How car firms will alter their prices post-Brexit

BMW and Mini are offering price protection for orders placed on and before 31 October or whatever date Britain leaves the EU. BMW has confirmed that this offer encompasses any tariffs, so even if the UK were leave without a deal, BMW and Mini buyers would be protected from any and all price increases.

Jaguar and Land Rover: Tariffs not passed on

Jaguar has confirmed it will not backdate tariff costs on cars that are registered before 31 December, guaranteeing prices at that date. This is slightly different to guaranteeing prices at the point of order, since registration can be delayed until significantly after the order date. It appears that cars ordered very close to the EU exit date may risk not being protected by the offer, making their buyers vulnerable to extra bills. It's likely that a similar guarantee will be available from Land Rover.

Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Seat and Skoda): Tariffs may be passed on

The Volkswagen Group has confirmed that it will price-protect for customer orders placed before 1 November for all the above brands and vehicles. However, the Group stressed that there are terms and conditions and implied that the guarantee does not cover tariffs. As the Government has yet to announce what the import duty level would be in a no-deal Brexit, the Volkswagen spokesperson could not specify exactly how great the cost to consumers might be, only intimating that the price of cars and parts imported to the UK may increase.

Ford: Tariffs passed on

Ford adopts a similar position to the Volkswagen Group, stating that all prices on orders will be guaranteed, except in the case of tariffs. If tariffs are applied, Ford said these will be passed onto the consumer but emphasised that these would appear as a separate line on customers’ statements and would be limited to the exact cost of the tariffs. Ford of Britain’s managing director, Andy Barratt, has said: “In a no-deal scenario and the imposition of a WTO 10% tariff regime on new vehicles, prices for Ford’s most popular passenger and commercial vehicles would rise by between £1000 and £2000. We will provide more details if or when the situation dictates.” However, British communications executive director John Gardiner cautioned that it will be “impossible to avoid disruption in [the event of a no deal Brexit]”.

PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall): Tariffs passed on

A PSA Group spokesperson has told Autocar that customers who order a car from any of the firm's brands on and before 31 October aren't protected from price increases due to tariffs. If Britain chooses a hard Brexit and tariffs are applied, these will be passed onto the consumer.