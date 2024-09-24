With the entry-level, non-electrified 116 not coming to the UK, the 120 driven here is the base model.

Built around a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, its maximum output is significantly up on the 134bhp offered by the previous generation’s 118i model, which formed the starting point of the line-up.

It’s a welcome boost and helps the 1 Series keep pace with its rivals: its 0-62mph time of 7.8secs is just over a second quicker than the 118i, although it still lacks the punch of the not-UK-bound 120d diesel.

It isn’t the most characterful unit, although thanks to its electric boost, it is decently responsive and gives the 120 plenty enough power for most use cases.

It has decent pick-up at lower speeds, while also retaining composure at motorway speeds, and it’s pleasantly quiet as well.

If you stick it in Sport mode and play with the throttle, you will get more sound and response from it, but this engine is at its best when doing the sort of quiet, unassuming driving that most family hatch buyer will get up to.

We would have to drive it back to back with an A3 or A-Class, but the 1 Series can certainly hold its own.

Step up to the M135 and the extra power is obvious. And while there might be a slight reduction in outright power from the previous generation (putting it slightly behind both the Mercedes-AMG A35 and Volkswagen Golf R), you would be hard pressed to notice that ‘missing’ 6bhp: it will still complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.9sec and there’s a pleasing hot hatch ferocity to it.

That’s partly because the peak torque output of 295lb ft can be accessed from just 2000rpm, giving plenty of enjoyable accelerative thrust.

If you use the throttle hard, the auto gearbox does a good job of holding gears longer to exploit that torque, or you can use the chunky steering wheel-mounted paddles for even more control.

The limited-slip differential on the front axle and the four-wheel drive system (which runs in front-wheel-drive mode most of the time but can send up to half the power through the rear axle) means that the M135 offers exceptional traction as well, even on damp roads.

At higher loads, the engine does sound a touch synthetic, while in unstressed driving it does a good job of being positively benign.