Record 304mph Bugatti Chiron makes public debut

The Bugatti Chiron that set a new production car speed record of 304.773mph has been displayed to the public for the first time at the Los Angeles motor show.
The road-going Chiron has a limited top speed of 261mph, but the company removed that restriction when British sportscar veteran, Le Mans winner and official Bugatti tester Andy Wallace drove to an astounding 304.773mph at the VW Group’s secretive Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany.
The Chiron’s “near production” spec included an additional safety cell, aerodynamic changes and a taller seventh gear, as well as a 1578bhp version of Bugatti’s quad-turbocharged 8-litre W16 engine, taken from up from the 1479bhp of the ‘standard’ car.
A production version of the record-setting car, the Chiron Super Sport 300+, was revealed at the climax of Bugatti's Grand Tour rally in Italy early this year. The €3.5m (£3.1m) model will be limited to just 30 examples, with the first customers expected to take delivery in mid-2021.
Exceeding 300mph relied on specially constructed Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres designed to handle the enormous forces of such speeds; at the record velocity, each was turning 4100 times a minute. Each tyre was X-rayed before it was selected for use to ensure that none of the radial bands were touching each other; while this doesn’t matter at even the Chiron’s normal governed speed, it could have created unwanted tyre hot-spots at higher velocities.
Phewitt21
Chiron Hits 304mph
I would question how near production this car is - a new aero kit and an extra 100hp or so - if the standard chiron or chiron sport cannot achieve this speed as they are out of the factory then surely the record can't apply in this instance also they plan a same spec limited edition car which is limited not a series production model
They should apply the learning to the models being built - when the Jesko runs for the record it will not I'm sure have these extras
concinnity
Ferdinand Piech has his memorial
As a 'one in the eye for the naysayers', Ferdinand Piech, the man who more than anyone made the new Bugatti possible, has his 500 km/h memorial for all time.
Dilly
VW break speed records
When they want to. This is one of the most secretive records I have ever witnessed. The fans of Koenigsegg wont like it one bit! You can't beat being first to break a record and anyone that comes after, never has the same impact.
Peter Cavellini
Quite agree....
There, that’s the 300mph barrier done,and as Winklemann said, there’s no need to go faster now,instead they are going to make better cars, I assume that’ll be more luxurious and so on...?
harf
300! Efff!!
Sounds to me like they realised that they didn't quite have enough ooomph to get above 300 and so threw in an extra 100bhp to get them over the line. Phenomenal numbers.
jason_recliner
300! DAMN!!!
That's QUICK!!! Let's hope they release a model with these exact modificatioons so it is a true production vehicle record.
AWESOME stuff.
Overdrive
Impressive
pauld101
Is it me..?
As we approach our mass extinction, as crops fail and starvation grips continents; as sea levels rise and the ice melts; as Category 5 hurricanes become more common, with winds in excess of 185 mph and with gusts up to 220 mph; as British summer temperatures approach 40 degrees centigrade, I really don't think a 304mph car is relevant. In fact, it's actually really rather sick.
macaroni
It's you...!
Here you go; https://www.nextgreencar.com/
This is an amazing achievement and from a car enthusiasts point of view, very exciting.
I do hope they build some road cars capable of this, the bragging rights would be massive!
jason_recliner
pauld101 wrote:
Sorry, but it's you.
I'm an environmental scientist. I will never forgive VW for being a shit company that doesn't care about poisoning the planet for the sake of profits. But 300 MPH is really cool.
