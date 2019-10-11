Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid set for LA show debut

New version of fifth-generation SUV will offer expanded battery size, range and power
James Attwood, digital editor
11 October 2019

Toyota will showcase a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV at next month’s Los Angeles motor show.

The fifth-generation of the Japanese machine was launched late last year, built on Toyota’s latest TNGA platform. It went on sale in the UK with the sole powertrain option a hybrid unit featuring a 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor that produces 215bhp in front-wheel-drive and 219bhp on all-wheel-drive models.

Toyota says the new RAV4 Plug-In will offer greater battery capacity, range and power than the conventional hybrid, although it has yet to give specific technical information.

The new RAV4 Plug-In will go on sale in the UK early next year. There is no word on pricing, although it is likely that the plug-in hybrid option will cost more than the current model, which starts from £29,635 in front-drive form.

1

The Apprentice

11 October 2019

Packaging is clever on the non PHEV one as it is, with a big boot and spare wheel onboard, plenty of foot room front and back even with the AWD rear motor axle. Where a bigger battery will go who knows!

Price is going to be the issue, its pretty pricey as it is (but does come with a hell of a lot of stuff fitted that would be an expensive day out on some other brands option lists)

