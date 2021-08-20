The 992.2 generation GT3 brings loads of technical detail changes over the .1 car so bear with us because it feels like it’s worth getting through them all.

The GT3, as you may know, is the more track friendly version of the 911. Not as extreme as a GT3 RS, so still road pliant, while the GT3 Touring – no wings, looks a bit more classy, for road enthusiasts – is launching at the same time as the version with wings at this generation.

Aerodynamic addenda aside, mechanically the two are the same, so you could think of them as trim levels: wing or no wing. This time the Touring can be had with +2 rear seats.

Much of what is true for the January 2025 update will be true for the first-gen 992 GT3 too. But chief among the alterations drivers are likely to feel from one to the next are new, smaller, bump stops in the suspension, which allow an extra 25mm of linear suspension travel before running into them.

More road compliance, or more absorbance if you run over trackside kerbs, is the idea.

The electric power steering software has been tweaked too. Considered a bit too light and nervy off of straight ahead in the 992.1 car, the intention is to make it feel more linear, precise and stable: more like the 911 S/T’s, although that car doesn’t come with active rear steer, which the GT3 retains.

The front suspension has had a small rejig to give better anti-dive properties but it retains Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers. The suspension is firm and the double-wishbone front and five-link rear setup already had some anti-squat properties to cope with the mammoth downforce (nearly 400kg at 124mph) that the wings can create.