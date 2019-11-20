Electric Bollinger B1 and B2 are powerful, rugged SUVs

EVs from Michigan start-up cost from $125,000 and are due to arrive in 2021
20 November 2019

American start-up Bollinger Motors has unveiled its B1 electric off-road SUV and B2 pick-up truck at the Los Angeles motor show.

US pricing for the models was announced last month ahead of their public debut. They will be available from $125,000 (£97,200) in the US, and can be secured now with a refundable deposit through the firm's website. They have been engineered to be road-legal across the globe, suggesting pricing for other countries could be announced in due course. 

The B1 and B2 are both based on Bollinger's in-house-developed Class 3 electric vehicle 'skateboard' platform. The chassis and body are made from aluminium, making it light and easy to manufacture, with simple-to-replace body panels.

With a motor on each axle giving four-wheel drive, the rugged, boxy models produce a combined 614bhp and 668lb ft of torque for a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 100mph.

Range hasn't been confirmed, but Bollinger's battery pack is an enormous 120kWh in capacity. The company previously proposed a range of 200 miles from a 100kWh battery.

Drive is through a two-speed automatic gearbox with high and low ranges, while there are front and rear electronically locking differentials.

Designed for extreme off-road use, the B1 and B2 have 50/50 weight distribution, 10-20in of variable ground clearance, 10in of wheel travel, all-round ventilated 11.75in disc brakes and geared axle hubs.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Payload is a strong 2359kg, while towing capacity is 3402kg. For context, the Toyota Hilux pick-up manages up to 3500kg. The Bollinger models also have a unique 'pass through hatch' running their entire length.

Electric rivals will include the R1T and R1S from well-funded compatriot firm Rivian and the best-selling Ford F-150.

Bollinger was founded by industrial designer Robert Bollinger in 2015 to “reinvent trucks, not just electrify them” when he saw the shortcomings of traditional trucks on his farm.

“It was time we did something new,” he said. “I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise.”

Bollinger says it has received more than 30,000 expressions of interest in its vehicles and plans to begin production in 2021. 

READ MORE

All the news from LA motor show 

Land Rover Defender-like Bollinger B1 gets removable glass top

Ford F-150 Raptor vs the Cotswolds: US truck on UK roads

Join the debate

Comments
18

adrian888

27 September 2019

I just cannot recall where i have seen that before.... i wonder what JLR will have to say about it. Suddenly makes the new Defender look a whole lot better. 

jason_recliner

25 October 2019
Spendy, but awesome.

memyselfandi

27 September 2019

Does show the potential use of space that the packaging of electric vehicles open up!

Not a great looking defender rip off, but the is defintely potential!

Hughbl

27 September 2019

JLR would probably sue them. I wonder what they'll do here.

Torque Stear

27 September 2019
Hughbl wrote:

JLR would probably sue them. I wonder what they'll do here.

One issue with describing your design as functional and utilitarian is that you can't really sue people who adopt the same features for functionality and utilitarian reasons.

I doubt that this will come to the EU in any great numbers (1000 max allowed by small series type approval) as it is highly unlikely to pass EU pedestrian impact regulations.

jonboy4969

27 September 2019

They will issue a cease and disorder warrent first, then they will issue proceedings for IP Infringement, this is a blatent rip off.

Torque Stear

27 September 2019
jonboy4969 wrote:

They will issue a cease and disorder warrent first, then they will issue proceedings for IP Infringement, this is a blatent rip off.

Which will go in the bin, the law doesn't have a "looks vaguely similar" provision.

Look at the two together, the similarities are:

1: Wheel arch extensions - functional and seen on other vehicles.

2: Chamfered edge running from front of bonnet to rear of vehicle, the chamfer on a Landrover is smooth, the one on this vehicle is angular.

3: Vaguely similar proportions of headlight to "grill" - See G-Wagon for similarities.

4: External hinges - On lots of vehicles, always looks tough and allows easy removal

The whole design has somewhat different proportions, it is much wide and far more angular. It also doesn't have the raised bonnet.

In short both this and a Landrover look like boxy off roaders arguably devoid of styling features, which is kind of my point. They also both look like plenty of military utility vehicles.

Best example of this sort of thing is how many scooters look like Vespas, they can do so because most of the features also have a functional purpose. 

Kim Jong-un

28 September 2019
jonboy4969 wrote:

They will issue a cease and disorder warrent first, then they will issue proceedings for IP Infringement, this is a blatent rip off.

Cease and desist

FRI2

27 September 2019

This makes the new Defender look like the girly siss that it is. Go Bollinger! 

TStag

27 September 2019
FRI2 wrote:

This makes the new Defender look like the girly siss that it is. Go Bollinger! 

I’ll be interested to see what the charging network is like in Africa and what the wading depth of this car is

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week