2020 Audi RS Q8 arrives with 591bhp mild hybrid V8

Audi Sport has unveiled the new 591bhp RS Q8 SUV, powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine and with styling inspired by the rally-derived Sport Quattro S1, as the ‘spearhead’ of its range.
The BMW X6M rival, revealed at the Los Angeles motor show, is the first large SUV produced by Audi’s performance arm. It joins the recently revealed RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback in a planned line-up of hot crossovers, and Audi Sport boss Oliver Hoffman claims it features “the genes of a true high-performance sports car”.
The RS Q8 has received a substantial makeover from the regular Q8, including a revamped singleframe grille and large front air intake. While the track is unchanged from standard versions, bespoke trim strips widen the body by 10mm at the front and 5mm at the rear. The machine also features custom sills, and a bespoke downforce-generating RS roof spoiler. The rear of the car features a bespoke diffuser and large quad exhausts.
Several key design features of the RS Q8, including the air intakes, black panel on the rear and ‘hockey stick’ design details on the rear corner, are designed to echo the Sport Quattro, effectively the first Audi Sport model developed in the 1980s as a ‘homologation special’ for the Group B rally car.
