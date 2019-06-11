Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato: reborn classic headed to Le Mans

In addition, the same number of a bespoke new supercar, called the DBS GT Zagato, will be produced, but the two models will only be available to buy as a package – at a cost of £6 million for the set, before tax.

The track-only DB4 GT Zagato is powered by an updated 4.7-litre version of the Tadek Marek-designed straight-six engine that features in the original. It delivers more than 390bhp to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

The modern car has not yet been revealed fully, but renderings released by Aston offer a good glimpse at its dramatic design. It’s based on the DBS Superleggera, and will feature the same short tail and double-bubble roof of previous Zagato Astons. The 715bhp turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 will also remain.

Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said: "The partnership between Aston Martin and Zagato is one of the most fruitful and enduring in the automotive world. With Zagato celebrating its centenary next year, what better way to celebrate this landmark - and the long-standing bond between our two great companies - than creating these 19 pairs of cars.”

While the DBS Zagato is road-legal, the DB4 GT Zagato is a track-only car, given that the latter is based on a now 58-year-old design. The DBS Zagato will be built at Aston Martin’s Gaydon facility.

Despite the cars’ simultaneous announcements, deliveries of the two are a full year apart - the continuation DB4 GT Zagato will reach customers in the final months of 2019, while deliveries of the DBS GT Zagato will begin at the end of 2020.

It's the latest in a string of Aston Martin continuation projects - the DB4 GT was resurrected for a continuation run of 25 models, which were sold for £1.5m each; while, more recently, 25 Goldfinger-spec DB5s were announced for production, to the James Bond car specification.

