Updated: 2019 Los Angeles motor show preview

This year’s motor show calendar is in full swing, with Frankfurt’s IAA event bringing us pivotal new models from countless mainstream manufacturers, and last month’s Tokyo motor show demonstrating that, for many firms, creativity is key in today’s challenging market environment. 

Now though, it’s time to look ahead to the Los Angeles Auto Show, at which we’re expecting a huge variety of important US and Europe-focussed models to appear in the metal for the first time. Last year’s edition saw the debut of Porsche’s acclaimed 992-generation 911, the striking Audi E-tron GT concept and Mazda’s reinvented 3 hatchback to mention but a few, and 2019 is already shaping up to be just as significant. 

Take a look at everything we’re expecting to see here:

Audi 

E-tron sportback 

Shown in camouflaged prototype form at March’s Geneva motor show, the rakishly styled Sportback variant of Audi’s E-tron electric SUV has since lost its disguise in the run-up to its LA reveal

The standard E-tron’s 402bhp twin-motor powertrain is carried over unmodified, meaning the Sportback will be capable of 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds, a range of around 248 miles and 150kW rapid charging. Changes look to be limited to the reshaped roofline and a subtly restyled rear end, which includes an LED brake light bar similar to that of the A8 luxury saloon. 

New Audi E-tron Sportback seen ahead of debut

BMW

2 Series Gran Coupé

The largest model in BMW’s 2 Series line-up will make its public debut at LA, following a reveal in October. 

The firm’s first small four-door coupe sits atop the same front-wheel-drive platform as the smaller 1 Series, and shares that model’s range of petrol and diesel powerplants. The range-topping M235i xDrive, however, gains all-wheel drive and will take on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol unit pumping out 302bhp and 332lb ft. 

New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe squares up to Mercedes CLA

M8 Gran Coupe

At the other end of BMW’s performance saloon range is this, the fearsome M8 Gran Coupe. Going up against the Porsche Panamera with up to 616bhp from its 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, the five-door version of the firm’s new M8 is priced from £120,935, with deliveries due to take place at the start of next year.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe revealed as Porsche Panamera rival

Bollinger

B1 and B2

Newly established American firm Bollinger will showcase prototype versions of its B1 and B2 electric SUVs. The rugged-looking off-roaders sit atop a skateboard-style chassis and have been engineered to meet road-legal requirements around the world. In spite of their aerodynamically unfriendly design and imposing size, the boxy models will hit 60mph from rest in just 4.5 seconds, thanks to a pair of electric motors that combine to produce 614bhp. 

Bollinger reveals electric off-roader and pick-up truck

Ford

'Mach E' electric SUV

Ford will kickstart its electrification strategy with a sleek SUV-shaped model inspired by the Mustang sports car, showing the model for the first time at LA.

Due to go on sale in 2020 as a rival to Tesla’s new Model Y, the model has been confirmed to offer a range of 370 miles on the WLTP cycle, but the company is withholding additional details pertaining to the model’s performance, pricing and design until its unveiling. 

Ford 'Mach-E' electric crossover takes aim for Tesla Model Y

Hyundai

PHEV concept

Hyundai's 'ground-breaking' new SUV concept takes inspiration from 2018's Le Fil Rouge show car, and looks to preview a futuristic plug-in hybrid production model to sit below the Santa Fe seven-seater. Technical details remain scarce, but a preview image shows off a sleek, rakish roofline, squared-off wheel arches and a bespoke grille design with integrated cooling flaps. 

Hyundai previews plug-in hybrid SUV concept ahead of LA motor show

Mercedes

Maybach GLS

Conceived as a rival to the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Maybach GLS is an ultra-luxurious reworking of Mercedes’ GLS flagship SUV

The standard model’s silhouette is retained, but spy shots show that the Maybach version will feature bespoke design elements inspired by 2016’s Maybach 6 coupe concept. There are suggestions that the top-of-the-line GLS could also offer improved rear legroom, courtesy of an extended wheelbase. 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS drops camo ahead of reveal

Mini

John Cooper Works GP

Mini's fastest model yet, the 300bhp JCW GP, has been teetering on the edge of an unveiling for a while, with prototypes making public appearances at high-profile events like the Nurburgring 24 Hours and Goodwood Festival of Speed, but now the wraps are finally coming off. Confirmed details include a £34,995 starting price and sub-eight minute Nordschleife laptime, but we'll have to wait to see just how Oxford's answer to the Mercedes-AMG A35 will differentiate itself style-wise from the standard Cooper JCW.

2020 Mini JCW GP: 300bhp hot hatch priced from £34,995

Porsche

911 manual

Not a new car, but almost as exciting, is the news that Porsche is adding a seven-speed manual option to its 911 sports car. The option is rolling out at no extra cost to buyers in the US, with a UK launch expected in the new year. It's likely that Porsche will show the manual 911 at LA. 

Porsche 911 to gain manual gearbox option

Taycan 4S

Launched as the entry point into Porsche’s new Taycan electric super-saloon range, the 4S offers considerably less power than the top-run Turbo and Turbo S models, but is also much more affordable, with prices starting at £83,000. Range is a still-respectable 252 miles in standard guise, with an optional Performance Battery Plus pack bringing that up to 287 miles. 

New Porsche Taycan 4S unveiled with £83,000 price

Tesla 

Cybertruck

Elon Musk will unveil his firm's long-awaited electric pick-up truck on 21 November at an independent event separate from the motor show itself. He has revealed little so far of what to expect from the model, beyond its size (similar to a Ford F-150), and cost (less than £39,000). He has noted, however, that its final design will not match that of the numerous predictive renders circulating online, and will more closely resemble an 'armoured personnel carrier from the future'. 

Tesla pick-up to be revealed on 21 November, Musk says

Toyota

RAV4 PHEV

Toyota will follow up its future-looking Tokyo motor show display with the unveiling of a new hybrid version of one of its biggest-selling models. The RAV4 PHEV will offer more range, power and battery capacity than the existing self-charging hybrid, over which it is likely to command a small premium. 

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid set for LA show debut

Volkswagen

Space Vizzion concept

Volkswagen will unwrap a new addition to its ID range of electric vehicles in the form of a Europe-focused, Passat-sized estate destined for production in 2021. 

The new model will follow a wave of big-selling crossover and hatchback-style EVs from VW and its Skoda, Audi and Seat partner brands, as part of the company’s drive to produce 15 million MEB-based electric cars before 2028. 

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion confirmed for 2021 production​

