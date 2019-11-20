New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrives at LA motor show

First small four-door coupé from BMW is set to challenge Mercedes in the UK next March from £25,000
James Attwood, digital editor
20 November 2019

BMW has crowned its expanded compact car line-up with the new 2 Series Gran Coupé, its first small four-door coupé – and the model has made its first public debut at this year's Los Angeles motor show

Available to order now priced from £25,815, with UK deliveries in March, the new Mercedes-Benz CLA rival expands the 2 Series line-up alongside the existing Coupé, Convertible and Active Tourer – although it is built on a different platform from those models. While the Coupé will continue as rear-wheel drive, the new Gran Coupé is front-wheel drive and uses the same FAAR architecture as the recently launched – and closely related – 1 Series.

The Gran Coupé model designation started with the 4 Series and 6 Series in 2012 and has recently expanded with an 8 Series version. The 2 Series Gran Coupé product manager, Gernot Stuhl, said BMW “felt there was room for a smaller Gran Coupé model that would sit below the 3 Series in terms of size”.

Although Stuhl said the “emotional concept” is aimed at a younger, design-focused audience, he insisted “the key focus is on driving dynamics”. He added: “We wanted to stress the design and sportiness with this car but, unless it offers strong driving performance, it’s not a real BMW.”

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

There will initially be three variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupé in the UK. The entry-level 218i features a 138bhp, 162lb ft 1.5-litre petrol unit and the 220d is powered by a 188bhp, 295lb ft 2.0 diesel. The 218i gets a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox but other models have an eight-speed auto.

The range-topping M235i xDrive (pictured here) gains all-wheel drive along with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twinturbo petrol engine producing 302bhp and 332lb ft. BMW claims a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec with a limited top speed of 155mph.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé has the same mechanical underpinnings as the 1 Series, with the M235i featuring a Torsen limited-slip differential, BMW’s ARB traction control system, M Sport brakes and extra bracing for stiffness. The new four-door coupé is 4526mm long and 1800mm wide, making it 94mm longer and 26mm wider than the 2 Series Coupé, although the 2670mm wheelbase is 20mm shorter. It is 183mm shorter and 27mm narrower than the current 3 Series.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé gets its own version of BMW’s kidney grille, which is wider than the one on the 1 Series and designed to reflect those used on other Gran Coupé models. It features horizontal slats on lower-end models and a mesh grille on the M235i. The range-topping model also has enlarged air inlet surrounds, along with bespoke rectangular exhausts at the back.

LED lights are standard front and rear and are designed to slightly wrap around the corner edges of the car. The side of the bodywork features two ‘character lines’ to add a sculpting effect. Wheels range in size from 16in to 19in, although 17in will be the smallest size offered in the UK.

At the rear, BMW’s designers have used horizontal lines and positioned the numberplate low down to make the vehicle appear wider and lower. The wide tailgate opening is both to add character and to increase access to the 430-litre boot, which features a two-step design with a lower storage section to boost practicality, along with a 40/20/40 folding rear bench.

Inside, BMW claims the 2 Series Gran Coupé offers an extra 33mm of knee room compared with the 2 Series Coupé, along with increased head room.

Up front, the cabin is similar to that of the latest 1 Series, with a digital instrument display and the option of a 10.25in touchscreen, and a 9.2in head-up display. The touchscreen is tilted slightly towards the driver and differing materials are used on the dashboard to ‘split’ the driver and passenger areas.

READ MORE

BMW design boss defends radical styling direction

Join the debate

Comments
18

martin_66

15 October 2019

Is this a BMW too far?  I mean, it looks nice, but take away the BMW badges and this could easily be a Mazda, or a Ford, Kia, Peugeot, Toyota, Renault etc etc etc.

There is just nothing about this that shouts “expensive quality BMW”.

jason_recliner

16 October 2019
martin_66 wrote:

Is this a BMW too far?

Yes, IMO.

Toyota called - they want their Corona Liftback back.

User8472

16 October 2019

martin_66. I was about to write what you did, so you beat me to it. I think BMW designs are going down a road I don't recognise. It reminds of those pretty women approaching their late 30s or 40s who for some reason decide to have lip surgery to puff up their lips to look like a trout, hence the "trout face look", when their had perfect lips in the first place. I have had three BMW 3 series, and my current one is the best. If I do buy another, I will be looking at older used models up to 2018 and not any new models. I think the whole range has been hit with a massive ugly stick.

johne-bike

16 October 2019
This looks like a real little stunner from BMW..
They will sell shed loads without doubt..
Of course, the BMW haters will criticise the new 2 series Grand Coupe, but forget them because what do they know..
BMW customers who appreciate style, vehicle technology, attention to detail and dynamic performance will vote with their wallets, and this will be a massive success!

scrap

16 October 2019
johne-bike wrote:

This looks like a real little stunner from BMW.. They will sell shed loads without doubt.. Of course, the BMW haters will criticise the new 2 series Grand Coupe, but forget them because what do they know.. BMW customers who appreciate style, vehicle technology, attention to detail and dynamic performance will vote with their wallets, and this will be a massive success!

 

I'm not a BMW hater, but a fan and previous owner. This new 2 GC is absolutely horrid to look at. BMW has lost it and I'm not sure it's going to come back.

abkq

16 October 2019
johne-bike wrote:

This looks like a real little stunner from BMW.. They will sell shed loads without doubt.. Of course, the BMW haters will criticise the new 2 series Grand Coupe, but forget them because what do they know.. BMW customers who appreciate style, vehicle technology, attention to detail and dynamic performance will vote with their wallets, and this will be a massive success!

Your praise is so fulsome that I read your post as ironic.

Bob Cat Brian

16 October 2019

Wow, that's appallingly ugly. Does any manufacturer have an uglier range than BMW? I can't think of any. Their only good looking car is the oldest on the range, the soon to be replaced 4 Gran Coupe. 

Bar room lawyer

16 October 2019

That will be the Mercedes range

Rods

16 October 2019

Although I can't decide whether that's a good or bad thing...

Cheltenhamshire

16 October 2019
Funny how that crock of bull story yesterday is now gone. The one that said this mutant cross between a pug ugly 1 series with an X4 crashed into its backside would have an M version with 3 litre turbo 6. Did the writer finally realise the new 2 series rotters were moving wholesale to the fwd / awd platform and a transverse I6 was never part of the plan because it won't fit?

Anyway, back to this munter. Barf, an absolute vomit mobile. I think this is even worse than an X4 / X6.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week