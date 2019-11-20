2019 LA motor show: live coverage

We round up all the new models and debuts from one of America's biggest annual automotive events
20 November 2019

Welcome to Autocar's extended coverage of the 2019 Los Angeles motor show, one of the last major shows of this year's automotive calendar.

As ever, it is a uniquely Californian show that plays home to a varied mix of SUVs, V8s and electric cars. Manufacturers including Audi, Ford and Volkswagen are all in attendance, with major announcements expected throughout the week. Some brands even jumped the gun, revealing all ahead of the show floor opening to the industry.

We're on the ground in LA to bring you all the news as it breaks from the show, as as well as providing insight and comment from industry figures, and first drives of some of the biggest new launches.

LA motor show: What's on display

There are plenty of big names revealing new metal at this year's show. While we've focused on the models most likely to go on sale in other markets as well as the US, there's still lots to see.

Aston Martin

DBX

Although Aston Martin chose China for the official reveal of its first ever SUV, it also made sure to bring one to Los Angeles. The £158,000 SUV promises the kind of sporting pedigree Aston is famed for, with a 4.0-litre V8 delivering 542bhp. A luxury interior and capable off-road credentials should make it a threat to the likes of Bentley's Bentayga and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

New Aston Martin DBX: 542bhp SUV charged with reviving firm

Audi 

E-tron sportback 

The rakishly styled Sportback variant of Audi’s E-tron electric SUV carries over the standard car's 402bhp twin-motor powertrain, but the Sportback sees major efficiency gains that help boost range to 278 miles - a significant step up over the E-tron. 

Visual changes are largely limited to the reshaped roofline and a subtly restyled rear end, which includes an LED brake light bar similar to that of the A8 luxury saloon. 

Audi E-tron Sportback revealed as electric coupe SUV​

BMW

2 Series Gran Coupé

The largest model in BMW’s 2 Series line-up will make its public debut at LA, following a reveal in October. 

The firm’s first small four-door coupe sits atop the same front-wheel-drive platform as the smaller 1 Series, and shares that model’s range of petrol and diesel powerplants. The range-topping M235i xDrive, however, gains all-wheel drive and will take on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol unit pumping out 302bhp and 332lb ft. 

New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe squares up to Mercedes CLA

M8 Gran Coupe

At the other end of BMW’s performance saloon range is this, the fearsome M8 Gran Coupe. Going up against the Porsche Panamera with up to 616bhp from its 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, the five-door version of the firm’s new M8 is priced from £120,935, with deliveries due to take place at the start of next year.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe revealed as Porsche Panamera rival

Bollinger

B1 and B2

Newly established American firm Bollinger will showcase prototype versions of its B1 and B2 electric SUVs. The rugged-looking off-roaders sit atop a skateboard-style chassis and have been engineered to meet road-legal requirements around the world. In spite of their aerodynamically unfriendly design and imposing size, the boxy models will hit 60mph from rest in just 4.5 seconds, thanks to a pair of electric motors that combine to produce 614bhp. 

Bollinger reveals electric off-roader and pick-up truck

Ford

Mustang Mach-E

Ford kickstarted its electrification strategy with the sleek SUV inspired by the Mustang sports car, showing the model for the first time at LA ahead of the main show.

Due to go on sale in 2020 as a rival to Tesla’s new Model Y, the Mustang Mach-E will offer a range of 370 miles on the WLTP cycle in extended battery form. At launch, a range-topping First Edition version will produce 332bhp, with a GT model set to make around 459bhp shortly after.

Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is Tesla Model Y rival

Hyundai

PHEV concept

Hyundai's 'ground-breaking' new SUV concept takes inspiration from 2018's Le Fil Rouge show car, and looks to preview a futuristic plug-in hybrid production model to sit below the Santa Fe seven-seater. Technical details remain scarce, but a preview image shows off a sleek, rakish roofline, squared-off wheel arches and a bespoke grille design with integrated cooling flaps. 

Hyundai previews plug-in hybrid SUV concept ahead of LA motor show

Lexus

LC500 Convertible

The long-teased Lexus halo model was finally shown off in production form at this year's LA show. Previously revealed as a concept, the soft-top LC will arrive first in '500' form with a 5.0-litre V8 engine. A V6 hybrid is expected to follow later.

Lexus LC500 Convertible revealed in LA as production model

Mercedes

Maybach GLS

Conceived as a rival to the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Maybach GLS is an ultra-luxurious reworking of Mercedes’ GLS flagship SUV

The standard model’s silhouette is retained, but spy shots show that the Maybach version will feature bespoke design elements inspired by 2016’s Maybach 6 coupe concept. There are suggestions that the top-of-the-line GLS could also offer improved rear legroom, courtesy of an extended wheelbase. 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS drops camo ahead of reveal

Mini

John Cooper Works GP

Mini's fastest model yet, the 300bhp JCW GP, has been teetering on the edge of an unveiling for a while, with prototypes making public appearances at high-profile events like the Nurburgring 24 Hours and Goodwood Festival of Speed, but now the wraps have finally come off. The 302bhp hot hatch will have a £34,995 starting price and be limited to 3000 units worldwide.

302bhp Mini JCW GP unveiled in LA

Porsche

911 manual

Not a new car, but almost as exciting, is the news that Porsche is adding a seven-speed manual option to its 911 sports car. The option is rolling out at no extra cost to buyers in the US, with a UK launch expected in the new year. It's likely that Porsche will show the manual 911 at LA. 

Porsche 911 to gain manual gearbox option

Taycan 4S

Launched as the entry point into Porsche’s new Taycan electric super-saloon range, the 4S offers considerably less power than the top-run Turbo and Turbo S models, but is also much more affordable, with prices starting at £83,000. Range is a still-respectable 252 miles in standard guise, with an optional Performance Battery Plus pack bringing that up to 287 miles. 

New Porsche Taycan 4S unveiled with £83,000 price

Tesla 

Cybertruck

Elon Musk will unveil his firm's long-awaited electric pick-up truck on 21 November at an independent event separate from the motor show itself. He has revealed little so far of what to expect from the model, beyond its size (similar to a Ford F-150), and cost (less than £39,000). He has noted, however, that its final design will not match that of the numerous predictive renders circulating online, and will more closely resemble an 'armoured personnel carrier from the future'. 

Tesla pick-up to be revealed on 21 November, Musk says

Toyota

RAV4 PHEV

Toyota followed up its future-looking Tokyo motor show display with the unveiling of a new hybrid version of one of its biggest-selling models. The RAV4 PHEV offers more electric-only range, power and battery capacity than the existing self-charging hybrid, with UK deliveries expected in the second half of next year.

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid launched with 302bhp powertain

Volkswagen

ID Space Vizzion concept

Volkswagen revealed the latest addition to its ID range of electric vehicle concepts in the form of a Europe-focused, Passat-sized crossover estate destined for production in 2021. It is expected to deliver as much as 367 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.

The production version will follow a wave of big-selling crossover and hatchback-style EVs from VW and its Skoda, Audi and Seat partner brands, as part of the company’s drive to produce 15 million MEB-based electric cars before 2028. 

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion previews ID 5 crossover estate

