Karma SC2 revealed as high-tech 1085bhp hypercar concept

Sino-American electric car maker Karma has unveiled the SC2, a 1085bhp electric hypercar concept, at the Los Angeles motor show.

The bold two-seater, which follows the SC1 concept shown at the Shanghai motor show earlier this year, is described as a ‘high-tech mobility incubator’ to show off the firm’s design and technology. Karma design chief Andreas Thurner called it a “street-ready hypercar concept”.

A sleek design with a wide stance, large wheels pushed right out to each corner, a long bonnet and gullwing doors, it's said to preview the future design direction of Karma.

The SC2 is powered by twin electric motors, mounted front and rear, that combine to produce 1085bhp and up to 10,500lb ft of wheel torque. Karma claims a 0-60mph time of less than 1.9sec and a range of around 350 miles from a 120kWh battery, aided by a regenerative braking system.

Carbon-ceramic brakes, motorsport-inspired pushrod suspension, a torque vectoring gearbox and an ultrasonic dynamic regenerative panel all feature to give the “high-performance handling and braking expected in an electric hypercar".

The SC2 also uses a number of advanced systems. Entry is gained using either fingerprint or facial recognition, while it features biometric seats and a biometric steering wheel that “provide both control and comfort”. There's also a 3D sound system that can play different music to different passengers and electrochromatic automatically tinting glass.

There are a number of advanced driver assistance features, too, thanks to a number of long-range radars, cameras and sensors.

Those devices are also used to power Karma’s Drive and Play technology, which along with a camera under the windscreen automatically records every detail of a journey, including speed, acceleration, turning and braking data, sounds, external air temperature and the music playlist. The journey can then be replayed using the SC2’s adaptive laser projector, which Karma says essentially transforms the car “into a driving simulation where the user can re-experience their drive and fine-tune their skills.” 

The recordings can also be shared with friends, with the possibility for owners to stream journeys from other SC2 users.

The SC2 is described as a concept and isn't yet confirmed for production.

Karma has also unveiled a performance version of its new Reverto GT production car, called the Revero GTS, in Los Angeles.

The California-based company was founded in 2015 when the Chinese Wanxiang Group bought the assets of Fisker Automotive. Since then, it has sold the Revero, a heavily reworked version of the Fisker Karma.

My nose bled reading that torque figure!

