New Aston Martin DBX: 542bhp SUV charged with reviving firm

Aston Martin has officially unveiled its all-important SUV, dubbed the DBX – a model designed to open a vital, perhaps life-saving, new tranche of its global business. The five-seat 4x4, powered by a 542bhp version of the 4.0-litre turbocharged AMG-sourced V8, will cost £158,000 before options and goes on sale today for deliveries next spring.
The DBX’s striking fastback looks are revealed here for the first time, although the company has been teasing market watchers for many months by displaying disguised prototypes in public.
The Aston Martin SUV’s arrival represents a unique case of a hard-pressed car company fighting fire with fire. Aston Martin, floated on the stock exchange just over a year ago, has had one of the toughest debuts ever for a listed company, shedding around three-quarters of its share capitalisation. But now that they’re seeing hard evidence of the DBX – a model from the brand-new St Athan factory designed for sales in the still-thriving luxury SUV market – some analysts have begun recommending Aston Martin stock for growth, a development the company’s hard-pressed CEO Andy Palmer always said would happen.
Aston has been working on the DBX project, including its new production hub in St Athan, Wales, since 2015 and driving its prototypes around in public for nearly two years. It aims to sell more than 4000 units a year, initially boosting total Aston volume by two-thirds to more than 10,000, by far the greatest output in its 106-year history. Aided by the DBX’s sporty-looking fastback shape – with its traditional ‘DB’ grille, its elegantly sculpted haunches and its powerful, aerodynamic rear – market forecasts for demand are said to be strong.
beechie
Well done
rsmith
you have to be joking, it's a bit of a pig!
rsmith
jason_recliner
Looks Great
hackjo
Looks OK, but no matter what
I don't think a car like this suits the AM brand at all and I'm sad this day has come.
TheDriver
It’s all about sales
Although I agree with your comment about the AM brand, it seems all major manufacturers have successfully shown that introducing SUV's increases their sales and profits. The purity of a brand's historical niche seems to have disappeared, so I'm now waiting for Morgan to announce that they, too, are working on an SUV!
martin_66
Lovely
Intersting, after seeing the spy shots I was really expecting not to like this, but looking at these pictures I have to say it looks rather splendid.
Might have to tell the wife to forget about the Disco Sport she was thinking about buying and dip a bit deeper into her pockets for one of these!
Simplicity is key
Is that it?!
Expected something better than this to be honest. It doesn't look perfectly refined, the base design is a bit bland and the details try to compensate but that just makes things slightly awkward. The interior is also poor and rather dated looking.
The real worry for Aston here is why should we buy one? I imagine a Tesla will be as fast where it counts and a lot cheaper. I love Aston Martin but this feels timid and unconvincing at first glance.
If I was buying one of these types of cars I'd still take the Lamborghini. It's not perfect but it looks more befitting. Or I'd save a lot of money and take a Range Rover Velar or an Audi Q8.
Overdrive
Weighty matters
At least they didn't name this thing 'Superleggera' too. That's something to be graetful I suppose!
