Alfa Romeo Racing edition Giulia and Stelvio celebrate F1 return at Goodwood

Alfa Romeo has brought its Alfa Romeo Racing Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, to mark order books opening for the limited edition models.

The special versions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio share a red-and-white livery inspired by the company's return to Formula 1 for the 2019 season. Each car gains an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, which liberates 10bhp from the 2.9-litre BiTurbo V6 in both cars.

All the news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

An aero package developed with help from Sauber adds a unique front splitter, more prominent rear spoiler and wider side skirts. Inside the cabin, unique stylistic details include Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbonfibre shells, and carbonfibre inserts in the gearknob and steering wheel.

Just ten Giulia and three Stelvio models will initially be made available for UK customers, with prices starting from £89,500 for the Giulia saloon and £96,500 for the Stelvio SUV.

Both cars will be taking part in the Goodwood hillclimb at this year's Festival.