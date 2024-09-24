BMW 1 Series review

From £31,075

New version of Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class rival majors on refinement and under-the-skin improvements

The focus of development for this fourth-generation BMW 1 Series was found in the data.

According to anonymised data collected from consenting customers, 1 Series drivers are more given to ‘spirited’ driving than the owners of any other model in the firm’s line-up. Which is why plenty of effort for the has gone into rewarding driving enthusiasts.

So while this new 1 Series doesn't look like a dramatic departure from its predecessor, lots of detail work has taken place under the skin. It might look like an update, and it’s certainly a smaller jump than the third-generation car made in switching from rear- to front-wheel-drive, but there’s been enough work for BMW to label this as an entirely new model generation.

Even if they might not be as trendy as SUVs, the market for family hatchbacks remains fierce, and the new 1 Series has to take on everything from old premium rivals such as the Audi A3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz A-Class to more mainstream fare such as the Volkswagen Golf, Mazda 3 and Peugeot 308. And that's to say nothing about the increasing number of electric rivals, given that the entry level is one of the few areas in which BMW is yet to offer an EV.

DESIGN & STYLING

bmw 1 series review 2024 04 front tracking

In switching from rear- to front-wheel-drive, the third-generation 1 Series that arrived in 2019 marked a dramatic change from its hugely successful predecessors. The change in layout prompted a design makeover as well, with the machine adopting a somewhat more traditional family hatch design.

This fourth-generation 1 Series is much more evolutionary, so it has a very familiar feeling. It has grown slightly to 4361mm long (an increase of 42mm) and is slightly higher, at 1459mm.

At the front, the kidney grille has been lowered slightly so it now sits below the front headlights, while the grille itself no longer features chrome surrounds as part of a general effort by BMW to make its materials more sustainable.

The headlights feature standard LED daytime running lights that feature large vertical bars, while the side profile remains based around a ‘wedge’ shape. There's a spoiler on the back lip of the roof and reworked rear lights to boot.

Another new style feature is a little more subtle: you will now find the number 1 embossed on the inside of the Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. Thankfully, it has been subtly done.

Under the skin, the new 1 Series focuses on refinement. Extra struts and crossbraces help to increase chassis rigidity, there are new shock absorbers, the anti-roll bar mounts feature higher pre-loading and the front-wheel castor angle has been increased to aid steering feedback. Wheel sizes now start at 17in, with higher-level cars running on 19s.

While pure petrol and diesel engines will be offered in some markets, UK buyers get a choice of just two – in contrast to the A3, Golf and A-Class, which remain available in many varieties.

The 1 Series range starts with the 120 driven here, with a 168bhp three-cylinder turbo engine boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system in the gearbox, in Sport and M Sport trims.

There’s also the M135 xDrive, which we’ve also driven and which offers 296bhp from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, down 6bhp from the previous generation. Power is delivered through all four wheels.

Both engine variants are automatic-only (that’s right: you can no longer get a new 1 Series with a manual gearbox) and now use the same seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The M135 features a raft of extra chassis upgrades, thanks to its adaptive M suspension, with further upgrades found by adding an M Technology Pack.

The adaptive M suspension, which can lower the ride by up to 8mm, is optional on the 120 and was fitted to our test car. It features frequency-selective dampers and features stiffer rear-axle bushings and (even more) extra crossbraces.

INTERIOR

The interior of the 1 Series displays plenty of premium sheen and M Sport trim adds some extra ‘sporty’ styling elements that aren’t as cheesy as they could be.

The M Sport seats are comfy and enveloping, the seating position is good and visiblity is decent all round.

You can easily reach all the key controls with plenty of steering wheel-mounted buttons and pleasingly tactile controls on the centre console.

The infotainment is BMW-slick and shared with the X3, although there’s no rotary controller here. Instead, you have to touch the screen or use voice control, I’m afraid.

The system runs through a curved display that comprises the 10.25in driving information screen and a central 10.7in touchscreen. It runs the latest generation of BMW Operating System 9, which is designed to be customisable: for example, there’s a quick select function on the home screen that you can add the features you use most to.

The infotainment is also connected, so you can download upgrades or, with a BMW Digital Premium subscription, use various music apps, news services, video streaming and even download games. Yes, you can now play Uno on your 1 Series' touchscreen. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The air conditioning is now controlled through the infotainment screen, although the controls are set to be always visible, so you don’t have to delve into the menus. There are also physical toggles to direct the air vents.

The 1 Series remains reasonably spacious for a family hatch, and it’s certainly the equal of rivals such as the Audi A3 or Mercedes-Benz A-Class. There’s decent space in the back and a competitive 380-litre boot as well.

Our test car was in M Sport trim, which added extra sporting elements, with some colour-contrasting elements on the dashboard, those sport seats and a sport steering wheel.

Everything felt nice to the touch and well laid out, but it still didn't perhaps have the outright premium wow factor of the A-Class.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

With the entry-level, non-electrified 116 not coming to the UK, the 120 driven here is the base model.

Built around a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, its maximum output is significantly up on the 134bhp offered by the previous generation’s 118i model, which formed the starting point of the line-up.

It’s a welcome boost and helps the 1 Series keep pace with its rivals: its 0-62mph time of 7.8secs is just over a second quicker than the 118i, although it still lacks the punch of the not-UK-bound 120d diesel.

It isn’t the most characterful unit, although thanks to its electric boost, it is decently responsive and gives the 120 plenty enough power for most use cases. 

It has decent pick-up at lower speeds, while also retaining composure at motorway speeds, and it’s pleasantly quiet as well.

If you stick it in Sport mode and play with the throttle, you will get more sound and response from it, but this engine is at its best when doing the sort of quiet, unassuming driving that most family hatch buyer will get up to.

We would have to drive it back to back with an A3 or A-Class, but the 1 Series can certainly hold its own.

Step up to the M135 and the extra power is obvious. And while there might be a slight reduction in outright power from the previous generation (putting it slightly behind both the Mercedes-AMG A35 and Volkswagen Golf R), you would be hard pressed to notice that ‘missing’ 6bhp: it will still complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.9sec and there’s a pleasing hot hatch ferocity to it.

That’s partly because the peak torque output of 295lb ft can be accessed from just 2000rpm, giving plenty of enjoyable accelerative thrust.

If you use the throttle hard, the auto gearbox does a good job of holding gears longer to exploit that torque, or you can use the chunky steering wheel-mounted paddles for even more control.

The limited-slip differential on the front axle and the four-wheel drive system (which runs in front-wheel-drive mode most of the time but can send up to half the power through the rear axle) means that the M135 offers exceptional traction as well, even on damp roads. 

At higher loads, the engine does sound a touch synthetic, while in unstressed driving it does a good job of being positively benign.

RIDE & HANDLING

Jump into the 1 Series after spending some time in an SUV and you will quickly remember just why hatches were so popular for so long – and perhaps a little mystified why their popularity has dipped. It just feels right-sized on most types of road.

The previous-generation 1 Series was among the more compelling family hatches to drive, and even in entry-level 120 form it retains that distinction, aided by the work that BMW’s boffins have done on the shock absorbers and chassis to improve body rigidity. It’s not a transformative overhaul, but it’s definitely welcome.

The 120 delivers typical BMW levels of precision and steering response, with decently weighty steering, good agility in corners and the ability to remain settled across different types of roads at high speeds. It turns in well and rewards you pushing on a bit but is also smooth and easy to live with at a more relaxed gait.

The ride is generally good, too. It can jar a touch on larger bumps and potholes but nothing particularly untoward. That said, the roads in Bavaria that we traversed for this first drive were far smoother than most of the ones you will find in the UK, so final judgement must wait until cars start to arrive here.

The M135 has received a raft of further chassis upgrades in bid to improve stability and handing. That includes the Adaptive M Chassis, which can lower the vehicle by up to 8mm, sport steering and lightweight 19in alloy wheels.

If you select the M Technology Pack that was fitted to our test car, you also gain tuned dampers, stiffer stabiliser brackets at the rear, 19in brakes and stiffer piston rods. That all combines to ensure the M135 can offer that hot hatch handling without feeling overly compromised and stiff for everyday use.

The steering is responsive and crisp and turn-in is good, with plenty of front-end grip. In fact, it’s quite hard to unsettle, with an ability to deploy enough grip to simply fire out of corners with minimal drama. It’s incredibly capable, although those who still remember the rear-driven M135i of old might find their spectacles becoming ever more rose-tinted.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

bmw 1 series review 2024 01 front cornering

For UK buyers, the 120 will be priced from £31,065 in Sport specification, rising to £33,065 in M Sport trim.

Sport gets you 17in wheels, LED headlights and a decent level of interior kit that includes a reversing camera and the access to the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system.

BMW also notes that Sport is a leather-free, vegan-friendly trim level, with Anthracite-coloured cloth upholstery.

Stepping up to M Sport adds in 18in wheels and a lot of the exterior and interior sporty styling elements, including a leather sport steering wheel, heated sport seats and Alcantara/Veganza upholstery. More significantly, M Sport-spec cars also get the M Adaptive Suspension.

The M135 is priced from £43,000 and features even more design flair, including bespoke 18in alloys, various gloss trim elements and a quad exhaust system. It also comes with M Sport brakes and the adaptive suspension system.

Various single options are offered along with three packs for the 120, including a Technology Pack that adds in adaptive headlights and a wireless charger and a Technology Plus Pack that adds a head-up display and parking assistance.

There's also an M Sport Pro Pack offered on both the 120 and M135 that adds extra sporty design accoutrements, along with a rear spoiler and brakes.

The 120 has official fuel economy of 47-53.3mpg, aided by that 48V mild-hybrid system. On our mixed test route, we averaged just over 40mpg, which is a reasonable return for a car in this class, comparable with the likes of the A3 35 TFSI.

With its performance engine and no electrical boost, the M135 predictably is less efficient, with an official figure of 34.9-37.2mpg, although that is slightly up on the official WLTP figure of the A35.

We had relatively limited running in the M135 to get a true real-world figure, but indications are that around 30mph is achievable without too much effort. 

VERDICT

BMW may label this as a new-generation 1 Series, but it looks and feels more like a significant refinement of its predecessor. But that’s no bad thing, because the previous generation was already one of the stronger contenders in the premium hatch category.

After such a dramatic change with the previous generation switching from RWD to FWD, BMW has taken a more evolutionary approach here, and in doing so it has wisely built on the considerable strengths of the 1 Series and, in a wider sense, its brand values.

So this 1 Series offers plenty of premium feel mixed with a dynamic, sporting edge, all contained in a package that's well-sized and offers tremendous everyday usability. 

The decision to slim down the UK range to two powertrains makes things simple but does mean the 1 Series might suffer by comparison compared to rivals with far broader line-ups. That said, the two options available are well chosen, offering two different takes on the premium hatch formula.

Pick the 120 and you get a versatile family runabout that remains among the sharper cars in its class to drive, without too many resulting compromises. Step up to the M135 and you get an accomplished hot hatch, albeit one that remains perhaps a little too serious for its own good at times.

Either way, the 1 Series remains a compelling choice when it comes to a mid-size family hatchback, with a pleasing sporty edge that ensures it feels like a proper BMW.

