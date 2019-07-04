Alfa Romeo Racing edition Giulia and Stelvio celebrate F1 return at Goodwood

Formula 1-themed Quadrifoglio special editions take to the legendary hillclimb ahead of customer deliveries
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
4 July 2019

Alfa Romeo has brought its Alfa Romeo Racing Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, to mark order books opening for the limited edition models.

The special versions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio share a red-and-white livery inspired by the company's return to Formula 1 for the 2019 season. Each car gains an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, which liberates 10bhp from the 2.9-litre BiTurbo V6 in both cars.

All the news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

An aero package developed with help from Sauber adds a unique front splitter, more prominent rear spoiler and wider side skirts. Inside the cabin, unique stylistic details include Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbonfibre shells, and carbonfibre inserts in the gearknob and steering wheel. 

Just ten Giulia and three Stelvio models will initially be made available for UK customers, with prices starting from £89,500 for the Giulia saloon and £96,500 for the Stelvio SUV.

Both cars will be taking part in the Goodwood hillclimb at this year's Festival.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo returns to the super-saloon class, but does the Giulia Quadrifoglio have enough about it to dislodge the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3 off their perches?

The Alfa Romeo Racing edition cars were first revealed at the Geneva motor show earlier this year alongside the Stelvio Ti, equipped with a 276bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a Giulia Veloce Ti in Misano Blue featuring extensive use of carbonfibre.

Alfa also used that event to announce trim level revisions and a rejigging of the engine range for the 2019 Alfa Giulietta: the Super, the Speciale and the Veloce. There is now a choice of three different Euro 6D-compliant engines – a 1.4-litre 118bhp turbo petrol and 1.6-litre 118bhp diesel in manual or automatic, plus a 2.0-litre 168bhp diesel available in TCT automatic transmission only. 

The entry-level Super comes with cruise control, dual air-con, front foglights and rear parking sensors as standard; side skirts, sports seats, tinted windows and an oversized exhaust come with the Speciale; and the top-of-the-range Veloce includes 18in dark alloy wheels, twin exhausts, Alcantara and fabric seats, electric mirrors, auto headlights and wipers, and Uconnect 6.5in infotainment.

Join the debate

Comments
6

JMax18

27 February 2019

Awesome cars. Pity they have joined the F1 hoard again, I liked them for not being in it.

JMax

JMax18

5 March 2019

Actually, as has been mentioned by donoVAN, they do look like lifeguard vehicles.

Still cool though

JMax

Jack Daniels

5 March 2019

Beautiful... need 4 wheel drive over here tho...

JW

Peter Cavellini

5 March 2019

 For driving  around a races it’s fine, but it’s a bit in your face on public Roads, sorry Alfa, fan of the Car but not this paint job.

Peter Cavellini.

xxxx

4 July 2019

£100,000 for a 2.0 4 pot mini SUV with awful sticker kit.

And just how long can the Giulietta carry on for, despite having a powerful 118hp petrol to carry on the Alfa tradition of power and desirability

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

xxxx

4 July 2019

Just re-read, the racing version has a 4 pot 2.0 the limited edition ones have a V6. Still £100k!!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

