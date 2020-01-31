Tesla Model Y production begins ahead of March deliveries

Customer cars will have greater electric range than originally claimed; Performance model is capable of 0-60mph in 3.5sec
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
31 January 2020

Tesla has announced that production of its Model Y electric compact SUV has begun, with the first customer deliveries expected in March.

The company’s fourth mainstream model, which was unveiled at its Los Angeles design centre by CEO Elon Musk, was originally expected to start production towards the end of 2020 - a date that was subsequently brought forward to summer 2020 late last year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used the company's fourth quarter financial results to reveal that the all-wheel drive, Long Range version of the electric SUV would have would have an extended range of 315 miles on the EPA test cycle, up from the 280 miles stated at the car's reveal.

The Model Y will be manufactured in the company's Fremont factory in California, not its Gigafactory facility in Reno, Nevada as originally predicted. From 2021, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory will also start production for the Chinese market. Production will be gradual, according to Musk, with capacity increased from mid-2020 and an eventual target of 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y per year.

The Model Y takes design cues from both the Model 3 saloon and Model X large SUV, with a glass panoramic roof and optional seven-seat layout. It doesn't retain the gullwing doors found on the more expensive Model X, instead using pillarless doors like the Model 3 and Model S.

The crossover is around 10% larger than the Model 3, with which it shares a platform and as much as 75% of components, making it close to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in size. Musk said the Model Y had “the functionality of an SUV but rides like a sports car”, with a low centre of gravity and drag coefficient of 0.23Cd.

The first versions to arrive will be the Long Range, Dual Motor and Performance models. The car is likely to arrive in the UK by 2022, based on previous Tesla model roll-outs globally.

The Long Range model will get 315 miles of range, a 130mph top speed and 5.5sec 0-60mph time, and it will be priced from $47,000 (around £35,500). The Dual Motor will start from $51,000 (£38,500) and have a lower range of 280 miles, a higher top speed, of 135mph, and a 4.8sec 0-60mph time.

The Performance model also gets 280 miles of range but increases top speed to 150mph and drops the 0-60mph sprint time to 3.5sec. It will go on sale for $60,000 around (£45,000).

A Standard Range version will follow later in Spring 2021 for $39,000 (roughly £26,000) with a 230-mile range, a 120mph top speed and a 5.9sec 0-60mph time.

The Model Y is compatible with Tesla’s third-generation Superchargers, which are capable of 250kW charging. Cars will be able to recover 75 miles of range in five minutes and charge at rates of up to 1000mph. Tesla now has more than 12,000 Superchargers globally across 36 countries.

Inside, the Model Y has a similar interior layout to the Model 3, with a single 15.0in touchscreen interface containing all of the car’s controls and no traditional instrument cluster. It also includes the same self-driving hardware, including Autopilot, which can be unlocked for a fee and upgraded wirelessly as new features get approval from regulatory bodies.

Split-folding second-row seats and a front boot provide a maximum storage space of 1869 litres. A rear hatchback should prove more convenient for loading than the Model 3's tailgate.

The Model Y will likely prove pivotal to Tesla, because the worldwide demand for SUVs is significantly higher than it is for saloons. Musk predicted Tesla would go on to sell more Model Ys than its other three models combined. The company opened pre-orders after revealing the car, with customers asked for a $2500 deposit. Model Ys with seven seats won't be available until 2021.

The company also faces new challenges from European car makers including Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which are gearing up to launch their own premium SUVs. Similarly priced rivals such as the Kia e-Niro and Hyundai Kona Electric offer less range. It recently announced a move to online-only sales and plans to close all its physical stores but changed its decision following customer and employee backlash.

The announcement of the Model Y came soon after the entry-level Model 3 went on sale in the US at $35,000 (£26,000) and the first left-hand-drive versions of the more expensive Model 3 Performance arrived in Europe.

Tesla will be hoping to avoid the manufacturing issues that plagued the Model 3, which bottlenecked production for months following the car’s North American launch. Tesla has since recovered from these early setbacks and is on course to achieve its factory target of 10,000 cars per week. It's now the world’s top-selling electric car, having sold more than 120,000 examples in the last year. Tesla aims to produce 2000 Model Ys per week by September 2020.

With the Model Y now revealed, Tesla’s remaining projects include the Semi lorry, a pick-up truck and the new Roadster, which is due to arrive on roads in 2020.

Comments
44

275not599

15 March 2019

The car the Model 3 fears the most.

jason_recliner

15 March 2019

It's probably a good EV but it looks like the bastard spawn of a Prius and an X6.  Just awful.

Sonic

15 March 2019
As much as I hate small SUV's, this one actually looks pretty nice. Probably attributed to the lower, pointier nose which no ICE small SUV can replicate. Also you can fit roof racks to this and not the Model X - A reason why I know at least two people who haven't bought the X.

Black Dog

15 March 2019

I'm afraid I have to disagree - that is a truly hideous car. It sits awkwardly from every angle and looks lumpy and dumpy... but that never stopped the German manufacturers from selling lots o cars.

Overdrive

15 March 2019
Black Dog wrote:

I'm afraid I have to disagree - that is a truly hideous car. It sits awkwardly from every angle and looks lumpy and dumpy...

Agree completely. It's a jelly mould, blubby look with literally no character whatsover. The model S looks so much better. The completely bare dash, with the glaring and single point of failure screen for nearly all functions, makes for probably the dullest looking interior on the market too. 

Citytiger

15 March 2019
Overdrive wrote:

Black Dog wrote:

I'm afraid I have to disagree - that is a truly hideous car. It sits awkwardly from every angle and looks lumpy and dumpy...

Agree completely. It's a jelly mould, blubby look with literally no character whatsover. The model S looks so much better. The completely bare dash, with the glaring and single point of failure screen for nearly all functions, makes for probably the dullest looking interior on the market too. 

Yep, I also agree, its just a blob with a boring interior Tesla interior designers must have the easiest job in the world,  get a tablet, plonk it on the fron of the dashboard, job done, off for tea and biscuits.. 

BubblesK

15 March 2019

Not the shape and proportions that i would like but it will sell and thats all the manufacturer wants.

Not a bad overall model though.

johnfaganwilliams

15 March 2019

have done something remarkable. Disrupting a placid, self-satisfied industry and many years later still being the most convincing EV manufacturer is incredibly impressive. Just the little things like being connected probably wouldn't have happened with Tesla. However they are fugly aren't they? There's a big SUV - with the gullwing doors - that parks near me. Dear God that's a) huge and b) hideous. Sorry but I just can't imagine driving around in such a thing.

Was just in Florida and, as you do, rented a 485 bhp V8 Mustang Convertible. Now, that's a car! I've always been a Yank V8 fan- we'll miss them when they're gone. I live on a little island in the Mediterranean so not ideal but it has got me thinking........

Hughbl

15 March 2019

 just like a model 3. For me, the most disappointing aspect of the 3 is the nose - and it's identical in the Y. On a positive note, at least it's less bulky than the X.

jer

15 March 2019

But i an sure the rst is good.Do Tesla need a new design so called language.

Pages

