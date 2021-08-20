Porsche 911 GT3 review

Track-day special still occupies a unique position in the market, as a wonderful circuit and road car

There might not be a more sought-after performance derivative anywhere else in motordom than the Porsche 911 GT3.

The model was almost an afterthought when it made its debut on the 996-generation 911 in 1999. But on every update of 911 since then it has been a penned-in performance model, intended to be at home on a race circuit as it is on the road, and able to go from one to the other with nothing more than a cursory check of the fuel level. Porsches are kind on consumables even when driven really hard.

Here comes the latest version, the mid life revision or in Porsche geek-speak the ‘.2’ update of the 992 generation 911, which arrived in January 2025.

Related Porsche 911 GT3 reviews

If you can’t spot much difference from the model that arrived in 2021, don’t be alarmed, there are vast numbers of small details that have been changed under the skin, and as we’ll see, they keep the GT3 in a unique position in the automotive sphere.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

9
Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 002 rear tracking

The 992.2 generation GT3 brings loads of technical detail changes over the .1 car so bear with us because it feels like it’s worth getting through them all.

The GT3, as you may know, is the more track friendly version of the 911. Not as extreme as a GT3 RS, so still road pliant, while the GT3 Touring – no wings, looks a bit more classy, for road enthusiasts – is launching at the same time as the version with wings at this generation.

Aerodynamic addenda aside, mechanically the two are the same, so you could think of them as trim levels: wing or no wing. This time the Touring can be had with +2 rear seats.

Much of what is true for the January 2025 update will be true for the first-gen 992 GT3 too. But chief among the alterations drivers are likely to feel from one to the next are new, smaller, bump stops in the suspension, which allow an extra 25mm of linear suspension travel before running into them.

More road compliance, or more absorbance if you run over trackside kerbs, is the idea.

The electric power steering software has been tweaked too. Considered a bit too light and nervy off of straight ahead in the 992.1 car, the intention is to make it feel more linear, precise and stable: more like the 911 S/T’s, although that car doesn’t come with active rear steer, which the GT3 retains.

The front suspension has had a small rejig to give better anti-dive properties but it retains Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers. The suspension is firm and the double-wishbone front and five-link rear setup already had some anti-squat properties to cope with the mammoth downforce (nearly 400kg at 124mph) that the wings can create.

To meet latest emissions regulations the dry-sumped, 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine has two additional catalytic converters, so there are now four in total. That is “nothing we like very much,” said Jörg Jünger, the GT3’s project manager, at the model’s launch, because it increases exhaust back pressure in a bad way, by 15-17%. So there’s amended valve timing and revised throttle bodies to compensate.

The result is that power is the same as previously, at 503bhp at 8500rpm, while the car still revs to 9000rpm. But the cats mean torque is down by 15lb ft, at 332lb ft.

So that the 992.2 GT3 isn’t slower to accelerate than the .1 model, then, the final drive ratio has been shortened by 8% on both the six-speed manual gearbox (which drive through a mechanical limited-slip rear differential) and optional seven-speed dual clutch automatic (which drives an active limited-slip differential).

There are changes you won’t immediately feel too, but which are of benefit: there are air ducts around the front suspension to aid brake cooling, and on the rear suspension to aid driveshaft cooling.

Weight would be up by 20kg over the Gen 1 car, partly because of the extra cats, partly because the 992-series 911 has gained weight since its launch by receiving things like beefier door bars. So lighter carpets and battery have been fitted.

And you can spec lightweight packages. In the no-wing Touring that’s simply called the Lightweight package. It includes a carbonfibre roof, rear underfloor shear panel and rear anti-roll bar and couplings, plus lightweight carbon interior options including new seats, and magnesium wheels. That keeps the weight at 1420 kilos, basically the same as the 991.1 GT3 (1418kg).

On the winged car that pack is called the Weissach package, but it doesn’t include magnesium wheels as standard because if you do loads of track work you might want the durability of the standard alloy wheels instead.

There are staggered wheel rims; 20in in diameter up front, and 21in at the rear.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

8
Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 010 dash

The cabin is configurable to a degree: it can be as darkly purposeful or as obligingly habitable as you care to make it. Spec the Clubsport package and you’ll find the rear cabin occupied by a half roll-cage.

New for the .2 generation car are optional carbonfibre seats that fold forwards to allow access to the rear cabin and which have a removable bolster in the headrest to make more space for those wearing crash helmets.

Visibility on latest 911s isn’t as strong as previous models so they can feel wider even though they’re not. But it’s easy to settle in. The steering wheel is round, with a drive mode selector knob on it, which can firm or soften the adaptive dampers.

Porsche has moved to a fully digital instrument binnacle, which is a shame when it comes to the GT3 because we liked having a large, analogue rev-counter front and centre, but the latest car has a revised layout that includes a bigger, easier to read rev counter.

While most new 911s now have start-stop switches too, the GT3 retains a rotary start switch, shaped like an old-fashioned key. The GT department’s thinking is that if you stall on circuit, you’d want the immediate response of a turnkey, rather than a button that gives you no indication of the ignition/starter status. We’re for it.

In PDK cars you get a larger gear selector lever than in other 992 Porsche 911 PDKs, intended to be easier to grab and use like a sequential shifter on track. On the six-speed manual there’s a short-shift lever as used in the 911 S/T.

Driver assist functions can be more easily switched out in the .2 gen car, because “no GT3 customer will buy it because of the driving assist systems,” says Jünger.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

10
Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 020 nose

Our January 2025 drive was neatly divided into a track session in a winged car, fitted with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, followed by a road drive of a Touring with a six-speed manual. Both had lightweight packages, which I suspect will be such a desirable option second-hand that most new buyers will spec them.

The GT3 is devilishly quick when its engine is really spinning, but you have to keep it spinning to keep pressing on. That’s a spine-tingling, ever-linear-feeling, pin-sharp prospect where and when you can unleash it.

The mechanical chatter of rocker arms transforms into a demonic, high-register turbine blare as revs rise – and boy do they ever rise. This is the kind of industrious howl that many just wouldn’t expect any car to make. It’s as loud as it is intoxicating, even more so in the latest iteration because the gearing means revs come sooner.

The gearing is short (in top gear, many £20,000 superminis are actually longer-legged), but the engine’s ability to rev is the defining feature of its performance. It doesn’t make peak torque until past 6000rpm.

Shifting into the highest gears on almost any public road dulls what’s under your right foot to the point that it feels like you might as well be out for an economy drive. In a PDK, then, it’s far more appealing to select ratios via the steering wheel paddles than in any automatic gearbox setting.

The manual (as we drove on the road) is arguably more involving, with a short throw and a light flywheel action to moderate. There’s an auto-blip option to match revs if you want, but it can be switched off.

RIDE & HANDLING

10
Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 021 front tracking

The GT3 is still a brilliant track car. As ever the engine still zings with the best of them, gearshifts are instant, brake pedal feel is firm. And added to those are things I might be kidding myself I noticed even though, before Jan 2025, I last drove a GT3 in August 2023.

I do think the steering feels calmer. Porsche brought a GT3 to the S/T launch for a quick comparison, and the GT3’s steering felt lighter, flightier from straight ahead. Partly down too, surely, to the rear-steer. Still good, mind, just not as good as the S/T’s.

But whatever, here they’ve calmed that initial response for a bit more stability, a bit more natural feel as you begin to turn-in. Though with active rear steer there’s no absence of agility.

In steady state on circuit the GT3 work up to a bit of understeer. You can drive up to it, brake on corner entry to manage it or, in the right gear with plenty of revs applied, work the rear tyres to balance it out.

The sensational thing about almost any 911, but particularly a GT3, is that you feel comfortable approaching those limits within minutes of getting into the car, such is its communicativeness and consistency.

Then, they say, you can just turn off the circuit and after quickly making sure you haven’t mullered the tyres and brakes – which in our experience Porsches are very kind on – head onto the road.

There we drove a Touring with a manual gearbox. If I told you I’d noticed the extra absorbance while running over track kerbs I might be pretending, although it did feel willingly compliant, but on the road this does feel like a car that has retained all of its connectedness and feel, but which never runs out of ability on bad surfaces. It’s a fearsomely good road car as well as one of the world’s best track machines.

If there’s a flipside to the additional compliance it’s that the engine now spins over at 3000rpm-plus at 70mph, and presumably thinner carpets assist sound absorbance less than they did, so what was already a noisy at a cruise has become louder still.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 001 front tracking

Wings or not, the GT3 begins at £157,300 in the UK (at the time of writing). Lightweight options begin around £15,000 on the winged car, or £20,000 including a roll cage, or nearer £30,000 on the Touring including the fancy wheels.

Carbon ceramic brakes (not in the lightweight packs) are nearly £10,000. There are only two – black and white – colours available for nothing too.

So buyers should expect to pay a fair bit more than base price, but given Porsche will make fewer cars than there are customers, it is what it is.

Porsche won’t confirm how many GT3s it makes, because it quickly gets tired of people contacting it so see if they’re selling “one of xxx in this spec” models on the used market. The GT3 has become the kind of car that each dealer gets allocated in mere handfuls, and that is offered to only the most favoured customers, often to the annoyance of others.

Strictly speaking, there is no official production limit, other than what suppliers are able to provide, and Porsche tells us that so long as they’re prepared to wait, most customers will eventually get what they want.

Like you don’t buy one for the driver assistance systems, you don’t buy a GT3 for the economy either. Officially it’ll return in the region of 20mpg, which you could either do better or much, much worse than.

VERDICT

Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 023 front static

Fast and unfiltered, bristling and busy, super-agile and immersive, the GT3 is wonderful when you’re in the mood for it. It’s nothing short of spectacular in its intended environment. We are talking about a car with a possibly unique blend of road and track ability.

It’s so immensely satisfying as both a road or a circuit car, with the caveat that as we write (January 2025) we haven’t tried a GT3 in the UK that cars that can satisfy similarly in both conditions are incredibly few. We’re talking specialist cars like an Ariel Atom.

You could buy a GT3 to drive only on the road or only on the track and love it. That is does both so well is remarkable. No-one else quite makes a car like this at the moment. At least not one that doesn’t insist you get wet and cold when it rains. It’s the best all-rounder, improved by details.

Porsche 911 news

Porsche 911 Carrera S updated with 473bhp and Turbo-inspired look
Porsche 911 Carrera S updated with 473bhp and Turbo-inspired look
How Manthey gave the 911 GT3 RS 1000kg of downforce
How Manthey gave the 911 GT3 RS 1000kg of downforce
Porsche 911 Carrera T returns with 389bhp for £111k
Porsche 911 Carrera T returns with 389bhp for £111k
Porsche 911 GT3 has two years left without hybrid or turbo
Porsche 911 GT3 has two years left without hybrid or turbo

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

New Porsche 911 GT3 cars in stock

 Porsche 911 3.0T 992 Carrera PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£122,361
1miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.0T 992 Carrera 4S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£113,818
1miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.0T 992 Carrera PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£115,896
49miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.7T 992 Turbo 50 Years PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£219,990
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.6 T-Hybrid 992 4 GTS Targa PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£168,900
15miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.6 T-Hybrid 992 Carrera GTS PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£158,710
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.0T 992 Carrera PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£135,502
13miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.0T 992 Carrera S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£119,950
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche 911 3.0T 992 Carrera T PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£106,950
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 87 cars
In partnership with

Porsche 911 GT3 First drives

View all first drives