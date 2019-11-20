Hyundai Concept T Plug-In Hybrid previews new compact SUV

Korean firm's latest design concept is an "eco-conscious" plug-in hybrid SUV featuring a bold moving grille
James Attwood, digital editor
20 November 2019

The Hyundai Vision T Plug-in Hybrid, revealed at the Los Angeles motor show, previews an ‘eco-focused’ compact SUV designed for dynamic driving.

The machine is the seventh in a series of concept cars developed by Hyundai’s Design Centre to showcase its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. Hyundai said the Vision T is intended to “be on the cutting edge of the most dynamic SUV designs”.

The Vision T features a bold grille which the LED headlights are incorporated into the side of, with a stretched bonnet and coupe-style roofline. Measuring 4610mm long, Hyundai says the vehicle has a long wheelbase of 2804mm and short overhangs to maximise its dynamic character.

The grille features a Parametric Air Shutter concept, which means that it is closed and static when the Vision T is stationary. Once moving, the individual grille cells move in a set sequence, which Hyundai says adds to the machine's “dynamic character”, while also controlling airflow to the hybrid powertrain to optimise aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The machine also features a glass roof with a pattern embossed into it, along with a dark chrome Hyundai badge that glows green and red when illuminated. 

Hyundai has not given any details of the Vision T’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, but claims it will be “eco-conscious”. The charging port is located on the rear quarter panel, and a blue light illuminated when it is charging. A circular light cluster shows the charge level of the vehicle.

