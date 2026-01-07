Is the Cupra Formentor reliable?

The Formentor doesn't have a great reputation for reliability. In What Car?'s most recent reliability survey it finished in 25th place out of 33 cars with a score of 89.8% in the family SUV section, which is better than the Range Rover Evoque, but worse than the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Jaguar E-Pace.

Cupra as a brand redeemed itself in our 2024 survey, finishing in 17th place out of 31 manufacturers – that's an improvement on 2023, where it finished in last place.

It should be noted that we had an issue with a 2024 plug-in hybrid example that we had for a Cupra Formentor long-term test. The car displayed a couple of error messages relating to the gearbox, with it leaving the car undriveable in one instance. This doesn't bode too well for reliability, especially considering the car's poor results in the past – it finished in 33rd place out of 34 cars in the family SUV section of the 2023 survey.

With that in mind, here are some things to watch out for:

Engine: Oil leaks, timing belt issues, overheating and a rough idle are known issues. Faulty sensors can flag erroneous warning lights on the dash.

Hybrid System: Cable can get stuck in the charging port even after it has been unlocked. Charging door actuators can fail, preventing it from locking and unlocking. Also watch out for the car getting stuck in its pure-EV mode.

Gearbox: Rough or jerky gearchanges, gear slippage or delayed shifting aren't uncommon with the DSG dual-clutch auto 'box. Faulty solenoid valves, mechatronic units or electrical components can be the culprits.

Air Conditioning: Air-con condensers behind the lower bumper are susceptible to damage from stones, causing them to leak refrigerant gas. It can cost up to £1000 in parts and labour to fix. Warm air from the vents, or a grinding noise when the air-con is turned on, could be an issue with the compressor. A replacement can cost between £200 and £600.

Infotainment: Software glitches can cause the infotainment screen to freeze. Issues connecting phones via Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and audio glitches are also common. Software updates help but aren't a concrete solution.

Driver Assistance: SOS and lane assistance issues can occur due to faulty modules in the steering assembly. The Formentor is also known to make unexpected calls to roadside assistance.

Also Worth Knowing

Cupra rolled out a more powerful version of the 1.4-litre PHEV, which makes 241bhp and can travel up to 34 electric miles on a charge. You could also get the Formentor with a tuning pack from German specialist Abt. The pack included lowered suspension, a 59bhp hike in power, to 365bhp, bespoke alloys, an Akrapovic exhaust system, carbonfibre bucket seats and Brembo brakes. Prices start from around £40,000.

An owner's view

Adam McCalden: "After three successive Fords, the wife and I decided to dive into the world of hybrid vehicles and bought a Formentor VZ21.4 eHybrid. We flew to Gatwick and drove it home to Northern Ireland, and we've never looked back.

"Having 25-35 miles of EV range is great, and our three-pin charger installed on the drive is enough to keep the battery charged. It only needs 10kW to boost the battery and it costs about £1.60 overnight. I like the look of the recent facelift, but for now we're staying put."