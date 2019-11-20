New Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 unveiled as 603bhp seven-seater

Mercedes-AMG's SUV range flagship is shown at the Los Angeles motor show ahead of a 2020 sales debut
20 November 2019

Mercedes-AMG has shown the world its new performance SUV flagship, the mild-hybrid 603bhp GLS 63 4MATIC+, at this year’s Los Angeles motor show

Described by Merc-AMG’s CEO, Tobias Moers, as a vehicle for customers “not willing to accept compromises when it comes to versatility, effortless superiority and spaciousness”  the GLS 63 has been revealed ahead of it going on sale in the UK towards the end of spring. 

Power for the range-topping seven-seat SUV comes, as ever, from AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Here it’s supplemented by an integrated ‘EQ Boost’ starter-alternator offering up 22bhp and 184lb ft of torque on its own while supplying 48v for the electrical system.

The result is 603bhp and up to 627lb ft, enough to take the BMW X7 rival from 0-62mph in 4.2 sec and on to a top speed limited to 155mph, or 174mph if you opt for the AMG Driver’s Package. Power is put through a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which features multiple modes to tailor the smoothness or speed of shifts, while the fully variable four-wheel drive system allows up to 100% of the power to be put to the rear wheels when required. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension system is standard fitment, with a unique tune for the GLS63 and three-mode adaptive damping for a better balance of comfort and dynamics. In Comfort mode the GLS is not lowered until 75mph, where it drops by 10mm, while Sport and Sport+ modes see the model lowered by that amount from start-up. 

Externally, the GLS 63 gains over the standard car a larger AMG-specific radiator grille with chrome vertical louvres. A newly designed front apron with new splitter and trim strips also features, as do standard-fit LED headlamps, flared wheel arches, a new car apron with diffuser elements and black chrome twin exhaust tailpipes. 

The model’s interior architecture remains the same, but there’s a load of new AMG lettering and badging, plus sports pedals and AMG specific instrument menus. 

Read more:

2019 LA motor show: live coverage

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63: super-SUV gains hybrid tech

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week