Tesla pick-up to be revealed on 21 November, Musk says

Tesla boss says electric pick-up truck – dubbed Cybertruck – will be shown later this month at an event in LA
James Attwood, digital editor
6 November 2019

Tesla will unveil its long-awaited electric pick-up truck, dubbed Cybertruck, later this month, CEO Elon Musk has confirmed.

Musk took to Twitter earlier today to post: “Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX Rocket factory”. 

He has linked the date to the original Blade Runner film, which lists the same date in the opening credits. The date also coincides with the Los Angeles motor show, which is likely to be intentional. 

Little is known about the pick-up beyond what Musk has alluded to in interviews and on Twitter. He's claimed before that it will be similar in size to the class-leading Ford F-150, cost less than $50,000 (£38,900) and be more capable than any rival. 

Design-wise, everything seen so far has been purely speculative. Last month, Musk tweeted: "[The Cybertruck] doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future."

Pick-ups are still the biggest-selling vehicles in North America, so the move makes financial sense. Ford sold more than 900,000 F-Series trucks in 2018, making it the best-selling vehicle in the US. Ford plans to launch an electric version of the F-150 before 2022.

Tesla's expansion plans beyond the pick-up also include the Model Y crossover, which will be delivered to customers in the coming months, the new Roadster and the electric Semi lorry.

Read more

Analysis: Tesla is making progress but still faces challenges

Tesla Model 3 review

Our Verdict

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 2018 road test review hero front

Lowest-price, largest-volume Tesla yet has wooed the buying public in the US. Should UK buyers join the queue for a Model 3?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
6

Byzantine

28 December 2017

Haha. That seems to be one of Tesla's biggest problems, building vehicles. Also, assuming it happens, will it be a similar size to the F150 or slightly larger? He says both.

xxxx

28 December 2017
Byzantine wrote:

Haha. That seems to be one of Tesla's biggest problems, building vehicles. Also, assuming it happens, will it be a similar size to the F150 or slightly larger? He says both.

Nope he said  “Maybe slightly bigger" the reporter para-phased it in the question to it being 'similar'. Besides it can size can be measured in 3 directions so...... Either way why pick up on such a minor issue?  

typos1

28 December 2017

The whoe touchscreen interface on Teslas is bit on the "terrible" side, lets hope they give it a full overhaul. They should add AndroidAuto & AppleCarPlay support too, like almost eveyone else has nowadays.

oaffie

28 December 2017

Really not sure what this game changing feature could be, but if it's a range of more than 200 miles in normal driving conditions, other manufacturers already have this covered, and have done for some time.  The emperors new clothes.

Really smacks of desperation to keep up interest when a manufacturer is playing the 'wait and see' game.

David Sixsmith

28 December 2017

Looking forward to a vehicle with 4 wheel drive with the capability of selecting between different torque ratios for snow, sand, rock and on road conditions with the ability to run onboard diagnostics to report back for part replacements as required to TESLA. I want a vehicle that can digitally drive TESLA design and quality process using ERP, IoT and Industry 4.0.  

coolboy

28 December 2017

pick-up will have 'game-changing' new feature: build quality.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week