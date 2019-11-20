Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUV revealed for US market

Volkswagen has unveiled the production version of the sleek Atlas Cross Sport SUV at the Los Angeles motor show, a five-seat version of the popular North America-only Atlas seven-seater.

The new machine, which will go on sale in North America next year and was previewed at the 2018 New York show, is a reworked version of the existing Atlas. It is based on the same version of the MQB platform as the seven-seat version and features an identical 2979mm wheelbase, but is 71mm shorter due to having smaller overhangs. It is also 58mm lower, thanks to the sloped couple-style roofline.

2019 Los Angeles motor show: live news and updates

The Atlas Cross Sport also gains new styling intended to be “more emotional” than the practicality-focused Atlas, and which Volkswagen says “points the way for the future look” for the firm’s SUVs in America. The machine features a new rear bumper, and sits on 21-inch wheels.