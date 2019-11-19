302bhp Mini JCW GP unveiled in LA

Mini’s fastest road-going model yet, the John Cooper Works GP, has been revealed at the Los Angeles motor show ahead of UK deliveries starting in March 2020.

With 302bhp and 332lb ft from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor – significantly exceeding the output of the same unit in the 228bhp John Cooper Works (JCW) model – the GP is capable of 0-62mph in 5.2sec and a top speed of 164mph.

The production run from Mini’s Oxford plant is 3000 globally, with 575 destined for the UK, priced from £33,895.

Externally, the most notable additions are a giant roof spoiler with double-wing contours, a new front apron design and special wheel-arch extender panels that are made of lightweight carbonfibre-reinforced plastic and dubbed ‘spats’ by Mini engineers.

The material for the spats is recycled from the production process of the i3 and i8 of Mini parent company BMW. With an exposed matt finish, the front arch panels each feature the car’s specific build number. The body itself is available exclusively in metallic grey, with silver and red details.