Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 2019 review

Nuts, but not in quite the way you might think. With the exhausts set to the rortiest of their four settings, it’s probably the loudest homologated road car I’ve driven. It is the sound of America turned up until the knob breaks off the dial. The acceleration is such that the ridiculous headline numbers actually seem plausible, not least because of the speed with which the gearbox slams through its shifts. This should be an experience so violent, so awe-inducing you might conclude that the only way of dealing with it is to pretend it’s happening to someone else.

But it’s not like that at all, and I’m still wrestling with whether that is a good thing or not. Because, in a straight line, this Mustang is almost too good. Traction is so strong that on but rarely smooth roads you can use all the power even in second gear so long as the road is also clear and empty. And those shifts: they don’t come hand in hand with a punch in the kidneys at all. In fact they’re remarkably smooth.

Which means you can commit in a way I’d not thought likely before I drove it. You just don’t have to worry about the incompetencies of the Mustang’s live axle past coming back to haunt you. We always knew the current car had a well-located rear axle, but you only find out just how good it is when you ask to transfer 625lb ft of torque to an uneven surface.

It is similarly unscary in the corners. It understeers mildly, but, if you lift and then use the engine’s almost limitless reserves to neutralise it, the car never snaps; it just neutralises its line and carries you on your way. Unfortunately, though, the car feels every one of its 1892kg. There is very little in the way of steering feel and, while you can trust it to get very near your aiming point when you pitch it into a quick curve, with all that mass to control and springs set so the car actually rides reasonably well, the damping has its hands full just getting you in the ballpark.