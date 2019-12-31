Winners and losers in the 2019 UK car market

The final 2019 registration figure for new cars in the UK is expected to be close to 2.3 million, which would represent a 2.8% drop on 2018 and a fall of 14.6% from the 2016 peak of just under 2.7m.

Another decline is expected in 2020, to 2.2m if the Brexit process goes relatively smoothly. If the chaos and indecision of 2019 gets worse in 2020, then a fall to 2.0m or below is entirely possible. For now, here's the good and bad news of 2019.

ALFA ROMEO - DOWN

2018 market share: 0.18%

2019 market share: 0.15%

Alfa Romeo’s long-heralded rebirth is proving hard to deliver. Once its FCA owner is merged with PSA, will the group sell Alfa to someone who thinks they can do a better job?

ASTON MARTIN - UP

2018 market share: 0.06%

2019 market share: 0.07%

Rarely has the future of a company depended so heavily on a single new model. If the DBX is a hit, Aston survives as an independent business. Otherwise, it could sink under the weight of its debts.

AUDI - DOWN

2018 market share: 6.07%

2019 market share: 6.02%

For the second successive year, Audi has struggled to homologate engines for the first round of WLTP emissions tests. Now it faces the second round of WLTP: it promises to do better this time.

BENTLEY

2018 market share: 0.07%

2019 market share: 0.07%

The news that the Bentayga has failed to make much difference to Bentley sales is both good and bad news for Aston: it is a weak competitor, but it also shows that not every luxury SUV succeeds.