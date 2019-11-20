Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 2019 review

What is it?
The most powerful production Ford in history with a 749bhp output from its supercharged 5.2-litre V8 that dwarfs even the 646bhp offered by the race-inspired Ford GT supercar.
On the one hand it is proof that petrolheads still run Ford and an expression of its commitment to building ultimate muscle cars, even when it puts the Mustang badge on an electric SUV. On the other hand you could argue that it’s no more or less than what's required in order to keep pace with the Big Three’s Stateside arms race, which has inspired the creation of cars such as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Dodge SRT Hellcat Redeye. That’s the 786hp Hellcar Redeye.
The GT500's power runs to the rear wheels through a seven speed double clutch transmission. No manual gearbox is available, the six speed stick shift being reserved for the arguably purer 519bhp GT350 and GT350R. Perhaps the most obvious result of the decision to standardise on a DCT is that it allows Ford to claim a 3.3sec 0-60mph run in ideal circumstances; an absolutely eye-popping number for a front-engined, rear-wheel drive car. Top speed, however is limited to 180mph, down from the 200mph of its far less powerful 2014 GT500 predecessor, but more than fast enough for most.
Add your comment