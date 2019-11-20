Audi E-tron GT set for 2020 LA debut

Design boss confirms production version of electric flagship to make first public appearance next year
Rachel Burgess
20 November 2019

The long-awaited Audi E-tron GT will be unveiled at next year’s LA motor show, according to Audi design boss Marc Lichte.

Although Lichte did not explicitly name the upcoming car, his promise that “in one more year here we will present our coupé” was almost certainly a reference to the production model of the GT, which was previewed in concept form in 2018.

The four-door sports saloon, sister car to the Porsche Taycan, will be the third of Audi’s stand-alone electric models, following the E-tron and the recently revealed E-tron Sportback. A compact electric model is also due. By 2025, Audi will have 12 electric models.

The sleek, A7-sized model will be the flagship of Audi’s electric line-up, falling under the custody of the brand’s Audi Sport performance arm.

It will offer 248 miles of range on the WLTP cycle and, most notably, be capable of charging at 350kW. This will dramatically reduce charging times, meaning that an 80% fast charge will be achievable in under 20 minutes. Currently, a similar level charge takes more than double that time.

For at-home charging, as well as using a traditional cable, Audi will offer a wireless charging option via an induction plate.

The GT concept’s two synchronous motors, one at the front and one at the rear, produce a collective 582bhp power output, enabling it to accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.5sec with a top speed of 149mph. Torque is transferred to the wheels via the quattro permanent all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

“The acceleration isn’t important. It’s being able to reproduce that acceleration five, six, seven times,” said Audi Sport product marketing boss Stefan Holischka, alluding to some electric performance cars that struggle to replicate acceleration times more than once due to battery limitations.

The GT’s 96kWh battery takes up the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, giving the car a centre of gravity comparable to the R8.

There is also all-wheel steering, all of which creates a “sports car-like agility and precision,” said Audi. “The 96kWh battery is the perfect combination for performance, charging time and range,” added Holischka.

The E-tron GT is set to use the same J1 platform as the recently unveiled Porsche Taycan, which employs a flat battery, suitable for a low-sitting performance car.

When asked about other similarities between the two cars, Holischka said: “The Taycan will be a different character. We’ve tried to differentiate as much as possible. The [Porsche and Audi] designers were in close contact all the time.”

The body is made from a mixture of aluminum, high-strength steel and carbonfibre.

Lichte added that there are a number of design elements for aerodynamics. For example, it has a dynamic spoiler that can be moved depending on whether a driver wants to focus on performance or economy. There are two front air curtains for the Audi Sport model, as well as specially designed wheels for better aero.

Talking about the broader design, Lichte said: “In the past, we did expressive design on the bonnet to accentuate the engine. Now we highlight the sill where the battery sits.”

Inside, the GT has a 3D dashboard, which has a touchscreen integrated, so if it’s not being used, it blends into the dash. The steering wheel is flat at the top and bottom; while a flat-bottom wheel is in existing RS models, the feature at the top and bottom will only appear in future electric RS cars.

The model also uses vegan materials as an alternative to leather. There is synthetic leather on seats, fabrics from recycled fibres on seat cushions, and the floor mats are made from used fishing nets.

There are two storage compartments, a 450-litre boot (equivalent to an Audi A4) and another 100 litres under the bonnet.

The model will be built at Böllinger Höfe, Germany, where the R8 is currently made. Pricing is expected to come close to £100,000.

10

simonali

28 November 2018

Good looking car, but why does it need to look like a petrol car with those unnecessary grilles? This article should also include the photos of the disguised, but non concept version, as that was actually has door handles!

 

Also, it's A7 sized on the outside, but appears to be A3 sized on the inside. Where did all the room go?

Peter Cavellini

28 November 2018

Einarbb

29 November 2018
as Audi and Porche are products of the same firm.

Sonic

29 November 2018
You mean VW is copying VW? I see that both cars have four wheels, and obviously the same roofline, but that's where the exterior design similarities end.

And what in the world is a '3D dashboard'? Surely every car has a 3D dashboard.

Jeremy

29 November 2018

Looks more like a Peugeot 508 viewed from side, rear quarter and the dashboard!

roy_g_biv

29 November 2018

A GT with only 250 miles of range - don't think so.

mx5xm

29 November 2018
Good point! 500km range should be a minimum.

Ideally 1000km, or am I jumping the gun! 

armstrm

29 November 2018
Well until battery technology improves, that is probably the best you can hope for. 

Boris9119

30 November 2018

Night, night Tesla.

