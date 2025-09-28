Audi Q3 review

New look, new interior and familiar mechanicals for third generation of popular SUV

If Audi were a cricket team, its new Audi Q3 would be first slip – a very safe pair of hands.

This is a small, plush SUV with plenty of scope for optional extras with good margins. There’s no potential for fumbling from an electric version. Even the nine colour options are safe: one is black, one is white and there are three shades of grey.

The Q3 has come to exemplify nouveau traditional Audi buyers – people after a German badge on the outside and a superabundance of perceived quality inside.

Admittedly this third-generation car spices things up a bit with illuminated badging, matrix lighting and no indicator stalks. Prices start at £38k and rise to £52k – just where the Audi Q5 shows up.

DESIGN & STYLING

Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred J1301926 (1)

The overall design of the Q3 has been brought up to date with a more rounded design ethos, cementing it as a junior Q5.

Both regular SUV and Sportback bodystyles return. The Q3 Sportback has a sloped roof and is meant to look more like a coupé. The split of sales is predicted to be 60% SUV and 40% Sportback.

There are 36 different segments to the tail-lights, enabling different light signatures.
S Line models get larger, more aggressive front and rear bumpers. Wheels range from 18in to 20in. Audi’s trick matrix lighting sounds gimmicky but offers some useful features, such as showing a chevron in the lights ahead of you should you venture out of your lane on the motorway.

It also lights up the lane that you’re about to move into, assuming you’ve bothered to indicate. Higher-trim cars get digital OLED rear lights featuring illuminated Audi rings. 

INTERIOR

Audi Q3 Murray Scullion 20410

The Q3 does away with traditional indicator stalks and light switches. It instead deploys a single control unit behind the steering wheel for the indicators, wipers and lights. 

The indicators are controlled via switches that you flick up or pull down. The windscreen wipers are on a click wheel. The lights are on buttons. It feels a touch clumsy at first, but I got used to it after a few hours and think it would become second nature before long.

The control panel for the indicators/wipers is a bit bizarre but I grew to quite like it.
Whether you think you should be having to learn new ways of doing things that have worked for decades is another matter. 

The quality of the metal and plastic used on this control unit is very good. Everything you touch has a hefty feel to it, unlike the steering wheel-mounted paddles for shifting gears: the plastic there feels a bit cheap and light. The steering wheel is Allegro-esque in its shape. It feels a touch awkward to me: a bit hard to shuffle back when you’re trying to get some lock off.

Driving data is provided by an 11.9in display, while infotainment is handled by a 12.8in touchscreen. It’s an Android system but compatible with Apple CarPlay. Apps such as YouTube are available to download. 

Boot volume is 488 litres with the seats up in their regular position and 575 litres with the rear bench slid into its most forward position. With it folded flat, cargo capacity comes in at 1386 litres.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred SG47462

Five powertrains are on offer. They are all tried and tested in lots of different Volkswagen Group products. All feature a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and Audi’s S Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox (with seven speeds in pure-ICE cars or six speeds in the plug-in hybrid).

The base petrol is a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre with 148bhp. This is likely to be the top seller. And do you know what? It might just be the pick of the bunch. The 62mph mark comes up in 9.1sec, which is fast enough, and its efficiency-boosting cylinder deactivation technology is pretty much faultless: smooth and almost imperceptible. It sounds a bit gruff when you strain too far towards the redline, mind you. 

Not a dud in the powertrain lineup. Although the 2.0-litres are harder to recommend.
The 2.0-litre ‘EA888’ engine (as made famous by the Volkswagen Golf GTI) comes in two states of tune here: 201bhp and 261bhp. Both come with a Quattro four-wheel drive system. Both feel quick, with the latter more urgent as you would expect. In-gear acceleration is particularly impressive. The gearbox responds quickly to paddle pulls too. Broadly this engine is a bit tricky to place in the model range, though. The more powerful of the two feels brawny enough to kind of work as a junior SQ3 but the less powerful 2.0-litre is a bit of a halfway house that no one really asked for. 

There’s also a front-driven 2.0-litre diesel. This same TDI unit is used in a load of Volkswagen Group cars, from the Skoda Octavia to the Audi A3. It’s expected to take less than 10% of Q3 sales, which is a shame. It’s a bit chattery on start-up, but It’s quiet enough on the move and can completely be left to its own devices with the gearbox. There’s even enough power for you to tease out a bit of torque steer.

The PHEV comprises a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, a 19.7kWh (usable) battery and an electric motor, making 269bhp in total. It’s bloody quick, although acceleration is quicker and more succinct in gear than off the line. The transition from electric to petrol power is smooth. Even when there’s no charge in the battery it’s an effortless thing to use, and you don’t feel hugely short-changed by the drop in performance. The all-important electric-only range has been increased from the previous generation’s 30-ish miles to 70-ish miles, which effectively changes the remit of its EV driving capacity from handy for some to useful for many.

There are a few quirks with the PHEV, mind you. You have to push past a proper ‘golf ball’ in the accelerator travel in order to unlock all of its potential on the throttle, and the brakes are spongy. I found that I needed to push a lot harder on the pedal compared with the ICE cars. And as with all PHEVs, you will pull away from a roundabout at some stage, foot hard to the floor, not quite entering the flow as fast as you would have liked, because you’re waiting for the engine to kick in. Other than that, it’s pretty smooth sailing. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred SG41169

The 2.0-litre models get firmer springs and a different suspension tune to the others, and they do feel quite different to drive. There’s a definite meaty shift to the way they ride compared with the 1.5-litre and PHEV models.

All the cars I drove had Audi’s Progressive Steering system – ie a variable steering ratio. This weights up for faster corners and makes things lighter for low-speed manoeuvres. It feels very natural. On flowing roads, the steering is well weighted and even a touch on the heavy side but gives little feedback. It feels a bit lifeless. There’s no play in the dead-ahead, as with a lot of modern systems.

I'm looking forward to testing cars without the twin-valve setup as the vast majority will be specced without them.
The front-wheel-drive models do suffer a bit from understeer, and the accompanying chirrup from the traction control can rob from you a bit of momentum. All the cars I tested had the twin-valve dampers too. 

This is an optional extra that can be specced as part of the Sound and Vision Pack Pro (£1300). It uses a valve for compression and rebound, a control valve for compression and a control valve for rebound. This allows for separate control of compression and rebound, as the expansion and vibrations of the suspension can be controlled independently. 

They work really well: somehow flexible and slightly elastic while containing movement but still allowing for a bit of body roll. The PHEV is heavier than its pure-combustion counterparts yet doesn’t ride all that differently. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred SG47241

The plug-in hybrid offers up a (WLTP) 73-mile range, meaning for company car users, a 6% BIK rate. It can charge at up to 50kW DC - a 10-80% charge takes 30 minutes.

Official fuel economy pegs it at up to 166.2mpg - which is much more achievable than its BMW X1 counterpart - which officially clocks in at up to 353.1mpg. Neither are achievable.

 The 1.5-litre can officially do up to 46.3mpg, the diesel reaches up to 52.3mpg, the less powerful 2.0-litre can do 35.8mpg and the least economical Q3 is the more powerful 2.0-litre - with 32.8mpg.

VERDICT

Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred J1301938 (1)

This is another strong product from Audi with very few flaws. The Mercedes-Benz GLA is beginning to feel very old by comparison, while the BMW X1 bests it in terms of performance on paper but not in reality.

The quality of the Q3’s interior will set it apart and its Sportback option is a tempting prospect for Brits, who can buy into a more exclusive proposition for only £1500 more.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

