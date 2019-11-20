Audi E-tron GT set for 2020 LA debut

The long-awaited Audi E-tron GT will be unveiled at next year’s LA motor show, according to Audi design boss Marc Lichte.
Although Lichte did not explicitly name the upcoming car, his promise that “in one more year here we will present our coupé” was almost certainly a reference to the production model of the GT, which was previewed in concept form in 2018.
The four-door sports saloon, sister car to the Porsche Taycan, will be the third of Audi’s stand-alone electric models, following the E-tron and the recently revealed E-tron Sportback. A compact electric model is also due. By 2025, Audi will have 12 electric models.
The sleek, A7-sized model will be the flagship of Audi’s electric line-up, falling under the custody of the brand’s Audi Sport performance arm.
It will offer 248 miles of range on the WLTP cycle and, most notably, be capable of charging at 350kW. This will dramatically reduce charging times, meaning that an 80% fast charge will be achievable in under 20 minutes. Currently, a similar level charge takes more than double that time.
Join the debate
simonali
Good looking car, but why
Good looking car, but why does it need to look like a petrol car with those unnecessary grilles? This article should also include the photos of the disguised, but non concept version, as that was actually has door handles!
Also, it's A7 sized on the outside, but appears to be A3 sized on the inside. Where did all the room go?
Peter Cavellini
Plagiarism?
And they say the Chinese copy the West in Car design, isn’t that a copy of the Panamera......?!
Einarbb
Strange point to make
as Audi and Porche are products of the same firm.
Sonic
Peter Cavellini wrote:
You mean VW is copying VW? I see that both cars have four wheels, and obviously the same roofline, but that's where the exterior design similarities end.
And what in the world is a '3D dashboard'? Surely every car has a 3D dashboard.
Jeremy
Looks more like a Peugeot 508
Looks more like a Peugeot 508 viewed from side, rear quarter and the dashboard!
roy_g_biv
Grand Tourer redefined
A GT with only 250 miles of range - don't think so.
mx5xm
GT range...
Good point! 500km range should be a minimum.
Ideally 1000km, or am I jumping the gun!
armstrm
roy_g_biv wrote:
Well until battery technology improves, that is probably the best you can hope for.
Boris9119
RIP Tesla
Night, night Tesla.
