2020 Audi RS Q8 arrives with 591bhp mild hybrid V8

RS Q8 product manager Markus Eberle said making a true RS model out of the Q8 was a tough challenge, both because of the SUV’s size and weight and its breadth of ability. He said: “It demanded a lot. We didn’t want to lose the comfort and drivability of the Q8, or its off-road ability, but we wanted to add performance so that it was suitable for the race track.”

The biturbo V8 powerplant is boosted by a 48V mild hybrid starter generator to offer 591bhp and 590lb ft of torque, with a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.8secs and a limited top speed of 155mph (189mph with the optional dynamic package).

Power is delivered to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical centre differential able to distribute power as needed. There is also torque control and an optional quattro sport differential that can shift torque between the rear wheels. The mild hybrid system allows engine-off coasting between 34 and 99mph, and regenerates energy under braking.

Eberle said that the RS Q8’s V8 petrol engine ensured it would feel notably different from the current range-topping SQ8, which is powered by a 429bhp mild hybrid V8 diesel.

The SUV features 22-inch wheels as standard – with 23-inch optional – and large composite disc brakes, which can be upgraded to ceramic versions.

The RS Q8 features live-link suspension at front and rear, with adaptive air suspension featuring controlled damping as standard. The ride height can be altered up to 90mm to adjust for track or off-road use, while all-wheel steering is also standard.

The drive select system features eight modes, including two RS performance modes and an off-road option.

Inside, the machine follows the trend of recent RS models with bespoke Audi Sport trim, badging and digital display settings. There are leather and Alcantara sports seats and an RS leather-covered flat-bottom steering wheel. The machine retains a sliding three-seat rear bench, giving an unchanged seats down storage capacity of 1755 litres.

The RS Q8 is due to launch in the UK in early 2020.