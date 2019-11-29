Kia Xceed review

From £24,3407

Kia's more rugged crossover is still a viable option, despite being outshone by the more popular Sportage

There was a specific period in time the Kia Xceed was designed for during which the popularity of C-segment hatchbacks ebbed away in favour of SUVs of similar length but greater height. Perhaps, if a car was to embody the essence of a crossover, the Kia Xceed is it.

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s remarkable how quickly the process occurred given the Mk3 Kia Ceed upon which the Xceed is, unsurprisingly based, fell off family car buyers’ shopping lists, leaping instead to the Sportage without their feet even touching this stepping stone.

Top-spec First Edition Xceed sports punchy 18in twin-spoke alloys and low-profile rubber. Despite the wheel-arch cladding and raised ride height, this car is built for the road.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Ultimately, it’s for Kia’s product planners and motoring historians to ponder why that was, but surely that the Xceed merely looked like a more interesting design proposal for the Ceed rather than a model in its own right, can’t have helped.

What also won’t have helped was the Xceed going on sale around the same time as the Ford Focus Active — a model far more profitable for its maker due to the bodywork being exactly the same, save for some clip-on chunky plastic mouldings.

Save for the front doors, the Ceed’s bodywork isn’t at all interchangeable with the Xceed’s, even if its front-wheel drive-only underpinnings largely are.

Even within Kia’s own range, the Xceed’s position seemed confusing, because at the time of its launch there were already three other SUVs in the line-up smaller than the Sportage — the conservative Stonic, the oddball Soul EV and the highly efficient range of Niro hybrids, PHEVs and EVs.

Just like the Ceed, the initially broad engine range available for the Xceed included turbocharged petrols from 1.0 to 1.5 litres, a pair of efficient diesels and an interesting plug-in hybrid choice. Today, just the 1.5-litre T-GDi remains, with power subdued to just 138bhp.

Are there any remnants of appeal within the Xceed that other Kias can’t touch or does its lack of a defined role continue to confuse would-be buyers?

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Kia Xceed 2024 side view

Kia describes the Xceed as a crossover utility vehicle, which is a term that has a vagueness to it bordering on tautology and hints that the increase in ground clearance over the regular Kia Ceed hatchback is, at best, modest.

In fact, the difference is only around 40mm, but because of the unique bodywork and plastic wheel arch extensions, the Xceed looks taller and feels sufficiently different.

Dual exhaust tips sit within the new silver rear valance. Why any 1.4-litre crossover needs such aggressive pipes is a matter for debate, but SUV buyer trends encourage extra visual impact.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Which, of course, it isn’t. More generous body proportions beyond the rear axle mean the Xceed is 85mm longer than the Ceed and has a larger boot, but both cars are underpinned by Kia’s K2 platform.

In fact, strip away the Xceed’s SUV-lite touches and the result is arguably a more distinctive, perhaps more desirable Ceed than we ended up with. It doesn’t look is sufficiently like an SUV, though: next to a Sportage, the Xceed looks decidedly rakish but also rather like a regular five-door hatchback.

In retrospect, a five-door coupé version of the Sportage could have made for a better Xceed than toughening up the Ceed itself. Even 2022’s mid-life facelift did little to reinforce the Ceed family’s differences.

The Xceed therefore benefits from independent rear suspension, albeit with a new dynamic damper for the crossmember to improve rolling refinement. The front struts are now also fitted with hydraulic bump-stops, which have allowed the spring rates to be lowered for further improvements in ride comfort.

In a similar vein, Kia has increased the assisted level of the electric power steering, with the aim of making the Xceed even lighter to drive in town.

The powertrain line-up is also recognisable from that of the Ceed, except for the non-appearance of the 201bhp engine from the GT. Instead, the Xceed gained a more useful PHEV option, using an 8.9kWh lithium ion battery and 44.5kW electric motor alongside Kia’s 1.6-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine, although this disappeared from sale during 2024.

Predictably, the driveline is somewhat more ordinary than the Xceed’s chunkier, faux utilitarian addenda purport. There is no four-wheel drive option: drive is delivered only to the summer-tyre-shod front wheels via an open differential.

And while the Xceed has a drive-mode selector that can adjust steering weight, throttle response and gearshift characteristics, it goes without the electronics-based traction-enhancing systems found in some rivals.

INTERIOR

7
Kia Xceed 2019 road test review - dashboard

If the Kia Xceed’s exterior styling looked novel and interesting, albeit in an inoffensive way at the time it was launched, its interior, which borrows very heavily from the Mk3 Ceed, was already feeling quite ordinary. Now it seems dated compared with other Kias, let alone rival cars’ cabins.

Even with some brightly coloured inserts on top-level models, this is a cabin that prizes robustness and sound ergonomics above feeling inviting or lavish.

Rear space is just okay. Taller adults will find their scalps in close proximity to the roof lining but should be comfortable enough.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Front passenger space is generous and, adhering to the family-car brief, there are good storage options dotted around fittings made from a variety of plastics. Some of those are soft to the touch, but many are not.

The 12.3in TFT instrument binnacle had its debut in the Xceed, while the higher trims also featured the 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system before it appeared in the hatchback range. Lower-rung models made do with an 8.0in unit initially, but all now have the larger one.

Everything about the Xceed’s interior feels familiar, which makes it easy to adapt to but not exactly a place in which you’d long to while away an extended drive. The infotainment is generally slick in operation and intuitive and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but it feels disappointingly ordinary.

Space-wise it’s pretty much a facsimile of the Ceed, which is slightly above average for hatchbacks but cosy alongside most SUVs of a similar length.

At 426 litres the boot space is up by 31 litres over the Ceed hatchback’s, sharing features such as the moveable floor and wide tailgate aperture. But bear in mind that the roomiest of the Sportage range can swallow 587 litres.

Finally, while keen drivers are unlikely to queue up for the Xceed, it offers a decently adjustable driving position that’s largely without vice, and the seats are generously bolstered.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Kia Xcceed 2024 front

Since the Kia Xceed’s launch, its engine range has dwindled away to the point where ust a single petrol engine is now available across all trim levels.

Older versions of the Xceed can be had with turbocharged petrols of 1.0- and 1.4-litre capacities, producing 118bhp and 138bhp, respectively. The latter was supplanted by a 1.5-litre version, which with 158bhp is the most powerful to date.

The top-spec Kia Xceed, around £10,000 more expensive than the Ceed we road tested, was also 0.6sec quicker from 0-60mph and 0.9sec faster from 30-70mph
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Common-rail-injection diesels came in 1.6-litre size with 114bhp and 134bhp outputs, with 48V mild hybrid assistance arriving later on the punchier version.

Technically the most interesting, and the Xceed of note to company car drivers, was the naturally aspirated 1.6 GDi plug-in hybrid, complete with an 8.9kWh battery pack. With its electric motor on song, power output is modest at 139bhp, but peak torque is a healthy 195 lb ft.

Introduced at the end of 2023, the only engine now is a 138bhp of that 1.5-litre T-GDi. Choose the six-speed manual transmission for a claimed 0-62mph time of 8.7sec, dropping to 8.9sec if you elect for the seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic.

The manual’s shift action is a an unexpected delight, feeling light but well defined, short and snappy, although the engine seems more fitting with the auto option.

With either choice the motor needs working quite hard to extract the most from it, which in turn makes its noisiness all the more apparent. Even when cruising gently it’s still noticeable.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Kia Xceed 2024 rear cornering

With its jacked-up ride height and soft-roader aesthetic, any expectations of inherent sporting prowess aren’t quite as pointed in the Xceed as they might be in the Kia Proceed.

Nevertheless, while the Xceed might not be as immediately engaging or quick to react as its sibling, there remains a reassuring sense of sure-footedness and handling security about its dynamic character that puts it in good stead as a trustworthy family hatch – if not a particularly exciting one.

Brake pedal calibration at low speed is a bit odd, and you need to apply a bit more pressure than is ideally comfortable to stop yourself inadvertently rolling forwards. Auto hold has never been more welcome.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Its medium-paced steering makes for a front end that’s responsive enough to inputs without feeling overly nervous or skittish, although there little genuine contact-patch feel. That said, the consistency of its gearing allows you to guide the Xceed’s nose through bends with confidence.

Body control is generally good, too, if not quite as closely marshalled as in the Ceed hatch. On faster, flowing roads, the Xceed feels fluid and stable, staying tidy over undulations and through gentler corners. However, the lateral weight transfer that accompanies quicker directional changes isn’t always quite as progressive or tidily controlled as you’d ideally like, but it’s still far from confidence-sapping.

In a similar vein to Mazda, although not quite to the same extent, Kia has built a reputation for developing cars that handle with a little more verve than the class average.

The Xceed is a case in point, and while it is still no Ford Focus Active in its sense of flow, there is a neatness to its body movements that are underscored by good balance and accurate steering. In short, it’s surprisingly intuitive to drive.

There is, of course, more body roll to contend with than you would expect to find in a low-riding hatchback like the Ceed, but the rear axle in particular feels well supported through compressions and quicker corners, and grip levels are good but not outstanding.

In fact, it seems as though Kia has calibrated the car’s electronic safety system to intervene earlier than necessary. Its an understandable strategy given the raised centre of gravity, but it's not actually needed.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Kia Xceed 2024 front end

Since 2024 the Kia Xceed has been restricted engine-wise to just the 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol, now with a lower power output of 138bhp. At least the warranty hasn’t been reduced: it’s still very attractive at seven years or 100,000 miles.

Now that the 4 and First Edition grades are no more, the Xceed is available in four trim levels. Potentially confusingly, the cheapest, at approaching £24,500 is the Xceed 2, the only one of the line-up sporting 16in wheels; all the others wear 18s.

Kia performs averagely in terms of residuals, outperforming the Ford Focus Active but losing out to the Toyota C-HR by some margin
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Next rung on the Xceed hierarchy ladder at just under £26,000 is the GT-Line, followed by the Xceed 3 for a further £500. Top of the pile is the GT-Line S weighing in at around £32,500.

Six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic gearboxes are available with both GT-Line and 3 trims. For the 2 it’s manual-only, while you can only have the dual-clutch transmission if you fancy your Xceed in GT-Line S guise.

Now that the mild hybrid diesel and PHEV versions of the Xceed have been withdrawn from sale, its emissions levels generally render it of little interest to user choosers factoring CO2-based Benefit-in-Kind taxation into their decision-making matrices.

Least-polluting at 137g/km of CO2 in 2 trim, speccing the bigger alloy wheels of the GT-Line and 3 models increases this to 142g/km, regardless of whether you have the manual or DCT transmission. It’s worth noting that the gussied-up GT-Line S is only marginally worse at 144g/km.

Based on the WLTP combined cycle figures, the current most frugal Xceed is the 2 at 46.3mpg, with manual transmission GT-Line and 3 versions matching the DCT-equipped GT-Line S at 44.8mpg.

Figures for the GT-Line and 3 automatics are presently unavailable, but don’t be surprised to find them almost if not identical when published.

The wheel sizes are not excessive by today's standards so new tyres shouldn’t be too expensive, although they are 10mm wider than at 235mm than those fitted to Ceeds with 18in wheels.

 

VERDICT

7
Kia Xceed 2024 front parked

In a similar fashion to its Kia Proceed sibling, the Xceed is a bold signal of Kia’s continued mission to be perceived as a bona fide cutting-edge brand.

In many ways, this new compact utility vehicle hits that brief: it’s more interesting-looking than the Ceed, well-made, roomy and, formerly, at least, had a range of efficient powertrains.

Looks good and drives well but lacks some practicality and polish
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

A more interesting take on the Ceed recipe, certainly, but it's not quite enough justification to compensate for the higher purchase prices and elevated running costs of choosing the Xceed 'faux by four'.

That’s a shame, because it is likeable if slightly behind the times, with fine handling, decent comfort and masses of standard kit.

Certainly, the Kia Xceed exceeds the Ceed in terms of overall appeal, but it remains out-seeded by the Sportage.

Keith WR Jones

Keith WR Jones
Title: Contributor

Following a diverse career that included PR-ing Q branch-aping covert surveillance kit and secondary school teaching, Keith followed his automotive passions by launching an award-winning blog in 2011, switching to full-time car journalism with Bauer Media two years later, writing for Parkers as well as CAR Magazine’s print and online guises.

Rapidly rising through the ranks to become the first managing editor of Bauer’s New Car Automotive Hub, he eventually sought a fresh challenge by moving into the automotive data industry, but the lure of a return to journalism eventually proved too strong to resist and he ventured into the world of freelancing in early 2024.

In addition to his contributions to Autocar, Keith’s also written for BuyaCar, Carwow, Classic Car Weekly, the Daily Mail, Diesel&EcoCar, HeyCar, Honest John, MSN Cars, Practical Classics and The Telegraph.

He’s also the go-to guy for many automotive PRs when it comes to researching their brand’s historic model ranges, using his ever-expanding personal archive of car sales ephemera and magazines to determine technical specifications, pricing data and detailed timelines.

Keith graduated first from the University of Lincoln with a BA in Management Studies in 1998, then in 2002 from Sheffield Hallam University with a PGCE in Secondary Education.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

