Peugeot 2008 review

From £28,7907

Middling small crossover now offers economy-enhancing electrification. Is the hybrid the pick of the line-up?

If you want high sales volumes in the car industry today, the best thing to do is think compact, as in compact crossovers.

These machines cater to buyers who like their hatchback to masquerade as a jacked-up soft-roader without sacrificing on practicality and low running costs – and the Peugeot 2008 was one of the first to jump into this burgeoning sector back in 2013. 

The steering is light, but increasing cornering force and speed adds nicely natural weighting. And the ride quality, at least on 17in wheels, is pliant enough.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Now in its second generation, the 2008 rides on Peugeot's Common Modular Platform (CMP), which means it can be had with combustion, hybrid or electric power (reviewed separately as the e-2008).

Plug-in hybrid power is saved for bigger Peugeot models (and those from Citroën, DS and Vauxhall, which along with Peugeot belong to the Stellantis super-group).

The 2008 may have been one of the original models to make its mark on this sector, but it now has a whole range of competitors in its crosshairs, such as the UK best-selling Ford Puma, Renault Captur and Toyota Yaris Cross. So, how does it stack up? Let’s find out. 

The Peugeot 2008 range at a glance

Peugeot’s smallest SUV is available in either Allure, GT and GT Premium trim, all of which can be had in petrol, hybrid or electric form. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The entry-level Allure trim arrives with 17in diamond-cut alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a 10in infotainment touchscreen. 

Mid-rung GT models get full LED headlights, an HD reversing camera and leather touches inside, while range-topping GT Premium adds 18in alloys, Alcantara upholstery and adaptive cruise control. 

Prices for the most basic petrol model start from just under £29,000, while the most expensive version, the electric GT Premium, can be had for £39,000. 

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Peugeot 2008 front grille

The second-generation 2008 arrived in the UK in 2020, then was treated to a facelift three years later to bring it closer in line aesthetically with the rest of the Peugeot range.

As such, the 2008 sports all of the French marque’s current design hallmarks, such as the large lion badge and vertical LED 'lion claw' daytime runnig lights.

While the modest styling revisions brought the 2008 up to date, the real changes that came as part of its facelift were under the skin. The CMP underneath the 2008 has enabled Peugeot to offer a broader range of powerplants.

Opening the line-up is the 1.2-litre Purtech three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which can be had with 99bhp and a good old six-speed manual gearbox or with 127bhp and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Then there’s the Hybrid 145, which pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that incorporates a 28bhp electric motor.

Energy recovered from the motor via regenerative braking feeds into a small 0.9kWh 48V battery, which can be called upon to power the car at slower speeds – like when trundling along in queuing traffic, for example.

The electric e-2008, meanwhile, uses a 54kWh battery and 154bhp motor for a 247-mile range. You can read more about that version here

INTERIOR

8
Peugeot 2008 interior

You can never fully escape hard plastic in this class, but the 2008 is furnished with a pleasant mix of fabrics and rubberised materials that make it feel quite upmarket inside. 

Even entry-level Allure trim is far from impoverished, and the fit and finish in our Hybrid 145 GT test car was good, with plenty of soft-elements on the doors, seats and dashboard. 

I’m not a fan of the touch-sensitive icons beneath the touchscreen. There are shortcuts for the home page and ADAS settings, but their lack of feedback makes them harder to use on the move.
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

There’s all the digital addenda you might want inside too, including Peugeot’s 3D instrument cluster and a 10in infotainment touchscreen.

As with every modern Peugeot, there's a strong case here to try before you buy, because the i-Cockpit layout (low steering wheel and high-up instrument panel) works well for some while others struggle to take to it. 

To us at least, the diminutive steering wheel feels a little awkward, particularly when trying to manoeuvre at slower speeds. You’re also forced to look over the wheel rather than through it, which means you have to jack the seat up rather high or drive with a blocked view of the instruments. 

At least there’s good adjustability in the seat, which in our GT test car you can move electronically.

The 10in touchscreen is well-configured and easy to navigate. You will have no trouble connecting your smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and we would recommend using an app like Waze, as the in-built sat-nav isn’t the most intuitive. 

There’s a row of physical buttons in the centre of the dash, but none of these are for the climate controls, which means adjusting the temperature or fan-speed requires some fiddling with the touchscreen. 

The 2008 feels roomy and, even though the second row feels a little perched, taller passengers have more than enough knee and head room to find a comfortable position. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Peugeot 2008 front tracking low

In hybrid form, the 2008 feels brisk, taking 8.3sec to hit 60mph - that’s faster than both the petrol and electric 2008.

It builds speed in a linear, albeit unspirited manner, but there’s a hint of lag as the gearbox shuffles down into a lower gear when you open the throttle. 

We didn't notice a tangible difference to performance when we put the 2008 in Sport mode.
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

The powertrain can also be a little jerky at slower speeds when flicking between the engine and motor. You can change gear using the paddles behind the steering wheel, but it’s not the sharpest change and operates more astutely in auto mode.

The hybrid feels more refined than the pure-petrol version, however, which in its lower state of tune is paired with the six-speed manual gearbox.

The quietness of the petrol engine, coupled with the transmission’s over-long, baggy shift makes changing gear a bit of a chore – and the eight-speed automatic isn’t much better.  

Despite the brake pedal being a little soft and harder to modulate at slower speeds in town, the regenerative braking system is well calibrated and reins the 2008 hybrid in competently, for example, when pulling up to a set of traffic lights. You can't ajdust the regan like you can in some EVs, but it works well in this application. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Peugeot 2008 GT

The hybrid is easy to drive, be it around town or on the motorway. Its steering is light and rather keen to self-centre but precise enough. 

No 2008 is as engaging as a Ford Puma, though. Then again, if you’re looking for dynamism, it’s unlikely that you will be searching for a car in the small SUV class.

The 2008 rides with more sophistication than a lot of small cars and is generally pretty quiet
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The 2008’s taller body means there’s a fair amount of roll through corners, although it’s well-controlled and grip levels are high. 

The hybrid is untroubled at a motorway cruise and rolling refinement is good: both road and wind roar are kept to a minimum. 

Off the motorway, there’s a bit more buoyancy over larger lumps and bumps, and you can feel yourself move around more in your seat.

Our GT test car’s optional 18in wheels were of little benefit to the secondary ride, which at lower speeds was caught out by sharper edges and potholes. We would stick with the 17s or opt for lesser Allure trim. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Peugeot 2008 GT lead

When it comes to real-world economy, the Peugeot achieved around 44mpg day-to-day, although this did climb to 47mpg on longer stints – a slight shortfall on Peugeot’s claimed 51mpg figure. 

That being said, it’s less fuel efficient than the Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid, which achieved 63mpg during our testing, with its slightly larger battery and more powerful electric motor.

Ford's mildly electrified 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine makes the Puma hybrid more frugal than the Peugeot too: it can manage around 51mpg. 

While equipment levels are generous across the 2008 range, it’s still dearer than its closest rivals. Yes, it's one of the more upmarket offerings in its class, but the 2008 is still some £7000 more expensive than the Captur hybrid and just shy of £3000 more than the Nissan Juke hybrid.

VERDICT

7
Peugeot 2008 static

We’re confident that a traditional small hatchback such as Peugeot's own 308 would offer a superior driving experience and equal if not cheaper running costs, but if a crossover is your preference, the 2008 would serve you fine.

This smart-looking small SUV certainly stands out in a highly-congested segment and is able to cater to a broad spectrum of buyers. 

Its well-appointed cabin deploys a good mix of materials while also offering decent levels of space and practicality: it’s roomier and of better quality than many of its competitiors. 

But for all its premium feel, the all-roundedness of the Puma and frugality of the Captur hybrid make these cheaper rivals easier to recommend. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

New Peugeot 2008 cars in stock

 Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£22,995
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech MHEV GT E-DSC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,995
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£22,290
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,695
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech MHEV GT E-DSC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£24,990
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech MHEV GT E-DSC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£25,940
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£24,685
5miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£22,190
5miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech MHEV GT E-DSC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£27,495
2miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 104 cars
In partnership with