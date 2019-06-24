Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: full preview

Next month the Duke of Richmond will once again open up his substantial grounds to Britain’s car enthusiasts, as the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed gets under way.
The ever-popular celebration of all things automotive celebrated its silver jubilee last year, and organisers will use 2019 to debut some exciting changes to the event layout when it opens on 4 July.
For those familiar with the setting, the Supercar Paddock will be relocated to where the Moving Motor Show was previously held, near the start of the famous hillclimb course. In its place will be a new area called ‘The arena’, which will showcase the extreme end of motorsport - stunt driving, drift cars and daring motorcycle displays with some of the biggest stars of each discipline set to appear.
Goodwood has also now announced the first batch of star names driving up the hillclimb. They include Tom Kristensen, the Le Mans driver who’s won the 24 Hours a record nine times. WRC and World Rallycross champion Petter Solberg will also be there, while Ken Block will put on a typically epic display. A number of Moto GP and Isle of Man TT legends will also attend.
Join the debate
loadedmp3
car
For latest entertainment gist,gossip,music and video.visit https://loadedmp3.com
loadedmp3
https://loadedmp3.com
m2srt
Le Mans
Goodwood
Brooklands
Targa Florio
The only LGBT worth getting excited about.
Add your comment