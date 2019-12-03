Vauxhall Insignia gains exterior and tech upgrades

Vauxhall has updated its Insignia large family car for 2020, revealing exterior changes and upgraded interior technology.

The front has been restyled, with an expanded, chrome-edged radiator grille and adaptive beam IntelliLux LED headlights leading the raft of revisions.

Vauxhall claims the facelifted Insignia looks “lower and wider than before” without any specific dimension changes, while the overall design is intended to be “sharper and more coupé-like”.

Inside, the graphics on the navigation system have been improved to give what Vauxhall claims is a “fresher, more modern appearance,” alongside new wireless smartphone charging.

Vauxhall has not listed any engine changes. However, given that the recently updated Astra received new engines first developed under former owner General Motors and finished by new owner the PSA Group, it is possible that the Insignia could also gain new powertrains at some point next year. It’s likely that the new 143bhp 1.4-litre turbo three-cylinder unit could make its way to the Insignia, but lesser Astra engines could struggle with the Ford Mondeo rival’s added weight.

Vauxhall will be hoping that sales for the new Insignia improve on the outgoing model’s, which have more than halved in Europe over the past decade. In response to this, the range was recently streamlined, with the Sports Tourer variant being taken off sale.

The updated Insignia can be purchased from next month. While Vauxhall has not specified prices, Autocar expects a small price premium of around £500 to be announced then. First deliveries begin in May.

