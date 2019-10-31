Next BMW M2 will stay rear-wheel drive

The BMW 2 Series Coupé, will continue as a rear-wheel-drive model in the future – and the firm will continue to offer a high-performance range-topping M2 version.

While the two-door Coupé, first launched in 2014, driven from the rear, the recently launched new 2 Series Gran Coupé has adopted a front-drive architecture. That four-door model is built on the same UKL platform as the new 1 Series, which has switched its driven wheels from front to rear. But 2 Series product manager Gernot Stuhl said there were no planes for the next-generation Coupé to make a similar switch.

Stuhl said the coupe, which was first launched in 2014 and facelifted in 2017 would "continue with a different architecture" in the next generation. He added that while market research had shown most 1 Series buyers did not choose that model because of its drivetrain, it was a selling point for buyers of the two-door coupe.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe line-up is headed by the 302bhp all-wheel-drive M235i M Performance version, which uses the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder petrol engine as the M135i. Stuhl said BMW would not produce a full M version of the Gran Coupé, with Stuhl saying that “there’s not much missing” in terms of driving dynamics.

But he added that “there will still be a hardcore BMW M2 for those that want it” in the next generation of the 2 Series Coupé. While Stuhl would not be drawn on any technical details, he said: “if you feel you need a compact car with more than 302bhp, there will be an offering for you in the BMW range”.

The differing platforms and drivetrain of the Coupé and Gran Coupé make the 2 Series arguably the most diverse line in BMW's range. It also includes the 2 Series Active Tourer MPV, a new version of which is due in 2020. BMW has previously offered a seven-seat 2 Series Gran Tourer, but this has been phased out due to crossover with BMW's SUV range.