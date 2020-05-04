New 2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed

Skoda has revealed UK pricing and spec details for the new Octavia ahead of orders opening in June.
The fourth generation of the Czech brand's global best-seller will be priced from £22,390 until cheaper derivatives arrive later in the year, such as the 1.0-litre TSI S variant, which is expected to start from under £20,000.
The current base price is for an SE First Edition hatchback powered by the 148bhp 1.5 TSI petrol engine. A 113bhp 2.0-litre diesel can be had for £910 more, while the estate adds £980 to the base price. Standard kit includes front assist, lane keep assist, an 8.25in touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a Virtual Cockpit instrument display and LED headlights.
Other available trim levels include the business-focused SE Technology (from £22,460) and current range-topping SE L First Edition (from £25,150). A 148bhp diesel with DSG dual-clutch automatic in SE L First Edition trim is priced from £28,640. The first examples of the new Octavia will arrive in retailers throughout July.
Among the additional variants due to arrive at a later date are mild-hybrid DSG versions of the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrols, more powerful diesels and petrols, a plug-in hybrid and the Octavia vRS, which will be offered in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid forms.
Skoda calls the Octavia its “heart and engine” – more than six million have been produced since 1996 – and the new Mk4 version is said to build on the existing car’s strengths with more interior space, better functionality and higher levels of safety and comfort.
Join the debate
Zeddy
It'll steal Superb sales
That's a big improvement on the interior and I like the rear and side profile.
The front end is a bit bulbous looking for me.
Overall a good effort, style-wise.
Thekrankis
Skoda making same mistake as Ford
The Mondeo got too big and too expensive.
If Skoda are not careful they will kill off the Octavia by moving it into Superb territory.
K_A
Indeed...
Growing up with a ‘97 Octavia in my household, I believed the car was competing with the Ford Mondeo, Peugeot 406, Renault Laguna, Honda Accord, Citröen Xantia, Toyota Avensis, and Mazda 626 due to its size and general marketing position but realised later that it was a ‘C-Segment +’ car.
I can imagine Skoda killing off the Superb instead and the Octavia becoming a substitute, like Honda has done with the Civic saloon (Accord Saloon > Civic Saloon) and Toyota, more or less, with the Corolla Saloon for the Avensis despite the presence of the Camry.
Takeitslowly
Thekrankis wrote:
Brand new version and already your getting your oar in about the NEXT ONE?. Just so you can say...I said that would happen...even if it does not.
giulivo
Packaging
I usually criticise the fact that cars get bigger on the outside with every generation. But here we are talking 2cm, for goodness' sake. If what they say about passenger and cargo space is true, you could argue that packaging has actually become better and not worse.
Peter Cavellini
On the up?
Quite classy, and if it feels as good as it looks?, a back handed compliment here, this is what the Audi A5 should've looked like!
K_A
Hmm...
I’m picking up a lot of Audi A5 vibes from the new design, especially with the sleeker fascia and the rear lights.
eseaton
I'm sorry. What has any of
I'm sorry. What has any of this got to do with Skoda?
'Up market appeal', 'Perceived quality', soft touch surfaces.
That is just absurd.
PS Is there a more hideous phrase than 'perceived quality'? Personally, I'd rather have some real quality. Like you used to find in a proper not VW-in-drag Skoda.
Velvet Munchkin
The Dimplex hearth needed an
The Dimplex hearth needed an update. Didn't get it. Maybe in 2023 when Mk5 goes, ahem, full electric?
si73
The lower roof line gives the
