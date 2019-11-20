Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion previews ID 5 crossover estate

335bhp, 486lb ft electric wagon prototype foreshadows upcoming production car
20 November 2019

Volkswagen has previewed its plans for a new electric-powered crossover-style estate with the unveiling of the ID Space Vizzion at the Los Angeles motor show.

The new car, with a claimed range of up to 367 miles on the WLTP test cycle, is the eighth ID-branded concept revealed by the German firm, which has already laid out plans to produce up to one million EVs per year by the end of 2022.

2019 Los Angeles motor show: latest news and updates

The ID Space Vizzion is set to go into production alongside the ID Vizzion saloon at Volkswagen’s Emden plant in Germany in 2021. Both models are due to wear the ID 5 model name, according to senior Volkswagen officials, who suggest the production version will hold true to the concept in terms of appearance and technical specification.

VW's US boss, Scott Keogh, has confirmed a version of the Space Vizzion car will also be produced in the USA and sold there from 2022 onwards.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The latest ID concept updates the more conceptual lines revealed on last year’s ID Vizzion saloon with various styling elements that help to link it visually with the latest Passat estate, including the shape of its headlights.

But whereas the design of the Passat is restricted by the space dedicated to mounting a combustion engine within its front end, the ID Space Vizzion takes advantage of the inherent packaging advantages of its electric driveline by having a relatively short bonnet and a lengthy cabin.

Drawing on the versatility of Volkswagen’s MEB electric car platform, the ID Space Vizzion is of a similar size to the A6 Avant of sibling firm Audi, with a 4958mm length, 1897mm width and 1529mm height.

With short overhangs front and rear, and 22in wheels, it also receives a lengthy, 2965mm wheelbase, providing scope for either a four- or five-seat layout and up to 586 litres of luggage space behind the second row of seats.

Inside, the new Volkswagen concept sports a clean and uncluttered interior devoid of physical switches and buttons. All controls are concentrated within touchscreen panels and displays, including those of the steering wheel, whose design has been inspired by that used by past Volkswagen models.

Its maker says the ID Space Vizzion can support both rear- and four-wheel drive. In rear-wheel-drive guise, it uses a rear-mounted electric motor developing 275bhp and 405lb ft of torque. In four-wheel-drive form, it also has a front-mounted electric motor that provides an additional 101bhp and 111lb ft. The combined system output for the four-wheel-drive version is put at 335bhp and 486lb ft.

Volkswagen quotes a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec and a governed top speed of 109mph for the four-wheel-drive variant, which is expected to form the basis of an even more powerful ID 5 GTX performance estate that’s due in 2022.

Energy for the electric motors is provided by a 82kWh lithium ion battery mounted within the floor. It can be charged to 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes using a 150kW system.

READ MORE

New 2020 Volkswagen Golf gains mild hybrid engines, new technology

Volkswagen reveals new look for high-performance R brand

Volkswagen unveils new branding as part of company-wide reboot

Join the debate

Comments
2

shiakas

20 November 2019
Finally, someone might actually bring an EV estate to market. Do it VW!

Peter Cavellini

20 November 2019

 Near five twenty foot long?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week