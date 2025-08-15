The Lexus Sport Concept has been revealed at Monterey Car Week, giving an early look at the styling of the brand's upcoming supercar, tipped to be called the LFR.

Although it has not strictly been confirmed to bear a relation to the prototype demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it has the same rakish proportions and many similar cues, suggesting a link between the two cars.

It is described by the Japanese manufacturer as "a vision for a next-generation sports car".

It introduces several new design cues evolved from the camouflaged Goodwood prototypes, such as a front light and grille signature that runs along the length of the front wings and an N-shaped rear light bar that spans the car's width.

It also appears to trade the prototype's conventional side mirrors for racing-style cameras, while there is a small, aerodynamics-boosting tailfin on the roof that appears to be lit to match the state of the brake lights.

A chunky rear diffuser and active rear spoiler hint at the car's performance-focused billing, although exhaust pipes – nestled above the diffuser on the prototypes – are conspicuous by their absence.

A triangular motif set into the rear end references the similar exhaust set-up on the Lexus LFA, reinforcing previous reports that the new model would be positioned as its successor.

It is thought that the production version may adopt the LFR moniker, although nothing has yet been confirmed by Lexus.

It is possible that the lack of tailpipes means this new car is a development of the Electrified Sport concept, first shown in 2021 as a preview of a new electric supercar.

That car, due to reach production later this decade, will sit on a structure inspired by Lexus' GT3 racers and is set to become the first mass-produced electric car to feature a 'manual gearbox'.