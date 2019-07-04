New road-focused Radical Rapture hits Goodwood hillclimb

4 July 2019

Super-light two-seater is makes its first public appearance, gets 2.3-litre Ecoboost motor for 350bhp and road usability
4 July 2019

Track car specialist Radical has revealed its most road-oriented model yet, the Rapture, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The firm says its new flagship model has been designed to offer “a raw, exhilarating driving experience” on road and track, with a focus on weight-saving and aerodynamic efficiency. 

Powering the Rapture is Ford’s 2.3-litre Ecoboost, as available in the Mustang and new Focus ST - which has been tuned by Radical to produce 350bhp and 320lb ft. Modificications include a lightweight crankshaft, forged pistons and conrods, and the addition of a twin-scroll supercharger from the Ford Focus RS

The Rapture will sprint from 0-60mph in a claimed 3.0sec, and on to a top speed of 165mph. 

Power is sent from the mid-mounted engine to the rear wheels through a six-speed paddle-shift gearbox, with an ‘auto blipper’ that automatically matches engine revs to road speed. 

With a lightweight spaceframe chassis, the open-cockpit two-seater weighs in at just 765kg, giving a power-to-weight ratio of 458bhp per tonne – around the same as its Dallara Stradale and Lotus 3-Eleven rivals. 

The Rapture features the same fully-adjustable suspension, braking and drivetrain systems as the SR3 and SR8 racers, which Radical says are easily accessible and repairable due to the Rapture’s modular body construction. 

Styling-wise, the Rapture marks a subtle evolution of Radical’s Le Mans prototype-inspired design language, standing out from the company’s RXC Spyder racer with a reworked nose-cone, diffuser set-up and rear wing design. 

An LCD display sits behind the Rapture’s multi-function steering wheel, and live telemetry updates and race logging functions are available. 

Electric mirrors and a heater are standard; optional extras include a stone chip protection kit, bespoke cover, GPS-equipped camera system, trimmed interior panels and a European travel pack. A remote engine immobiliser and fire extinguisher system are fitted for safety in the event of a crash. 

A track-only Performance package adds a brake pressure logging system, rear towing eye, adjustable brake bias dial, front dive planes and an F1-style powertrain calibration switch on the steering wheel. Radical can supply sets of slick and wet racing tyres, as well as a set of optional forged alloy wheels. 

The company does not anticipate that the Rapture will feature in its European motorsport series, given its heightened road bias compared to other models, but says it is looking at adapting the Rapture to meet demand for a Radical endurance racer. Buyers of the new model can opt for a track tuition session upon delivery, which Radical says will help drivers to “get the most” from the car. 

Company director Andreas Zielke said the Rapture is "much less involved" than traditional track day machines. Because it can be driven both to and from the track, he said, buyers do not have to purchase a trailer or keep separate sets of road and track tyres. 

He is also keen for the Rapture to be used as intended. "It will have scratches, you will hit the kerb," he said, "it's not meant to be a sculpture". 

The model is available in right and left-hand drive, but will initially only be available in European markets, as it is being built to meet UK road vehicle safety standards. Radical is currently investigating the feasibility of adapting the Rapture for US and Asian markets. 

With the reveal of the Rapture, Radical’s current product offering stands at six models, ranging from the entry-level 182bhp SR1 track car to the road-legal RXC GT, which generates 650bhp from a 3.5-litre Ecoboost engine. 

Order books for the Rapture are open now, with prices starting at £89,500 and first deliveries expected in early August. The company says a number of orders have already been taken in France and Germany.

Peter Cavellini

4 July 2019

 At least it has one more seat than the mono, no price mentioned,but I’d think it would be cheaper,and it just as quick too!

Peter Cavellini.

