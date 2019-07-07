VW ID R takes all-time Goodwood hillclimb record - with video

Upgraded racer beats Nick Heideld's 1999 record, then goes even faster with sub 40-second time
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
7 July 2019

Volkswagen has smashed the outright hillclimb record at Goodwood Festival of Speed with the 671bhp ID R electric racer. 

Driver Romain Dumas initially took the record on the second day of the event, setting a time of 41.18 seconds in a practice session, before going even faster a day later with a 39.90 in the timed shootout.

All the news from the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The previous record for the Sussex course had stood since 1999, when Heidfeld set a time of 41.18 seconds at the wheel of  McLaren MP4/13 F1 car - a pace so far ahead of anything else that Formula One cars were subsequently banned from making timed runs.

Volkswagen adapted the ID R specifically for Goodwood with the smallest battery yet fitted to the car, in order to reduce weight to below 1000kg including driver. "This is as light as the car will ever get," technical director François-Xavier Demaison said. "We have no need to conserve energy here, power is always at a maximum."

With one day of the 2019 Festival remaining, there's every chance Dumas will get another chance to go even faster, although a chance of rain may prevent further improvements. He joked after breaking the record for a second time, saying "if we stay one more week, it’s possible we could find a few more tenths."

The ID R came to Goodwood fresh from its record breaking efforts at the Nurburgring, where it set the fastest lap ever for an electric car with a time of 6min 05.336secs.

The 671bhp ID R broke the outright record at the Pikes Peak hill climb last year, but needed heavy modifications to cope with the 12.9-mile Nordschleife's long straights and fast corners.

Our Verdict

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s compact SUV bulks up for a bigger slice of segment sales, but faces strong competition from the Volvo XC40 and Mazda CX-5

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

They included a new F1-inspired aerodynamics package, which added a new rear wing, redesigned front splitter and drag reduction system (DRS) which, when deployed, reduces downforce by as much as 20%. Changes to the energy management system help the car reach its top speed faster, while using less energy from its twin lithium-ion battery packs.

Driver Dumas, who has won the Nurburgring 24-hour race four times dethroned the Nio EP9 electric hypercar by more than 40 seconds. The EP9 set the previous record for fastest EV around the 'Ring in 2017 with a time of 6:45.90.

Volkswagen also teamed up with free-to-play racing simulator RaceRoom to let players digitally compete with its real-world record attempt. A virtual version of the ID R was created using data from the original car, with VW Motorsport engineers helping to create a realistic driving experience.

“The ID. R’s mission to be the spearhead of the fully electric ID. product family from Volkswagen continues in full force,” Volkswagen's Motorsport Director Sven Smeets, said. “Once again, this time in 2019, the ID. R will demonstrate the great potential of electric drive, combining emissions-free technology with true emotion.”

Read more

How Volkswagen broke the Pikes Peak hillclimb all-time record

Goodwood Festival of Speed updates

Volkswagen to bid for electric Nurburgring lap record

Join the debate

Comments
7

GODFATHER

5 July 2019

Why not run a Formula E car and wipe the floor with everyone

GODFATHER

5 July 2019

Why not run a Formula E car and wipe the floor with everyone

Ubberfrancis44

5 July 2019
Why not run the 919 Evo top spec and wipe everything including a FE car.

Peter Cavellini

6 July 2019

 No, I’m pretty sure there’d be some there, maybe not entered but would’ve been up the Hill.

Peter Cavellini.

StuM82

6 July 2019

A Formula E car has half the horsepower of the ID-R. I don't think there would be any floor wiping.

Peter Cavellini

7 July 2019

 Bend the rules for next year, let’s have a few F1 teams have a go, I’m sure they’d be itching to beat an EV up the Hill.

Peter Cavellini.

pioneerseo

7 July 2019
Plateforme de mise en relation entre Influenceurs & Annonceurs - Agence Influence Marketing partenariat influenceur

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week