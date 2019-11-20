Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion previews ID 5 crossover estate

Volkswagen has previewed its plans for a new electric-powered crossover-style estate with the unveiling of the ID Space Vizzion at the Los Angeles motor show.
The new car, with a claimed range of up to 367 miles on the WLTP test cycle, is the eighth ID-branded concept revealed by the German firm, which has already laid out plans to produce up to one million EVs per year by the end of 2022.
The ID Space Vizzion is set to go into production alongside the ID Vizzion saloon at Volkswagen’s Emden plant in Germany in 2021. Both models are due to wear the ID 5 model name, according to senior Volkswagen officials, who suggest the production version will hold true to the concept in terms of appearance and technical specification.
VW's US boss, Scott Keogh, has confirmed a version of the Space Vizzion car will also be produced in the USA and sold there from 2022 onwards.
