Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: full preview

The Goodwood Central Feature, an always impressive monument, will be dedicated this year to Aston Martin, in honour of the 70th anniversary of the brand winning its first race at Goodwood. Expect some of the world’s rarest, most valuable and most exciting Astons to be on display, too.

The event will also celebrate the career of Michael Schumacher, with team-mates, former rivals and a collection of his most iconic Formula 1 cars all set to come together. It’s likely there will also be a memorable tribute to Niki Lauda, who died in May, though what that will be remains a mystery. A homage to the Monaco Grand Prix will be another theme.

Goodwood isn’t just about the past, however: A number of brands use the show to give debuts to new models in front of enthusiastic crowds.

Here’s a list of the new models that we know will be there, either on static display or being driven flat-out up the hillclimb. Plenty more will be added as we find out about them:

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: what new cars will be there?

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio AR Racing editions

Alfa Romeo is celebrating its return to Formula 1 with two special edition variants of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The limited-run 'Alfa Romeo Racing' versions of the performance saloon and SUV gain a red and white livery and unique interior trim upgrades, such as Sparco carbonfibre-shell bucket seats. The 503bhp 2.9-litre V6 remains the same, however.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

Aston’s fastest convertible in its history, the 211mph DBS Superleggera Volante, will almost certainly make its first public debut at the show given the brand’s presence will be bigger than ever.

Revealed last month, the £250,000 model features a 715bhp 5.2-litre V12, with Aston claiming a “sensory overload” thanks to the electric folding soft-top.

BAC Mono

It's been eight years since Cheshire-based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) first launched the Mono single-seater. Now, at long last, the company is turning up the wick with a new version heading to Goodwood.