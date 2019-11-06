Tesla pick-up to be revealed on 21 November, Musk says

Tesla will unveil its long-awaited electric pick-up truck, dubbed Cybertruck, later this month, CEO Elon Musk has confirmed.
Musk took to Twitter earlier today to post: “Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX Rocket factory”.
He has linked the date to the original Blade Runner film, which lists the same date in the opening credits. The date also coincides with the Los Angeles motor show, which is likely to be intentional.
Little is known about the pick-up beyond what Musk has alluded to in interviews and on Twitter. He's claimed before that it will be similar in size to the class-leading Ford F-150, cost less than $50,000 (£38,900) and be more capable than any rival.
Design-wise, everything seen so far has been purely speculative. Last month, Musk tweeted: "[The Cybertruck] doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future."
Pick-ups are still the biggest-selling vehicles in North America, so the move makes financial sense. Ford sold more than 900,000 F-Series trucks in 2018, making it the best-selling vehicle in the US. Ford plans to launch an electric version of the F-150 before 2022.
Tesla's expansion plans beyond the pick-up also include the Model Y crossover, which will be delivered to customers in the coming months, the new Roadster and the electric Semi lorry.
Analysis: Tesla is making progress but still faces challenges
