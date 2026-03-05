Mazda CX-5 review

Mazda pulls out the stops for all-new third generation version of its big-selling CX-5

Find Mazda CX-5 deals
Other Services
Sell your car
84% get more money with

It might be going a bit far to suggest that the stakes are high for the all-new Mazda CX-5, but it’s certainly not a car the hierarchy high-ups in Hiroshima want to mess up.

Introduced in 2012, this slightly left-of-centre mid-size SUV has become the brand’s best-selling model almost everywhere - globally, across Europe and here in the UK. In total, more than five million of the things have rolled off the lines, which makes this box-fresh third generation version something of a big deal for the company.

As you’d expect, it’s bigger, safer and more luxuriously appointed than its predecessor, while the firm’s Kodo design language has been subtly evolved (given the apparently high levels of customer loyalty the CX-5 demands, bosses didn’t want to alienate this important demographic). Yet this is also a Mazda, which means it does things differently compared to more mainstream brands - if you’re expecting yet another fully electrified or heavily hybridised offering, then you’ve come to the wrong corner of the family SUV sector, but we’ll get to that.

New Mazda CX-5 cars in stock

 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Centre-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,000
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Centre-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,000
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Centre-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,000
 Mazda Cx-5 2.0 E-Skyactiv G MHEV Takumi 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,499
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Centre-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,380
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Homura Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£39,995
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Centre-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£32,280
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Exclusive-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£30,995
 Mazda CX-5 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV Newground Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£35,700
View all 36 cars

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

Mazda CX 5 review 2026 002

For family buyers perhaps the most important aspect of the redesign is the increase in space thanks to increased exterior dimensions. The new car is 115mm longer than before (all the extra length is found in the wheelbase), 30mm taller and 15mm wider.

Mazda’s stylists have done a decent job in disguising the extra metal, but the new car lacks some of the old model’s crisp tautness while its deeper flanks make even the largest 19-inch alloy option look a bit small. Yet it remains unmistakably a CX-5, which was Mazda's aim from the start given they didn't want to put-off loyal customers who are expected to trade-up to the new car in significant numbers. 

With a modest 139bhp the engine doesn’t have a particularly high specific output, but the 24V starter-generator gives an instant kick of assistance at low revs and helps deliver a healthy 176lb ft at 3500rpm.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Unlike the old model there’s no longer the option of a manual transmission (and the slick and precise six-speeder was a good one). The free-revving naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol is also gone, as is the smooth and effortlessly muscular 2.2-litre diesel. What’s left is a mildly hybridised 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder - already seen in the 3 hatchback and CX-30 crossover - that’s mated to a traditional six-speed automatic

And that’s it. No fully electric version or plug-in hybrid because Mazda doesn’t think the customer demand is there - and looking at the sales figures they’ve probably right (if only it had listened more closely to those punters who are tired of touchscreens, but there you go). 

INTERIOR

Mazda CX 5 review 2026 009

There are few complaints when it comes to the cabin, not least because the already generous rear legroom has been extended further. There’s also plenty of headroom, while three of your burliest acquaintances will be able to sit side-by-side with no shoulder-rubbing grumbling. Mazda has also lengthened the rear doors and allowed them to open to around 90 degrees, giving parents more room to maneuver when wrestling in uncooperative offspring. 

There’s a bigger boot, too, the capacity rising to 583-litres (up 61-litres) with the seats in place and a cavernous 2,019-litres with the new 40/20/40 split/fold rear bench is lowered (easily done with quick release handles either side of the load bay). The load lip is low and there’s some handy underfloor storage.

The underfloor storage area is filled with a Bose subwoofer on flagship models.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Climb behind the wheel and the news isn’t quite so good. Mazda’s now trademark quality is still on display, with plush materials and a solid finish giving the CX-5 the sort of classy mien that elevates it above the slightly tacky VW Tiguan, but there are some ergonomic missteps compared to the old car. 

For starters, the new car bundles almost all of its frequently used functions into the new (Google-powered) central infotainment screen. Depending on the trim level it’s either a 12.9 or 15.6 inch unit, but regardless of size you get the same functionality, which means you have to stab at the display to change climate control settings or adjust the audio volume (the only physical controls are buttons for the rear window heater, screen demister and hazard warning lights). 

In practice it works crisply enough, but not with the same eyes-on-the-road ease and finger-pleasing tactility as the old car’s knurled metal knobs. Mazda claims it was customer demand that forced the change, although the voices were louder on the other side of the Atlantic. Then there’s the instrument cluster, which has ditched the classic, carefully rendered LCD analogue clocks of the outgoing machine in favour of BMW-style quadrants.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Mazda CX 5 review 2026 020

In practice, the CX-5 is at its best when being stroked along, using that mid-range twist and eager throttle response to encourage the gearbox to shift-up early and surf the torque. Driven like this you can make swift and serene progress, the Mazda pulling keenly with minimal mechanical commotion.

Muster all its available energy and the front-wheel drive machine (there’s also an all-wheel drive option) can canter from 0-62mph in 10.5 seconds. It feels good for this time, but the 2.5-litre unit’s efforts become far more strident above 4,500rpm. It’s perhaps more noticeable because in all other respects the CX-5 is remarkably refined. There’s little wind and road noise, while tweaks to the suspension have resulted in a plusher and more controlled ride.

The brake-wire-system lacks the ultimate progression for the smoothest stops but isn’t short of outright power.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Sunken manhole covers (of which there were quite few on our Spanish test route) are heard more than felt while it wafts over longer wave undulations. Downsides? Well, the six-speed auto delivers smooth shifts when mooching but can become flummoxed when pushing on, with the odd delayed downchange and thumping gear engagement. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Mazda CX 5 review 2026 021

Happily, the new car's softer edge hasn’t come at the expense of poise in the corners, because for a large-ish SUV weighing just over 1600kg, the Mazda handles with surprising deftness. In addition to the softer springs, Mazda’s engineers have added revised anti-roll bars and increased rebound damping front and rear. It adds up to a machine that feels as wieldy and engaging as you’ve any right to expect from a car in this sector.

There is a Sport mode, but it does so little that it is best tried once and then left alone. Regardless of setting the steering is nicely weighted and features a well judged rate of response, allowing you to place the CX-5 just so. Ultimately understeer will set in when really pushing on, but it’ll happily tighten its line with a little extra lock or a gentle lift.

If you want a 2000kg towing limit you'll have to spring for the AWD models.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Rapid changes of direction or a series of mid-corner undulations will result in a little heave and wallow,  but otherwise body control is tight and the Mazda is a satisfyingly biddable partner on a decent stretch of road. In the UK we’ll get the CX-5 with a choice of front-wheel drive or Mazda’s i-Activ AWD transmission.

Only available on top spec Exclusive Line and Homura trims (there’s also Prime-Line and Centre-Line), it combines with G-Vectoring Control Plus to allegedly offer both enhanced on-road agility and a dash of go-anywhere ability in the rough for a small weight penalty of 42kg. We weren’t able to test the latter, but there is a separate off-road mode and hill descent control.

However, on Tarmac there are subtle but discernable benefits, the system shuffling torque back and forth to sharpen turn in and improve corner exit attitude. As a result, the AWD version feels a fraction more agile, resisting the urge for its nose to wash wide under power. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Mazda CX 5 review 2026 001

Mazda makes bold claims about the real world efficieny of its new 2.5-litre engine, which combines features such as a 24V starter-generator and cylinder deactivation to offset its relatively large capacity.

That said, the car's claimed 40.3mpg fuel returns aren't much to write home about, falling short of many similarly-equipped rivals, such as the VW Tiguan. Yet exposure to this unit in other moodels suggests getting close to this figure in everyday use should be possible.

CO2 emissions of 157g/km result in a whopping 37% BiK rating.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Prices start at around £31,000, meaning the CX-5 should comfortably undercut rivals on price, while beating them on kit.

VERDICT

Mazda CX 5 review 2026 024

Overall the Mazda remains a thoroughly likeable device that it’s easy to rub along with. The improvements in space, versatility and refinement will be welcomed by its target audience of family buyers, while for most people most of the time the drivetrain offers a decent real world performance - although the claimed efficiency figure of 40.3mpg is nothing to write home about.

Factor in the suggestion from Mazda insiders that the newcomer won’t cost any more (and maybe even slightly less, with prices starting around £31,000, which significantly undercuts many mainstream rivals) than the old car and the CX-5 remains a fine alternative to the usual suspects.

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.