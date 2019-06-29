Clash of the coupes: Toyota Supra meets BMW M2 Competition and Porsche 718 Cayman

On give-and-take Welsh roads, changing down one gear often isn’t enough when caught napping, and instead you have to flick the stubby manual lever down two or three ratios to really get going, by which time the Toyota and BMW are a speck on the horizon. This lethargy is exacerbated by extremely tardy throttle response, which feels leaden even in Sports and Sports+ modes and has you momentarily thinking the brakes are binding on. From 4000rpm, the boxer unit wakes up and pulls hard, fizzing eagerly to 7000rpm, but it’s still accompanied by the characterless blare from the sports exhaust.

No matter, we’re deep into the heart of the Welsh valleys now, driving along corkscrewing, lumpily surfaced roads full of deceptive corners that keep you on your toes. Performance is important, but it’s the handling that matters here, and we’re in for a few surprises, not least just how capable the Supra is.

At first it feels bigger than the other two, a visual trick brought on by the long bonnet that stretches away through that narrow screen. But in reality the Supra proves to be biddable and entertaining. Its weighty steering is easily the quickest, forcing you initially to calm your inputs if you’re to accurately slice the apex.

It’s not as chatty as the Porsche’s rack, but there’s enough feedback to tell you the Michelin Pilot Super Sports (the M2 is similarly shod, but with a slightly skinnier cross section) have got plenty of purchase. In fact, understeer is rarely a problem on the road. The combination of keen steering and short wheelbase helps to rotate the car – more lazily than the Porsche and with more roll, but fast enough to feel agile – towards the apex. At this point, you can use the car’s ample muscle to trim your line with the throttle, the relatively soft back axle and meaty 275-section rubber delivering just enough confidence-inspiring traction. Of course, you can make interesting shapes on the exit of corners if you want, though you have to mean it – this isn’t a car that’s going to step sideways unbidden, but the option to get expressive is there. The brakes are good too. They’re not as powerful and feelsome as the Cayman’s and there’s some grabiness at low speeds, but bigger stops reveal a progressive pedal and strong retardation. It’s not exactly a super-sized GT86, but it’s not far off. This is a car you can have fun in, and at relatively sensible speeds too.

That’s just as well because push really hard – particularly on some of the wickedly bumpy stretches – and the Toyota’s resolve is sorely tested. It never gets wayward but, even in their firmest Sport setting (the Supra is gratifyingly short on drive modes, with just Sport and Normal to choose from), the adaptive dampers struggle just a little to contain the more vicious vertical movements.