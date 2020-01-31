Tesla Model Y production begins ahead of March deliveries

Tesla has announced that production of its Model Y electric compact SUV has begun, with the first customer deliveries expected in March.
The company’s fourth mainstream model, which was unveiled at its Los Angeles design centre by CEO Elon Musk, was originally expected to start production towards the end of 2020 - a date that was subsequently brought forward to summer 2020 late last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk used the company's fourth quarter financial results to reveal that the all-wheel drive, Long Range version of the electric SUV would have would have an extended range of 315 miles on the EPA test cycle, up from the 280 miles stated at the car's reveal.
The Model Y will be manufactured in the company's Fremont factory in California, not its Gigafactory facility in Reno, Nevada as originally predicted. From 2021, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory will also start production for the Chinese market. Production will be gradual, according to Musk, with capacity increased from mid-2020 and an eventual target of 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y per year.
The Model Y takes design cues from both the Model 3 saloon and Model X large SUV, with a glass panoramic roof and optional seven-seat layout. It doesn't retain the gullwing doors found on the more expensive Model X, instead using pillarless doors like the Model 3 and Model S.
The crossover is around 10% larger than the Model 3, with which it shares a platform and as much as 75% of components, making it close to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in size. Musk said the Model Y had “the functionality of an SUV but rides like a sports car”, with a low centre of gravity and drag coefficient of 0.23Cd.
275not599
The car the Model 3 fears the
The car the Model 3 fears the most.
jason_recliner
Yuck
It's probably a good EV but it looks like the bastard spawn of a Prius and an X6. Just awful.
Sonic
Pretty good
Black Dog
Sorry Sonic
I'm afraid I have to disagree - that is a truly hideous car. It sits awkwardly from every angle and looks lumpy and dumpy... but that never stopped the German manufacturers from selling lots o cars.
Overdrive
Black Dog wrote:
Agree completely. It's a jelly mould, blubby look with literally no character whatsover. The model S looks so much better. The completely bare dash, with the glaring and single point of failure screen for nearly all functions, makes for probably the dullest looking interior on the market too.
Citytiger
Overdrive wrote:
Yep, I also agree, its just a blob with a boring interior Tesla interior designers must have the easiest job in the world, get a tablet, plonk it on the fron of the dashboard, job done, off for tea and biscuits..
BubblesK
Loads of potential
Not the shape and proportions that i would like but it will sell and thats all the manufacturer wants.
Not a bad overall model though.
johnfaganwilliams
I do think that Musk and Tesla
have done something remarkable. Disrupting a placid, self-satisfied industry and many years later still being the most convincing EV manufacturer is incredibly impressive. Just the little things like being connected probably wouldn't have happened with Tesla. However they are fugly aren't they? There's a big SUV - with the gullwing doors - that parks near me. Dear God that's a) huge and b) hideous. Sorry but I just can't imagine driving around in such a thing.
Was just in Florida and, as you do, rented a 485 bhp V8 Mustang Convertible. Now, that's a car! I've always been a Yank V8 fan- we'll miss them when they're gone. I live on a little island in the Mediterranean so not ideal but it has got me thinking........
Hughbl
It looks
just like a model 3. For me, the most disappointing aspect of the 3 is the nose - and it's identical in the Y. On a positive note, at least it's less bulky than the X.
jer
A bit of a dumpy model 3
But i an sure the rst is good.Do Tesla need a new design so called language.
