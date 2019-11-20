2019 LA motor show: live coverage

Welcome to Autocar's extended coverage of the 2019 Los Angeles motor show, one of the last major shows of this year's automotive calendar.

As ever, it is a uniquely Californian show that plays home to a varied mix of SUVs, V8s and electric cars. Manufacturers including Audi, Ford and Volkswagen are all in attendance, with major announcements expected throughout the week. Some brands even jumped the gun, revealing all ahead of the show floor opening to the industry.

We're on the ground in LA to bring you all the news as it breaks from the show, as as well as providing insight and comment from industry figures, and first drives of some of the biggest new launches.

LA motor show: What's on display

There are plenty of big names revealing new metal at this year's show. While we've focused on the models most likely to go on sale in other markets as well as the US, there's still lots to see.

Aston Martin

DBX