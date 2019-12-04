Analysis: Is it the end for the city car?

It doesn’t seem fair, either, that the cost of the crash-impact safety, which has to be built into an A-sector car to enable its passengers to survive an impact with a large, heavy SUV, is carried by the A-segment car’s buyer alone. In 2001, Bernd Pischetsrieder, then head of VW, wistfully pointed out that if you took the safety and environmental equipment out of a standard VW small family car and laid it out on a workshop floor, you’d be looking at the cost of a complete VW small family car in Brazil. Since then, his example will have become more extreme.
What’s more, no one has yet explained how 1.2 million new A-sector car buyers a year being forced into purchasing bigger and more thirsty cars, or used cars without the most modern safety and emissions equipment, will benefit European CO2 emissions, air pollution or road safety.
The EU’s new emissions legislation has put the economics of car making into a tumble dryer where profit is as much dependent on not paying fines as it is making profitable cars as efficiently as possible.
All the while, it seems car makers are free to carry any amount of penalty-free energy in a lithium ion battery car. Porsche’s new Taycan, for example, like all battery-electric cars, has zero tailpipe emissions, but it isn’t an environmental-free lunch and, using the latest UK energy consumption CO2 figures, the Turbo model’s best-case ‘well-to-wheel’ greenhouse-gas emissions are 92g/km*. You might wonder also how it is that the buyer of such expensive battery-electric cars are subsidised by the government to the tune of £3500 against the purchase price, with additional generous tax benefits in running the car.
True environmental cost
It’s inconvenient truths like this that, Tavares thinks, are examples of the “superficiality of thinking” around the issue of CO2 reduction at the level of European governments and the EU.
“The reality is,” he said, “if you only look at tailpipe emissions and not the vehicle’s life cycle, then you are never going to see the true cost to the environment. And there is no European agency at the moment which coordinates and counts these things.”
What’s more, Tavares has accused ministers of the European Parliament of environmental grandstanding.
“There have been extreme positions coming from countries which don’t have an automobile industry,” he said last year after the parliament’s vote. “Where was the mandate?”
There were, however, equally split positions within member countries. Even in car-producing Germany, there was a desire for greater leniency on CO2 from the transport and economy ministries, while the environment and finance took tougher stances.
Law of unintended consequences...
Surely this is backwards???
Our law makers should be encouraging small, light and efficient vehicles to aid congestion (smaller cars take up less space), improve average fuel economies (lighter cars use less fuel, less fuel means less emissions) and improve air quality (less emissions means fewer toxins entering the atmosphere).
Big penalties should be dished out to cars weighing in over 1900kg, with a real-world average fuel economy of less than 35mpg and with a bigger footprint than 9 square metres.
Also, people need to be encouraged out of their precious SUVs that they don't need. They're big, heavy and in-efficient compared to their 'regular car' counterparts.
One thing that is concerning is that one of the main areas of concern raised by the bosses is that of safety requirements causing the cars to become so big and bloated. I'm all for not driving arouund in deathtraps, but surely something has to give in order to make these sub A-segment vehicles viable!
Wasn't this article run a little while ago that resulted in lots of counter arguments. Mine was :- the Adam was withdrawn because of crap sales not emissions, still see lots of Swifts and UPS
