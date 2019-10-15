New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe squares up to Mercedes CLA

There will initially be three variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupé in the UK. The entry-level 218i features a 138bhp, 162lb ft 1.5-litre petrol unit and the 220d is powered by a 188bhp, 295lb ft 2.0 diesel. The 218i gets a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox but other models have an eight-speed auto.

The range-topping M235i xDrive (pictured here) gains all-wheel drive along with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twinturbo petrol engine producing 302bhp and 332lb ft. BMW claims a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec with a limited top speed of 155mph.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé has the same mechanical underpinnings as the 1 Series, with the M235i featuring a Torsen limited-slip differential, BMW’s ARB traction control system, M Sport brakes and extra bracing for stiffness. The new four-door coupé is 4526mm long and 1800mm wide, making it 94mm longer and 26mm wider than the 2 Series Coupé, although the 2670mm wheelbase is 20mm shorter. It is 183mm shorter and 27mm narrower than the current 3 Series.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé gets its own version of BMW’s kidney grille, which is wider than the one on the 1 Series and designed to reflect those used on other Gran Coupé models. It features horizontal slats on lower-end models and a mesh grille on the M235i. The range-topping model also has enlarged air inlet surrounds, along with bespoke rectangular exhausts at the back.

LED lights are standard front and rear and are designed to slightly wrap around the corner edges of the car. The side of the bodywork features two ‘character lines’ to add a sculpting effect. Wheels range in size from 16in to 19in, although 17in will be the smallest size offered in the UK.

At the rear, BMW’s designers have used horizontal lines and positioned the numberplate low down to make the vehicle appear wider and lower. The wide tailgate opening is both to add character and to increase access to the 430-litre boot, which features a two-step design with a lower storage section to boost practicality, along with a 40/20/40 folding rear bench.

Inside, BMW claims the 2 Series Gran Coupé offers an extra 33mm of knee room compared with the 2 Series Coupé, along with increased head room.

Up front, the cabin is similar to that of the latest 1 Series, with a digital instrument display and the option of a 10.25in touchscreen, and a 9.2in head-up display. The touchscreen is tilted slightly towards the driver and differing materials are used on the dashboard to ‘split’ the driver and passenger areas.

READ MORE

BMW design boss defends radical styling direction