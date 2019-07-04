New De Tomaso P72 revealed as 1960s-inspired supercar

The De Tomaso name has been reborn at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a new supercar, 60 years after the Italian maker was founded.
The new car is called the P72, and rather than paying homage to the brand's classic mid-engined Pantera supercar, as previously thought, it’s a spiritual revival of the 1960s P70 prototype racer, built in collaboration with Carroll Shelby.
Revived by Hong Kong-based IdealVenture, the team responsible for the Apollo Intense Emozione, the P72 Is based around that car's underpinnings, including a carbonfibre monocoque chassis that is built to LMP (Le Mans Prototype) race regulations.
The exterior design takes much inspiration from 1960s Le Mans racers and De Tomaso’s back catalogue, but with a distinctly modern twist. The interior takes a leaf out of Pagani’s book, with opulent fixtures, the finest materials and an open linkage gearshift.
It's way over swoopy and overdone but if you squint a bit there's a nice looking car in there. If only they had toned down the curves by 30%. Nice interior though...
TBC
Purchase
The question is not if anyone will buy one, but rather, can they pursuade 72 collectors to buy one..........
Roadster
Simply stunning looking
The front half of the car has overtones of the Ferrari P4/5 but that's no bad thing while overall the car just shouts wow. It looks absolutely stunning and that interior looks sublime.
With the latest hypercars evolving in to what could now be called 'megacars', what with their immense power and price, the gap between them and supercars like the 720S and F8 appears to be producing a new class of car resulting in some stunning new models like this P72, the Ferrari SF90 and Aston Martin Valhalla. In effect hypercars have been redefined.
