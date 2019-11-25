Renault ends battery leasing for electric Zoe

Renault has ditched the option of monthly battery leasing for its electric Zoe, citing “significantly improved class-leading residual values, which enable a more competitive full purchase price”.
The Zoe has a predicted residual value of 42%, according to CAP, after three years and 36,000 miles. The supermini is priced from £25,670 (after the Government's £3500 plug-in car grant), £2325 less than the larger Nissan Leaf. On a PCP finance deal, the entry-level Zoe costs £269 per month with a deposit of £2995.
Until now, Renault has been the only mainstream brand to offer customers the opportunity to either buy an electric car outright or pay a lesser upfront amount plus a monthly battery leasing fee.
Renault said: “One of the main reasons that the battery lease option was initially introduced was to lower the initial purchase price of a Renault EV to be as close as possible to that of an equivalent diesel vehicle. The recent improvements to the RV [residual value] on the new Zoe in the UK mean that this financial gap has now been reduced and we are able to offer a simplified choice to consumers.”
Renault revealed its second-generation Zoe in September with a larger (53kWh) battery and up to 245 miles of range. It also received a restyling inside and out, plus a 10in digital instrument display and a 9.3in infotainment touchscreen.
READ MORE
Hot Renault Zoe RS expected by 2022
Renault details two new EVs due in 2020
Renault’s budget electric City K-ZE targets Europe
Join the debate
xxxx
What took them so long?
Outdated idea that only complicated and confused. Hopefully Nissan will follow suit!
xxxx
To quick
Looks like Nissan had already seen the light and already dropped leasing earlier this year
Add your comment