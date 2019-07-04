Alfa Romeo Racing edition Giulia and Stelvio celebrate F1 return at Goodwood

Alfa Romeo has brought its Alfa Romeo Racing Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, to mark order books opening for the limited edition models.
The special versions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio share a red-and-white livery inspired by the company's return to Formula 1 for the 2019 season. Each car gains an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, which liberates 10bhp from the 2.9-litre BiTurbo V6 in both cars.
An aero package developed with help from Sauber adds a unique front splitter, more prominent rear spoiler and wider side skirts. Inside the cabin, unique stylistic details include Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbonfibre shells, and carbonfibre inserts in the gearknob and steering wheel.
Just ten Giulia and three Stelvio models will initially be made available for UK customers, with prices starting from £89,500 for the Giulia saloon and £96,500 for the Stelvio SUV.
Both cars will be taking part in the Goodwood hillclimb at this year's Festival.
JMax18
Awesome cars. Pity they have
Awesome cars. Pity they have joined the F1 hoard again, I liked them for not being in it.
JMax18
Actually, as has been
Actually, as has been mentioned by donoVAN, they do look like lifeguard vehicles.
Still cool though
Jack Daniels
Beautiful... need 4 wheel
Beautiful... need 4 wheel drive over here tho...
Peter Cavellini
Bit much maybe....?
For driving around a races it’s fine, but it’s a bit in your face on public Roads, sorry Alfa, fan of the Car but not this paint job.
Peter Cavellini.
xxxx
3 to many
£100,000 for a 2.0 4 pot mini SUV with awful sticker kit.
And just how long can the Giulietta carry on for, despite having a powerful 118hp petrol to carry on the Alfa tradition of power and desirability
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
xxxx
Engine
Just re-read, the racing version has a 4 pot 2.0 the limited edition ones have a V6. Still £100k!!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
