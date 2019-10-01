New Ford Puma: pricing and spec details for SUV confirmed

Ford has confirmed UK pricing of its new Puma SUV ahead of the first examples being delivered to customers in January.
The rebirth of the Puma name as a sporty high-riding model will see it start from £20,845 in Titanium trim, with Ford not initially looking to offer a lower-spec variant.
It comes as standard with features not usually confined to 'base' models, such as lumbar massage front seats and wireless phone charging, plus lane-keep assist and pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection. However, Ford won't be taking orders for this model until the start of next year.
Instead, a number of First Edition variants are being offered first for January deliveries. The Puma Titanium First Edition starts from £22,295 and gets intelligent adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's powered by a 123bhp version of the 1.0-litre Ecoboost mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine.
Also offered is a Puma ST-Line X, which gets the option of a 153bhp version of the same engine alongside the above unit, adding an exterior bodykit and sporting cabin details, sports suspension, alloy pedals, a digital instrument cluster and LED headlights. The initial First Edition adds 18in alloys, an electric tailgate and a 10-speaker B&O audio system to that tally, and is priced from £25,195.
shiakas
Not an SUV fan in general,
LJames
Agreed. It should sell
Agreed. It should sell brilliantly. I look forward to seeing loads of these on the roads.
Its styling is really quite cool. I don't know if I would buy one but.
Jameson
gomi
Real_sluggo
Rorschach
It's a wee cayenne.. no, it's a kia... wait, it could be a Kuga...
SamVimes1972
Real_sluggo wrote:
It's a Ford GLA. It's a car that will offend enthusiasts and sell really well. Manufacturers would do well to look at why the GLA which is reviewed really badly sells so well - clue it's compact with a slightly raised ride height. Every buyer I spoke to told me the size, driving position and solid feel were what attracted them.
Squonk61
Practical storage solutions..
...are all very well - but what if I want a spare wheel?
Takeitslowly
Squonk61 wrote:
You must be exactly the same person who asks, when they are hungry...but what if I'm hungry (what do I do)?. Doubt you can afford this car, never mind a £200 spare wheel kit.
BigMitch
Not only is it hideous, but
Not only is it hideous, but it already looks OLD. The height of the fender above the front wheen makes it look extremely bloated and frumpy. WHat a disproportionate mess.
3
BigMitch
"The diesel Puma has a 12
"The diesel Puma has a 12-litre Urea tank which will need re-filling between every 2500 and 6000 kilometres. Winter conditions and lots of short journeys are mean much more regular Adblue fill-ups, but that is how we ensure the lowest pollution."
So it's not even easy to live with LOL. Who the hell wants that hassle???
3
