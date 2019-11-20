New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63: V8 super-SUV gains hybrid tech

Mercedes-AMG has pulled the covers off its three performance SUV debuts at the LA motor show, with the range-topping GLS 63 joined by two 63 versions of the smaller GLE.

Like its bigger brother, the GLE 63 makes use of the familiar AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, this time mated to a mild hybrid ‘EQ Boost’ starter-alternator system system bringing an extra 22bhp and 184lb ft when called upon. The result is 563bhp in the ‘standard’ GLE 63 and 603bhp in the GLE 63 S.

That translates to a 0-62mph time of four seconds dead for the 63 and 3.8sec for the 63 S, with a respective top speed of 155mph or, on the S with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, 174mph. Only the latter figures are relevant as the UK will not be taking the non-S model, the brand has confirmed.

With the benefits of the mild hybrid system including boosting and regeneration, cylinder shut-off and seamless restarting with the engine start-stop, Mercedes-AMG quotes fuel economy figures of between 24.5 and 24.7mpg, and CO2 emissions as low as 261g/km. As before, it makes use of a nine-speed automatic gearbox that is said to have been further developed from previous uses to improve reaction times.