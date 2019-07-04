Track-only Ford GT supercar receives 700bhp and handling tweaks

The GT MkII’s 3.5-litre V6 Ecoboost engine has been uprated and now produces 700bhp, up from 647bhp in the road car and 493bhp in the firm’s GTE Pro Le Mans racer.

Aside from changes to the powertrain, the most obvious differences from the standard model come in the form of aerodynamic enhancements and chassis tweaks.

Downforce at the rear is said to be significantly enhanced over the road-going GT, courtesy of a new spoiler and diffuser, and is balanced out at the front with the addition of a prominent lower splitter and dive planes. Overall, the GT MkII generates a claimed 400% more downforce than the standard car.

Underneath, the track car loses the GT’s hydraulically assisted adjustable suspension system, allowing for a weight saving of more than 150kg. In its place, Multimatic has installed its high-performance DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers all round, which work in conjunction with a lowered and fixed ride height to improve handling and maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

Brakes are taken from the road car, with Ford claiming the standard model’s carbon-ceramic discs offer improved stopping performance over the FIA-compliant racer's cast iron rotors. They sit behind bespoke 19in forged aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport GT track tyres.

Among the modifications that its makers say are ”based on competitive learnings from Ford’s successful FIA World Endurance Championship”, the GT MkII features a high-capacity air-to-air outboard-mounted charge air cooler. It works by spraying cold water at high pressure onto engine cooling components to ensure consistent power delivery at high temperatures.

A roof-mounted air intake is based on that installed on the GTE Pro, allowing extra cool air to reach auxiliary engine, clutch and transmission coolers.

Inside, the GT MkII receives a Sparco driver’s seat with six-point harness as standard, with the option to upgrade the passenger seat as well. It also features a data-logging system and reversing camera.