.5 TSI petrol engine. A 113bhp 2.0-litre diesel can be had for £910 more, while the estate adds £980 to the base price. Standard kit includes front assist, lane keep assist, an 8.25in touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a Virtual Cockpit instrument display and LED headlights.

Other available trim levels include the business-focused SE Technology (from £22,460) and current range-topping SE L First Edition (from £25,150). A 148bhp diesel with DSG dual-clutch automatic in SE L First Edition trim is priced from £28,640. The first examples of the new Octavia will arrive in retailers throughout July. 

Among the additional variants due to arrive at a later date are mild-hybrid DSG versions of the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrols, more powerful diesels and petrols, a plug-in hybrid and the Octavia vRS, which will be offered in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid forms.

Skoda calls the Octavia its “heart and engine” – more than six million have been produced since 1996 – and the new Mk4 version is said to build on the existing car’s strengths with more interior space, better functionality and higher levels of safety and comfort.

Car review
Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia 2014-2020

Skoda’s practical and spacious family hatchback takes a step up in size

Read our review
The Octavia’s exterior design has been brought into line with Skoda’s latest non-SUV models, the Scala and updated Superb. The front end takes inspiration from the Scala, with the old car’s split headlight design ditched in favour of redesigned units with standard-fit LED tech (full-matrix LEDs optional). LED tail-lights also feature.

A lower roofline is claimed to give the hatchback a more coupé-like stance and aerodynamic efficiency is said to be greatly improved on both the hatch and estate.

At just under 4.69m long in both bodystyles, it’s 19mm longer than the outgoing hatch and 22mm longer than the old estate. It’s also 15mm wider than both. That means 30 litres more boot space for the estate and 10 more for the saloon – and even more generous passenger room. Both cars can be had with new paint finishes and optional Chrome or Dynamic trim detail packages.

The interior takes a more substantial step forward, not just in technology but also, Skoda claims, in perceived quality. A variety of soft-touch materials aims to lift the cabin’s appeal, as does multi-colour ambient lighting. Optional ‘Ergo’ seats are described as being “particularly back friendly”, with a massaging function and seat ventilation on top models for the first time.

The dashboard is dominated by a free-standing touchscreen display that measures 8.25in or 10.0in, depending on spec, and Skoda has introduced gesture control and an advanced voice-controlled digital assistant called Laura.

A redesigned 10.25in Virtual Cockpit is available on certain trims, as is a new head-up display. The model also includes a built-in eSIM for always-on connectivity. Like the Scala, the Octavia uses only the latest USB-C connections. Wireless charging is also offered. Three-zone climate control makes its debut, too, as does optional acoustic window glass. Further tech includes an enlarged suite of driver assistance features, such as an enhanced predictive cruise control and predictive pedestrian and cyclist protection.

The new Octavia shares its underpinnings with the recently revealed Mk8 Golf. This means a reworked version of the MQB platform and an engine line-up that includes both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The basic range kicks off with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, putting out 108bhp. A 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol is also available. Both can be had in mild-hybrid form, with near-identical performance but claimed efficiency gains.

The flagship petrol engine for now is a 187bhp non-hybrid 2.0-litre TSI with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Just one diesel, in three states of tune, will be offered initially: a 2.0-litre unit with 197bhp, 148bhp and 114bhp. The 197bhp version will offer the most torque, 295lb ft, and be all-wheel drive and DSG only, achieving 0-62mph in 7.1sec. There will be no mild-hybrid diesels at launch.

However, a plug-in hybrid petrol option will be available for the first time in the Octavia. It’s powered by a 1.4-litre engine and a 101bhp electric motor – via a six-speed DSG gearbox – for a combined 201bhp, a 34-mile all-electric range and 0-62mph in 7.9sec.

No economy figures are quoted. The boot capacity in the plug-in hybrid reduces substantially, though, to 450 litres in the hatch and 490 in the estate. The Mk4 Octavia also includes a new-to-Skoda innovation of a shift-by-wire DSG gearbox.

READ MORE

First drive: 2020 Skoda Octavia prototype

New Skoda Octavia vRS hits the road ahead of 2020 debut

Skoda boss plays down plans to reposition as budget brand

Zeddy

11 November 2019

That's a big improvement on the interior and I like the rear and side profile.

The front end is a bit bulbous looking for me.

 

Overall a good effort, style-wise.

 

Thekrankis

11 November 2019

The Mondeo got too big and too expensive.

If Skoda are not careful they will kill off the Octavia by moving it into Superb territory.

K_A

11 November 2019

Growing up with a ‘97 Octavia in my household, I believed the car was competing with the Ford Mondeo, Peugeot 406, Renault Laguna, Honda Accord, Citröen Xantia, Toyota Avensis, and Mazda 626 due to its size and general marketing position but realised later that it was a ‘C-Segment +’ car. 

I can imagine Skoda killing off the Superb instead and the Octavia becoming a substitute, like Honda has done with the Civic saloon (Accord Saloon > Civic Saloon) and Toyota, more or less, with the Corolla Saloon for the Avensis despite the presence of the Camry.

Takeitslowly

11 November 2019
Thekrankis wrote:

The Mondeo got too big and too expensive.

If Skoda are not careful they will kill off the Octavia by moving it into Superb territory.

 

Brand new version and already your getting your oar in about the NEXT ONE?. Just so you can say...I said that would happen...even if it does not.

giulivo

12 November 2019
Thekrankis wrote:

The Mondeo got too big and too expensive.

If Skoda are not careful they will kill off the Octavia by moving it into Superb territory.

I usually criticise the fact that cars get bigger on the outside with every generation. But here we are talking 2cm, for goodness' sake. If what they say about passenger and cargo space is true, you could argue that packaging has actually become better and not worse. 

Peter Cavellini

11 November 2019

 Quite classy, and if it feels as good as it looks?, a back handed compliment here, this is what the Audi A5 should've looked like!

K_A

11 November 2019

I’m picking up a lot of Audi A5 vibes from the new design, especially with the sleeker fascia and the rear lights.

eseaton

11 November 2019

I'm sorry.  What has any of this got to do with Skoda?

 

'Up market appeal', 'Perceived quality', soft touch surfaces.  

 

That is just absurd.

 

PS Is there a more hideous phrase than 'perceived quality'?  Personally, I'd rather have some real quality.  Like you used to find in a proper not VW-in-drag Skoda.

Velvet Munchkin

11 November 2019

The Dimplex hearth needed an update. Didn't get it. Maybe in 2023 when Mk5 goes, ahem, full electric?

si73

11 November 2019
The lower roof line gives the hatch a more coupe like stance? It's a handsome car but it has no resemblance to a coupe. Agree with others re the size, the Octavia has always been a large golf class car, but it seems to be getting unnecessarily bigger, which in turn will surely make the superb even bigger still. Surely cars need to lose weight and drop in size a bit, go back to the original Octavia size, it's still a decent sized family car.

