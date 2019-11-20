New Aston Martin DBX: 542bhp SUV charged with reviving firm

Aston Martin has officially unveiled its all-important SUV, dubbed the DBX – a model designed to open a vital, perhaps life-saving, new tranche of its global business. The five-seat 4x4, powered by a 542bhp version of the 4.0-litre turbocharged AMG-sourced V8, will cost £158,000 before options and goes on sale today for deliveries next spring.
The DBX’s striking fastback looks are revealed here for the first time, although the company has been teasing market watchers for many months by displaying disguised prototypes in public.
The Aston Martin SUV’s arrival represents a unique case of a hard-pressed car company fighting fire with fire. Aston Martin, floated on the stock exchange just over a year ago, has had one of the toughest debuts ever for a listed company, shedding around three-quarters of its share capitalisation. But now that they’re seeing hard evidence of the DBX – a model from the brand-new St Athan factory designed for sales in the still-thriving luxury SUV market – some analysts have begun recommending Aston Martin stock for growth, a development the company’s hard-pressed CEO Andy Palmer always said would happen.
Aston has been working on the DBX project, including its new production hub in St Athan, Wales, since 2015 and driving its prototypes around in public for nearly two years. It aims to sell more than 4000 units a year, initially boosting total Aston volume by two-thirds to more than 10,000, by far the greatest output in its 106-year history. Aided by the DBX’s sporty-looking fastback shape – with its traditional ‘DB’ grille, its elegantly sculpted haunches and its powerful, aerodynamic rear – market forecasts for demand are said to be strong.
beechie
Well done
rsmith
you have to be joking, it's a bit of a pig!
Antony Riley
Umm you say its abit of a pig
Umm you say its abit of a pig, compared to Lambo,s / Bentleys and Rolls Royce,s piggy lookers not sure if your right. Which parts of the design irritate you rsmith.
Antony Riley
It,s front is good looking,
It,s front is good looking, Astons grilll works the side view is not blocky and its rear is to say the least interesting and bold but looks like a pig perhaps Specsavers needs to visiting
Leslie Brook
The Bentayga was universally derided as being ugly, yet is Bentley's best seller, the Cayenne was considered an ugly duckling by everyone yet probably saved Porsche. Whenever anyone brings out an SUV so called "enthusiasts" on here slag it off and yet they invariably sell like hot cakes.
xxxx
IMHO
People, as you put it, are 'slaging' it off because they don't like it or it's expensive, next to no-one is saying it won't sell or be Aston's biggest seller, there's a difference.
rsmith
CarNut170
rsmith wrote:
You have to be joking, compared to the design language of the rest of the current range - this is a looker!
Maybe it just needed an SUV to actually work.
Symanski
Could have been worse...
Passable, just, and not terrible as all of the other Marek Reichman designs. But it's not "beautiful" as Aston claim their chasing.
Yes, they've got the right grill. But the side lights just look randomly stuck on. Sides look that they've had a shunt. Real tries to copy the Vantage's wedgie'd rear end, but just thankfully holds back from copying that disaster!
Inside the biggest plus has to be the round steering wheel! Thankfully Marek hasn't gone for his bashed in 50p wheel. Can you retrofit this to all his other designs?
But the doorcard's design look just as random as all of Marek's designs. A mess. Airvents look cheap & nasty. At least the centre console is far better laid out than the Vantage. Seats far too fussy.
Reichman has definitely played safe, and with the disasters of his previous designs we should be thankful. It's the best we can hope for, the best chance Aston has to survive until they can find a designer with the right talents. It will sell, but not in the numbers it could have with a better designer in charge. And isn't that the problem with the V8 Vantage? It has been blamed for Aston's poor results yet in a sure sign of insanity they're going ahead with the drop top rather than a redesign!
Simply put: To save Aston Martin Marek must go.
Hughbl
Overall, a good design effort
but it might look even better in other colours - including classic silver - it'll be interesting to see. Well done AML!
