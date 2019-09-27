Bollinger reveals electric off-roader and pick-up truck

Michigan-based start-up has revealed specs of its rugged but powerful B1 and B2 EVs
27 September 2019

American start-up Bollinger Motors has revealed its electric off-road SUV and pick-up truck in beta prototype form, marking "a major milestone in the company's next steps toward production".

The B1 and B2, which have been engineered to be road-legal across the globe, are both based on Bollinger's in-house-developed Class 3 electric vehicle 'skateboard' platform. The chassis and body are made from aluminium, making it light and easy to manufacture, with simple-to-replace body panels.

With a motor on each axle, giving four-wheel drive, the rugged, boxy models produce a combined 614bhp and 668lb ft of torque for a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 100mph.

Range hasn't been confirmed, but Bollinger's battery pack is an enormous 120kWh in capacity. The company previously proposed a range of 200 miles from a 100kWh battery.

Drive is through a two-speed automatic gearbox with high and low ranges, while there are front and rear electronically locking differentials.

Designed for extreme off-road use, the B1 and B2 have 50/50 weight distribution, 10-20in of variable ground clearance, 10in of wheel travel, all-round ventilated 11.75in disc brakes and geared axle hubs.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 review
    Can mild tweaks make Mini's quirky family car competitive with the...
  • BMW X1 25d 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    BMW X1 xDrive25d 2019 review
    Compact crossover gets new looks and a more upmarket interior, but the top-...
  • Audi S4 TDI 2019 road test review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    Car review
    Audi S4
    Fourth-generation exec express is one of a new diesel-first S-branded breed

Payload is a strong 2359kg, while towing capacity is 3402kg. For context, the Toyota Hilux pick-up manages up to 3500kg. The Bollinger models also have a unique 'pass through hatch' running their entire length.

Electric rivals will include the R1T and R1S from well-funded compatriot firm Rivian and the best-selling Ford F-150.

Bollinger was founded by industrial designer Robert Bollinger in 2015 to “reinvent trucks, not just electrify them” when he saw the shortcomings of traditional trucks on his farm.

“It was time we did something new,” he said. “I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise.”

Bollinger says it has received more than 30,000 expressions of interest in its vehicles and plans to begin production in 2021. 

Read more

Land Rover Defender-like Bollinger B1 gets removable glass top

Amazon leads $544 million investment in EV start-up Rivian

Ford F-150 Raptor vs the Cotswolds: US truck on UK roads

Join the debate

Comments
2

adrian888

27 September 2019

I just cannot recall where i have seen that before.... i wonder what JLR will have to say about it. Suddenly makes the new Defender look a whole lot better. 

memyselfandi

27 September 2019

Does show the potential use of space that the packaging of electric vehicles open up!

Not a great looking defender rip off, but the is defintely potential!

Meh

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 review
    Can mild tweaks make Mini's quirky family car competitive with the...
  • BMW X1 25d 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    BMW X1 xDrive25d 2019 review
    Compact crossover gets new looks and a more upmarket interior, but the top-...
  • Audi S4 TDI 2019 road test review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    Car review
    Audi S4
    Fourth-generation exec express is one of a new diesel-first S-branded breed