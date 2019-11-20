Audi E-tron GT set for 2020 LA debut

For at-home charging, as well as using a traditional cable, Audi will offer a wireless charging option via an induction plate.

The GT concept’s two synchronous motors, one at the front and one at the rear, produce a collective 582bhp power output, enabling it to accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.5sec with a top speed of 149mph. Torque is transferred to the wheels via the quattro permanent all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

“The acceleration isn’t important. It’s being able to reproduce that acceleration five, six, seven times,” said Audi Sport product marketing boss Stefan Holischka, alluding to some electric performance cars that struggle to replicate acceleration times more than once due to battery limitations.

The GT’s 96kWh battery takes up the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, giving the car a centre of gravity comparable to the R8.

There is also all-wheel steering, all of which creates a “sports car-like agility and precision,” said Audi. “The 96kWh battery is the perfect combination for performance, charging time and range,” added Holischka.

The E-tron GT is set to use the same J1 platform as the recently unveiled Porsche Taycan, which employs a flat battery, suitable for a low-sitting performance car.

When asked about other similarities between the two cars, Holischka said: “The Taycan will be a different character. We’ve tried to differentiate as much as possible. The [Porsche and Audi] designers were in close contact all the time.”

The body is made from a mixture of aluminum, high-strength steel and carbonfibre.

Lichte added that there are a number of design elements for aerodynamics. For example, it has a dynamic spoiler that can be moved depending on whether a driver wants to focus on performance or economy. There are two front air curtains for the Audi Sport model, as well as specially designed wheels for better aero.

Talking about the broader design, Lichte said: “In the past, we did expressive design on the bonnet to accentuate the engine. Now we highlight the sill where the battery sits.”