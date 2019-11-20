New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrives at LA motor show

There will initially be three variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupé in the UK. The entry-level 218i features a 138bhp, 162lb ft 1.5-litre petrol unit and the 220d is powered by a 188bhp, 295lb ft 2.0 diesel. The 218i gets a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox but other models have an eight-speed auto.
The range-topping M235i xDrive (pictured here) gains all-wheel drive along with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twinturbo petrol engine producing 302bhp and 332lb ft. BMW claims a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec with a limited top speed of 155mph.
The 2 Series Gran Coupé has the same mechanical underpinnings as the 1 Series, with the M235i featuring a Torsen limited-slip differential, BMW’s ARB traction control system, M Sport brakes and extra bracing for stiffness. The new four-door coupé is 4526mm long and 1800mm wide, making it 94mm longer and 26mm wider than the 2 Series Coupé, although the 2670mm wheelbase is 20mm shorter. It is 183mm shorter and 27mm narrower than the current 3 Series.
The 2 Series Gran Coupé gets its own version of BMW’s kidney grille, which is wider than the one on the 1 Series and designed to reflect those used on other Gran Coupé models. It features horizontal slats on lower-end models and a mesh grille on the M235i. The range-topping model also has enlarged air inlet surrounds, along with bespoke rectangular exhausts at the back.
LED lights are standard front and rear and are designed to slightly wrap around the corner edges of the car. The side of the bodywork features two ‘character lines’ to add a sculpting effect. Wheels range in size from 16in to 19in, although 17in will be the smallest size offered in the UK.
At the rear, BMW’s designers have used horizontal lines and positioned the numberplate low down to make the vehicle appear wider and lower. The wide tailgate opening is both to add character and to increase access to the 430-litre boot, which features a two-step design with a lower storage section to boost practicality, along with a 40/20/40 folding rear bench.
Inside, BMW claims the 2 Series Gran Coupé offers an extra 33mm of knee room compared with the 2 Series Coupé, along with increased head room.
Up front, the cabin is similar to that of the latest 1 Series, with a digital instrument display and the option of a 10.25in touchscreen, and a 9.2in head-up display. The touchscreen is tilted slightly towards the driver and differing materials are used on the dashboard to ‘split’ the driver and passenger areas.
Join the debate
martin_66
Meh.....
Is this a BMW too far? I mean, it looks nice, but take away the BMW badges and this could easily be a Mazda, or a Ford, Kia, Peugeot, Toyota, Renault etc etc etc.
There is just nothing about this that shouts “expensive quality BMW”.
jason_recliner
martin_66 wrote:
Yes, IMO.
Toyota called - they want their Corona Liftback back.
User8472
You're right!
martin_66. I was about to write what you did, so you beat me to it. I think BMW designs are going down a road I don't recognise. It reminds of those pretty women approaching their late 30s or 40s who for some reason decide to have lip surgery to puff up their lips to look like a trout, hence the "trout face look", when their had perfect lips in the first place. I have had three BMW 3 series, and my current one is the best. If I do buy another, I will be looking at older used models up to 2018 and not any new models. I think the whole range has been hit with a massive ugly stick.
johne-bike
.. It's a little cracker..!
They will sell shed loads without doubt..
Of course, the BMW haters will criticise the new 2 series Grand Coupe, but forget them because what do they know..
BMW customers who appreciate style, vehicle technology, attention to detail and dynamic performance will vote with their wallets, and this will be a massive success!
scrap
johne-bike wrote:
I'm not a BMW hater, but a fan and previous owner. This new 2 GC is absolutely horrid to look at. BMW has lost it and I'm not sure it's going to come back.
abkq
johne-bike wrote:
Your praise is so fulsome that I read your post as ironic.
Bob Cat Brian
Horrendous
Wow, that's appallingly ugly. Does any manufacturer have an uglier range than BMW? I can't think of any. Their only good looking car is the oldest on the range, the soon to be replaced 4 Gran Coupe.
Bar room lawyer
Uglier range than BMW
That will be the Mercedes range
Rods
Looks nothing like a current BMW!
Although I can't decide whether that's a good or bad thing...
Cheltenhamshire
Funny how that crock of bull
Anyway, back to this munter. Barf, an absolute vomit mobile. I think this is even worse than an X4 / X6.
