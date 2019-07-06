Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: oddities and unexpected gems

There was no shortage of exciting new metal at this year’s Festival of Speed.

Goodwood is the UK’s premier motor show, and manufacturers are always keen to use the event to show off upcoming models - either as static displays or in action on the famous hillclimb course.

But Goodwood isn’t just about new cars. There were all manner of historic models, race cars, rally specials and drift spec machines putting on a show for the crowds - and a few other machines you perhaps wouldn’t expect to see on the drive of a Sussex stately home.

Here are just a few of the highlights.