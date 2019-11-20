Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion previews ID 5 crossover estate

The latest ID concept updates the more conceptual lines revealed on last year’s ID Vizzion saloon with various styling elements that help to link it visually with the latest Passat estate, including the shape of its headlights.

But whereas the design of the Passat is restricted by the space dedicated to mounting a combustion engine within its front end, the ID Space Vizzion takes advantage of the inherent packaging advantages of its electric driveline by having a relatively short bonnet and a lengthy cabin.

Drawing on the versatility of Volkswagen’s MEB electric car platform, the ID Space Vizzion is of a similar size to the A6 Avant of sibling firm Audi, with a 4958mm length, 1897mm width and 1529mm height.

With short overhangs front and rear, and 22in wheels, it also receives a lengthy, 2965mm wheelbase, providing scope for either a four- or five-seat layout and up to 586 litres of luggage space behind the second row of seats.

Inside, the new Volkswagen concept sports a clean and uncluttered interior devoid of physical switches and buttons. All controls are concentrated within touchscreen panels and displays, including those of the steering wheel, whose design has been inspired by that used by past Volkswagen models.

Its maker says the ID Space Vizzion can support both rear- and four-wheel drive. In rear-wheel-drive guise, it uses a rear-mounted electric motor developing 275bhp and 405lb ft of torque. In four-wheel-drive form, it also has a front-mounted electric motor that provides an additional 101bhp and 111lb ft. The combined system output for the four-wheel-drive version is put at 335bhp and 486lb ft.

Volkswagen quotes a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec and a governed top speed of 109mph for the four-wheel-drive variant, which is expected to form the basis of an even more powerful ID 5 GTX performance estate that’s due in 2022.